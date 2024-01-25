What is TikTok’s ‘orange peel’ relationship theory?

The “orange peel theory” has gone viral on TikTok, with users claiming it is a good indicator of a strong relationship.

According to the test, it should show whether your partner does things for you without being asked.

If you hand your partner an orange and they peel it for you, you’re made for each other according to the theory.

Since the trend went viral, many TikTok users have tried it out on their significant others with varying results - for some it made them realise they were with the right person, but others say it’s been the cause of their breakups.