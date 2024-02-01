‘I won my husband in a TikTok competition - we’re still together three years on’

Two total strangers who got married thanks to a TikTok competition are still happily hitched three years later.

Gunnar Michels posted a video in 2021 vowing to tie the knot with a stranger.

The content creator proposed to Danielle Gross in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after the pair chatted for less than a week.

They took a road trip to Las Vegas and married on Valentine’s Day that year.

Gross reflected on their three years of matrimony in an interview with This Morning.

“The plan initially was to get divorced after a week,” she admitted.