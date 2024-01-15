Jump to content
Betting

Super Bowl Free Bets

The Independent guide to the best Super Bowl betting offers, free bets from the top betting sites for 2024
Last Updated: 15th of January 2024
Paul Millward
·
Betting Writer
Super Bowl Free Bets

The best Super bowl free bets from top NFL betting sites in the UK:

Best Super Bowl Free Bets & Betting Offers

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the USA and is viewed by millions worldwide. 

Over half of all Americans are estimated to have wagered on the 2023 Super Bowl. It is a colossal betting game, and a huge party rolled into one.

American Football is ever-growing in popularity in Europe. UK betting sites produce multiple markets throughout the NFL (National Football League) season and pull out all the stops for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl free bets feature heavily, and new customers can take full advantage, while there are also incentives for existing customers.

The UK Gambling Commission licenses all of The Independent’s featured Super Bowl free bet sites. Our recommended Super Bowl free bet sites are regulated and can legally operate in the UK.

Top 5 Betting Sites For Super Bowl Free Bets

All of The Independent’s recommended online sites offer various betting markets on the Super Bowl. The big game will be held in Las Vegas for the first time on 11 February 2024.

We'll now look closely at some of our favourite Super Bowl free bets apps.

When taking advantage of Super Bowl free bets with NFL betting sites, always read the terms and conditions to ensure an understanding of the requirements necessary to qualify for bonuses and Super Bowl betting offers.

bet365

As a world-leading brand, bet365 provide a slick and comprehensive NFL service. Their website and app are straightforward, and users can quickly find their desired Super Bowl betting markets.

New customers can take advantage of bet365’s bet £10 and get the welcome bonus of £30 in free bets. It is an attractive incentive when searching for the best Super Bowl free bets.

Bet365 offer an abundance of Super Bowl prop bets markets on the NFL, and users betting on the money line will be paid out, no matter the final result, if their selected team gains a 17-point advantage.

The Super Bowl can be watched live on bet365, the only requirement being a £0.50 wager on the game.

BetVictor

New customers can use an excellent Super Bowl free bets bonus when opening an online account with BetVictor. After making an initial bet of £10, customers can get £40 in free bets and 50 free spins in their casino.

BetVictor provides NFL fans with all the most popular bets, including handicap betting, first and last touchdown scorers, over and under total points markets, passing and rushing yards and players receiving touchdown yards.

The BetVictor app also offers a comprehensive bet builder section where customers can build their bets or consider pre-built bet builder picks provided on the site.

Betiton Sports

Betiton is one of the fairly new betting sites, founded in 2020. It is proving to be an ever more popular destination, with a reported 3 million users worldwide.

For new customers searching for Super Bowl free bets, there is a simple sign-up procedure with an initial offer of bet £15 to get a free of charge £10 bet.

All of the main NFL betting markets are featured on Betiton, and one of the most popular is their bet builder. Users can make multiple choices in a match, and for clarity, the bet slip updates the odds offered as each selection is added.

BoyleSports

One of the most popular betting sites, BoyleSports offers a complete service for American football betting markets.

Free Super Bowl bets come in a welcome offer where newcomers to the betting app must deposit and bet £10 to get £20 in free bets. 

Customers old and new can also benefit from the Quarterback offer, which is 25 per cent back as a free bet on bet builder wagers across a week.

Another popular feature offered by BoyleSports is their 14 Points Ahead market. 

Slightly shorter odds are available on the outcome, but if the selected team gains a 14-point advantage at any stage of the game, the bet is a winner no matter the result of the match.

Kwiff

An established online sports bookmaker, Kwiff offer a welcome bonus to new customers. The promotion operates as an unspecified £30 Surprise Bet when a user makes an initial bet of at least £10 on any market.

Kwiff has some other notable promotions, including Supercharged Cashout that, when triggered, adds to the minimum cash-out amount.

Another popular feature is the NFL Acca Shield, which offers a free £20 Surprise Bet if one selection lets a fourfold or more accumulator down.

Kwiff updates its innovative bonuses regularly, and it is worth checking its promotions page for the latest Super Bowl free bets offers.

Super Bowl Betting Markets

There are dozens of different betting markets offered on the Super Bowl. The following are amongst the most popular.

  • Points Spread or Handicap - each team is given a start or deficit; +3.5 points or -3.5 points, for instance
  • Over/Under total points scored in a game - over 42.5 points or under 42.5 points, for example
  • First/Last/Anytime Touchdown Scorer - name the player(s) who will score the first, last or at any time touchdown in the match 
  • Quarterback Passing Touchdowns - such as over 2.5 passing touchdowns or under 2.5 passing touchdowns by the quarterback of either team
  • Money Line - a two-way bet on the outcome of the game, or three-way when the draw is taken into consideration
Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

When taking advantage of Super Bowl free bets, there are many choices. 

Prop or proposition bets are a big part of what is on offer. 

Here, using bet365 as an example, we explain a selection of the betting opportunities available for the Super Bowl.

Main Markets

  • Game Lines: The Game Lines are the spread handicap, over/under total match points and the money line
  • Touchdown Scorer: Odds on selected players scoring the first/last/anytime touchdown - There are also options for multi-touchdown scorers, individual quarters, and each half touchdown scorers
  • 1st and 2nd Half Lines 2-Way: Identical to the Game Lines, but on each half of the match
  • Quarter Lines 2-Way: Identical to the Game Lines but on each 15-minute quarter
  • Game Lines 3-Way: Similar to the Game Lines market but includes the tie

Bet Boost

Super Bowl free bets can be used on various price-enhanced prepopulated bet builders, which may involve such criteria as match winner, touchdown scorers and quarterback passing yards.

Main Props

  • Alternative Point Spread: Customers can select their points spread at the prices available
  • Alternative Total Points: Users can choose their total game points at the prices available
  • Alternative Handicap 3-Way: A choice of handicap marks, including a tie
  • Alternative Total 3-way: Pick from a range of over/under/exactly total game points
  • Match Total Specials: Over/under totals involving passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing attempts and passing completions, along with rushing yards and rushing touchdowns
  • Total Points (Bands): An alternative to over/under points totals with selected total points bands such as 31-40 total game points or 41-50 total game points available
  • Winning Margin: Similar to total points bands, but specifically the winning margin of either team at the end of the match
  • Double Result: A choice of all possible first-half/second-half outcomes, such as team A winning at half-time but losing the match at full-time 
  • Result and Points Total: An over/under total points wager but also correctly forecasting the winner of the Super Bowl
  • Race to Points: The first team or neither team to reach a range of individual points

The rest of the prop bets in this section are similar in format and self-explanatory. 

It is always worth exploring what is available with different Super Bowl sites, as they often vary from provider to provider in their content and prices offered.

Player Props

  • Touchdown Scorers: Odds on players scoring the first/last/anytime touchdown - there are also options for multi-touchdown scorers, individual quarters, and each half touchdown scorers
  • 1st Quarter Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Prices for players to score a touchdown at any time in the 1st quarter of the match only
  • 1st Half Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Prices for players to score a touchdown at any time in the 1st half of the match only
  • Scorecast: The scorecast involves picking the first touchdown scorer as well as the winning team and winning margin band

The above are the most popular player props, but there are many more to discover, and they are worth exploring to find a betting market or markets that make the most appeal.

There are many Score PropsTeam PropsHalf Props and Quarter Props to choose from, and they are all based on the same format as the Main Props and Player Props and are easily understandable.

Special props

The Super Bowl is not only a sporting event, it is also one of the biggest entertainment events of the year on US television. The half-time show is one of the most hotly-anticipated moments of the entire occasion, while there are a number of important mini-events taking place too.

These make for entertaining and quirky betting markets that are available with all of our major operators and have great value Super Bowl odds.

Here are just some of the betting markets that are available on special props during the Super Bowl.

  • National Anthem - Many betting sites offer odds on the length of the time it takes the performer to sign the national anthem
  • Coin toss - A staple of all NFL games, but takes on greater significance for the Super Bowl
  • Half time show - Bookmakers also offer odds on what songs will be performed by the Super Bowl half-time show act or if there will be a guest performer alongside the headline act
  • Gatorade shower - The winning head coach is often doused with Gatorade at the climax of the game, and you can find markets on our betting sites on which colour Gatorade will be used
Super Bowl Bet Builder

Another popular market for Super Bowl free bets is the innovative bet builder. Not so long ago, combining various outcomes in the same event in one bet did not exist.

The bet builder has changed everything, and making multiple picks in the same game is now possible. It is a fun way of betting on the Super Bowl and can provide entertainment throughout the game.

If, for instance, the Houston Texans are playing in the Super Bowl, and you want to combine several outcomes.

You can select over 247.5 passing yards for quarterback CJ Stroud, adding Nico Collins and Devin Singletary to score a touchdown at any time, along with Blake Cashman to make over 4.5 tackles. 

These can all be combined in one wager. It boosts the value of your odds like an accumulator, although it does come with a greater risk than a single bet.

Super Bowl Betting Tips

  • Holding multiple accounts with our featured betting sites allows users to take full advantage of the Super Bowl free bets available
  • When making selections on the Super Bowl, it pays to shop around to find the best value available with our recommended betting apps
  • Researching the teams and players involved in the Super Bowl is highly recommended, and excellent information can be found at nfl.com 
  • The Independent’s team of NFL writers are experts in their field, and it is always advisable to read their thoughts on The Independent betting section
  • Users do not have to find the winner of the Super Bowl to make a profit, and many customers find it rewarding to search the prop betting markets for the best bets
Super Bowl Free Bets - The Independent View

After reading this article, you should have all the information required to fully use the Super Bowl free bets available, and you are ready to enjoy one of the most significant sporting events on the planet.

All online bookmakers recommended by The Independent have been reviewed by our experienced betting team and are licensed, regulated and legal to bet with in the UK.

Super Bowl Free Bets FAQs

Paul Millward for independent.co.uk
Paul Millward

Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.

