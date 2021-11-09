Black Friday 2021 deals - live: Amazon launches early deals plus PLT, Oculus Quest, Dyson and more
While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining.
For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Fill up your baskets with Currys early Black Friday deals
There may still be three weeks to go until the main event but a bunch of big-ticket retailers have already launched their early deals, including Currys.
And it’s safe to say you’re spoilt for choice, with the sale having hundreds of deals on a whole host of products, from coffee machines and headphones to air fryers and tablets.
To save you hours of scrolling we’ve found some of the best deals to snap up now, including £50 off the Apple iPhone 12 Pro max (was £1,049, now £999, Currys.co.uk), £150 off the Shark anti-hair wrap flexology true pet IZ201UKT cordless vacuum cleaner (was £379, now £219.99, Currys.co.uk) and £50 off a pair of Beats solo 3 wireless Bluetooth headphones (was £188.97, now £128.97, Currys.co.uk).
Snap up these Amazon early Black Friday deals
With Currys, Boots and Superdrug all dropping early deals, now Amazon has joined the party with a huge range of offers and up to 45 per cent off across every category.
From TVs, gaming and laptops to home appliances and beauty products, as well as savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple iPads, there’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday.
We’ve got the lowdown on all the best early Black Friday deals for 2021
Good morning bargain hunters! Welcome back to the second day of The Independent’s rolling coverage of the best Black Friday deals. While there may still be three weeks until the big bonanza, retailers including Amazon and Currys have started the party early and have already dropped a bunch of offers. And we’re here for it.
Here at IndyBest, we’re all about providing you with the knowledge and intel you need when it comes to filling up your baskets and making the most of your money. As such, in the lead-up to Black Friday and throughout the weekend-long sale, we’ll be updating our liveblog and guides and keeping you updated on the latest and best deals to shop now, whether that’s on a new TV, mattress or gaming device.
Without further ado, let’s go shopping!
These boots are made for walking, so save on Dr Martens now
Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £127.50, Laredoute.co.uk
An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish is emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 25 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Black Friday guide for all the latest deals and discounts.
Make Very your go-to destination this Black Friday
Much like Amazon, Very has started its Black Friday sale with a bang. With so many whopping deals, if you’re unsure what to shop, these are our top picks!
Asus zenbook flip UX363EA-HP242T (Core i5 , 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13in): Was £1,099, now £799, Very.co.uk
This is a super-slim and lightweight laptop with a folding design, a OLED screen and a magnesium alloy case for maximum protection. With 16-hour battery life, 8GB of memory and a fast Core i5 processor powering things, the Asus zenbook flip a great all-round laptop. There’s a mighty £300 off at Very right now.
Toshiba 43UL2163DBC 43in 4K ultra HD, HDR, freeview play, smart TV: Was £379, now £279, Very.co.uk
This 43in 4K Toshiba set has dropped in price by £100, and comes with a set of premium features such as smart upscaling to make older, standard-definition content appear sharper. For a limited time Very is also offering £15 off the Sanus wall mount bracket when bought with this TV.
PLT offers 20% off everything in early Black Friday sale – what to buy now
Pretty Little Thing has announced it will be taking part in Black Friday (or “Pink Friday” as the brand has dubbed it) and is kicking things off early by offering you 20 per cent off everything with the code PINK20 – here’s what we’re snapping up.
Pretty Little Thing light khaki twill shoulder pad oversized blazer dress: Was £38, now £30.40, Prettylittlething.com
First things first, we’re obsessed with the colour of this mini dress and the large shoulder pads. If you’re in the market for a blazer dress, this is the one to snap up now. For the ideal pulled together look wear with tights and a pair of chunky boots.
Pretty Little Thing rib short sleeve ruched midaxi shirt dress: Was £32, now £25.60, Prettylittlething.com
We’re not sure about you, but we’re obsessed with brown this season. And this midi dress is ideal for your next girls night out. The ruching will work to accentuate the waist, and we love the shirt design – it’s a big yes from us.
Calling all fitness fanatics, this Huawei smartwatch is on sale
Huawei watch GT 2, 42mm smart watch: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
A fitness-focused smartwatch that’s stylish enough to wear to dinner, the Huawei watch GT 2 can now be picked up from Amazon with a £40 discount. It can track 15 different types of workouts – which is more workouts than we could even name – and has built-in GPS for recording your speed and location during runs without needing to be paired with a phone.
Save on Christmas presents with early Black Friday deals on kids’ toys
It’s the perfect time to get discounted toys in time for Christmas.
Currently, you can save 30 per cent off this Vtech sit to stand music centre (was £34.99, now £24.49, Studio.co.uk). Little ones can sing along to seven different songs and 15 melodies, and engage in creative play while developing their hand-eye coordination – plus, the panel is detachable to accommodate both seated and standing concerts.
Similarly, this Harry Potter build and colour your own Hogwarts train (was £14.99, now £11.24, Studio.co.uk) is reduced by 25 per cent. It’s assembled using cardboard and simple instructions, and can then be personalised using pens, paint and more. A great gift for little witches and wizards who love an afternoon of arts and crafts.
Get your caffeine fix with this Nespresso coffee machine, now just £69
Nespresso by Magimix vertuo plus M600 coffee machine: Was £179, now £69, Currys.co.uk
With so many options for pod coffee machines on the market – and some costing upwards of £400 – it can be hard to know which one to choose. But we here at IndyBest are big fans of Nespresso, especially this vertuo plus model, which currently has more than 60 per cent off. In our review of the appliance, our tester said it “fires on all cylinders”, adding that the coffee was “perfect every time”.
