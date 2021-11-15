Stay tuned for all the top discounts and offers (The Independent )

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their early deals. And we’re here for it.

For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion buys from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on Peloton, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.