Black Friday 2021 deals - live: The best early offers from Now TV, PLT, O2 and more
Follow along for today’s offers on everything from Peloton bikes to Sky broadband
With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their early deals. And we’re here for it.
For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion buys from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on Peloton, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Read more:
Everything you need to know about Now TV’s Black Friday sale
While many retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales, Now TV seems to be dragging its heels a little. But, if you want to know what you can expect in this year’s shopping bonanza, we’re predicting that the tech giant will slash the price of its ts TV and broadband services.
Want to know more? Read our in-depth explainer on all there is to know:
These are the best Now TV deals this Black Friday
All of the best deals and discounts for the Now TV streaming and broadcast service this Black Friday
AO, let’s go – these are the best deals in the retailer’s sale
LG FAV310SNE 10.5kg washing machine: Was £599, now £399, Ao.com
Save £200 on this LG washing machine, which comes with a spacious 10.5kg drum capacity and is packed with features, such as a 14-minute quick wash and a “pause and add” mode, which lets you add forgotten clothes to the wash mid-cycle. It’s also designed with the brand’s “AI DD” technology, which automatically adjusts the machine’s settings to your load, meaning it’s kinder on fabrics. Its 10.5kg drum capacity means that it’s great for extra-large households and big families. A similar LG model featured in our guide to the best washing machines, where it was picked as the best one for “thorough cleaning” and praised for its ability to “get rid of stubborn dirt”.
Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater polka dot kettle: Was £80, now £59, Ao.com
Designed in collaboration with Emma Bridgewater, this kettle features the artist’s quirky and colourful polka dot motif. The kettle includes a removable lid, which should make it easy to fill, empty and clean, and also comes with a washable anti-scale filter to help prevent the build-up of limescale over time. The brand also claims that the appliance is 70 per cent quieter and uses 66 per cent less energy than other kettles. With a different Russel Hobbs model taking the top spot in our guide to the best kettles, you can trust that this super stylish alternative will make a worthy addition to your home.
Wardrobe need a refresh? PLT’s Black Friday is here
Affordable fashion brand PLT has kicked off its Black Friday (or Pink Friday as its calling it) sale early, meaning it’s the perfect time to give your wardrobe a refresh for the colder months.
Pretty Little Thing vintage wash slim fit jeans: Was £28, now £8, Prettylittlething.com
A new pair of jeans is essential during the autumnal months when your wardrobe is starting to feel a bit tired. This pair comes in a vintage wash and has a slim fit that we think would really accentuate the bum – we’d wear them with everything from our favourite plain white tees to “a nice top”. Now just £8, it’s surely a no-brainer?
For more of the best Black Friday fashion deals, read our guide – it’s pretty good (if we do say so ourselves)
The best early Black Friday fashion deals happening right now
Asos and Very have dropped their early Black Friday deals and we’ve got the lowdown on the best clothing offers we can expect from Zara, H&M, Nike and more
Peloton’s Black Friday sale is sure to put you in a spin
Peloton bike+: Was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk
Premium fitness brand, Peloton, reinvented the exercise bike world with its high-tech at-home spin machines. And now it’s offering £300 off its newest model, which incidentally featured in our guide to the best exercise bikes. Our writer noted that the size of the screen has been increased from the predecessor, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”. And the classes are what really puts this one ahead of the rest – they’re high in quality and intensity. As for technicalities, the resistance of the bike is adjusted using a knob on the bike, but as an advancement to the OG Peloton, the bike+ “can automatically track the instructor’s resistance throughout an on-demand workout”, which our writer noted is “becoming a must-have feature for connected cycles”. Snap this deal up quickly, as it’s only available until 29 November.
Want to learn more? We’ve written feature on everything you need to know and more:
The Peloton bike+ is now £300 off in Black Friday sale
Saddle up, Peloton’s Black Friday deals mean you can get £300 off the bike+ in its sale – here’s how to buy now in the UK
Sky’s Black Friday sale has started and you don’t want to miss it
The tech giant launched its whopping sale last week, and we’re glad to report that the deals are unmissable. It has slashed the price on everything from its iPhone contracts to its broadband. Win, win.
Superfast broadband: £25 per month, 59Mb/s, 18 months, Sky.com
If your video is lagging and downloads are taking forever, consider snapping up Sky Broadband’s Black Friday fibre special, which includes superfast broadband with an average download speed of 59Mb/s and Pay as you Talk for £25 a month on an 18-month contract. This will also mean you can get Sky’s “speed guarantee”, as standard, so if your broadband speed falls below the minimum, you can claim a month’s subscription fee back. There is an initial one-off cost of £19.95 to get you set up, but after that, you can sit back and enjoy super speedy broadband.
For more great discounts from Sky, read our guide now:
Sky is offering 50% off its 60GB plan with any phone, including the latest iPhone 13
Everything you need to know about Sky’s early Black Friday deals across TV, broadband and mobile – including how to save on the latest iPhone 13 and Samsung S21
Good morning bargain hunters
Welcome back to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the early Black Friday sales. There’s now under two weeks to go until the main event on 26 November and more and more retailers are joining in on the fun.
From tech, fashion and beauty to home appliances and kids’ toys, we’ll be bringing you the best of the early discounts and deals as they drop. Without further ado, lets get shopping!
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.