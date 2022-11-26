Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday has officially arrived, with the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, Dyson, Lakeland, AO, Argos, Currys and Very all taking part. The sale traditionally takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, but the bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.

With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.

There’s no better time to bag a bargain on everyday items, whether you’re looking for a coffee machine, fridge freezer, multi-functional slow cooker or cordless vacuum. Prepare for sizable price-cuts on plenty of products, to save some cash.

With the rising cost of living, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to snap up cheaper energy-efficient appliances – such as air fryers, dehumidifiers and heated dryers – to help you save on your household bills.

With all this discounting action, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed during the sale. But don’t worry, IndyBest’s dedicated team of deal-hunters will be keeping an eye out for the best savings across home appliances and a host of other categories throughout the weekend-long event.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Black Friday – and, most importantly, the best deals and discounts on home appliances to shop during the sales.

The best Black Friday home appliance 2022 deals

KitchenAid artisan espresso machine: Was £449, now £314.30, Kitchenaid.com

(Kitchen Aid)

For coffee-fans in need of a fix for Black Friday, this artisan espresso machine from KitchenAid is reduced by more than £100. It features a steam wand, which delivers steam or hot water for at-home cappuccinos, lattés, Americanos or teas, and dual, smart temperature sensors to help you get the perfect heat and flavour. It’s also available in four trendy colours, to match any kitchen.

Buy now

Tefal actiFry genius XL AH960840: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

With a similar two-in-one model securing a spot in our review of the best air fryers, you can trust that this energy-saving appliance will help you rustle up delicious food with little effort and less oil. Our tester noted that the model tested made “some of the best chips”, so it’s a brand that is sure to deliver. Owing to the impressive £100 discount, we predict this deal won’t be around for long.

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: Was £109.95, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not just your run-of-the-mill milk frother, Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser creates smooth, whipped hot chocolates at just the touch of a button. When we reviewed the device, our tester claimed that it is “super simple” to use – “all you need to do to make a hot chocolate is to add 100ml of milk (there’s a fill line on the inside, which roughly just covers the whisk), then follow it with one serving of hot chocolate powder or flakes, and turn it on”. Overall, it takes just two and a half minutes to make a Willy Wonka-worthy hot chocolate, making it an ideal winter essential. Our reviewer did note that at nearly £100, it’s an expensive way to get a sugar high – thankfully, you can pick up the velvetiser for £30 less right now.

Buy now

Cosi Home dual control electric blanket, double: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Cosihome.com

(Cosi Home)

Searching for an electric blanket Black Friday deal? This Cosi Home design featured in our review of the best electric blankets, so you can trust it’s a good sale purchase. Our tester said they “loved the wide range of temperatures you can choose from to achieve that perfect temperature for a solid night of slumber, no matter how cold it is outdoors”. It’s “made from a soft, snug material that adds to the comfort provided by the heating elements”, and now you can save 46 per cent on the price too.

Buy now

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender with auto-iQ BN800UK: Was £199, now £125, Currys.co.uk

(Very)

Looking to cook up a storm in the kitchen? Then this Ninja kit has everything you need to make an impression. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best food processors, it can be used for almost anything from drinks to desserts, with our tester saying how much they “loved the automatic one-touch for blending and processing” boasting that these programmes really took time out of their food prep tasks.

Buy now

Samsung series 6 spacemax rb34t632esa/eu 70/30 fridge freezer: Was £729, now £449, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

There's an impressive £280 off this Samsung fridge freezer that comes in silver or white. Complete with a water dispenser, wine shelf and combined capacity of 342l, it's ideal for larger families. It's also designed with all-around cooling, a feature that claims to ensure the temperature stays evenly distributed in the fridge - perfect for keeping your veg fresh.

Buy now

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £34.98, Amazon.co.uk

(SilentNight)

Currently reduced by more than 40 per cent, this Silentnight comfort control electric blanket has three heat settings and is available in single, double and king sizes. We featured this product in our best electric blankets shopping guide, where our reviewer rated it as best value for money and said: “It is an efficient and easy-to-use electric blanket that kept us warm at night.” They added it’s “well made from a soft fleece material” and “exceptionally compact”, as well as costing “about 1p a night to run”.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam mk2 vacuum cleaner: Was £279.99, now £149.99, Gtech.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £130 right now on one of Gtech’s most popular vacuum models, thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale. In our review of the cleaner, our tester said: “We were won over by the cordless vacuum’s performance – cleaning both carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard.” Praising little extras, including the LED lights along the front and how easy the bin was to empty, they also noted how reasonably priced it is. Now, it’s even more affordable.

Buy now

KitchenAid hand mixer empire red, seven speeds: Was £99, now £69.30, Kitchenaid.co.uk

(KitchenAid)

A very similar hand mixer from the brand secured a spot in our round-up, but this model actually has one more speed setting than the one we featured. Our tester said: “Using the balloon-whisk attachment at the highest speed setting, it took only 50 seconds to reach stiff-peak stage and it made a glossy, fluffy meringue mix in minutes.” They added: “The mixer’s motor is blissfully quiet in operation, and the rubber-tipped ‘flat edge’ beaters also cut down on noise in the bowl.” Its only flaw is that it’s for beating and whisking only, so kneading bread dough is out of the question.

Buy now

Joseph Joseph elevate carousel, classic gift set - opal: Was £70, now £38.80, Amazon.com

(Amazon)

If you're in need of new cooking utensils, this readymade Joseph Joseph gift set ticks every box. Featuring a slotted spoon, spaghetti server, solid spoon, slotted turner, flexible turner and ladle, it will come in useful for every meal and see plenty of use. The carousel is made with a non-slip base and rotates to select your tools with little fuss, too, not to mention it will save space in your kitchen drawers.

Buy now

Tefal actiFry advance snacking air fryer FZ729840: Was £199.99 now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our review of the larger Tefal’s genius+ air fryer, our writer said “it was one of the best air fryers we’ve tested to date.” Safely securing a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, you can trust this energy-saving appliance brand will help you rustle up “fantastic-tasting food” with “minimal effort”. Our writer added: “Unlike others, it can make food with sauce, as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option.” They also said that, out of all of the models on test, it made “some of the best chips”. Owing to the impressive 30 per cent discount on the smaller snacking model, we predict this won’t stick around for long.

Buy now

Henry HVR160 cylinder vacuum cleaner, red: Was £149, now £119, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

An enduring name in vacuums for good reason, you can score a Henry hoover for £30 less in the Currys’s Black Friday sale. The corded design boasts a 10m cable for extra maneuverability and a 6l capacity. Complete with six accessories, you can move easily from carpet to wooden floors and tiles. Plus, with an energy rating of A, the energy-efficient vacuum is an economical purchase.

Buy now

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven: Was £299, now, £239.20, Ooni.com

(Ooni)

If you’re looking to kit out your garden with a pizza oven, look no further than Ooni’s Black Friday sale. This Karu 12 design is currently reduced by almost £60, and reaches 500C in just 15 minutes, so you can whip up a stone-baked pizza in only 60 seconds. When we reviewed this pizza oven, our tester said: “Consistently, the oven churns out 12in discs of deliciously cooked dough with minimal management in terms of keeping the oven up to temperature.”

Buy now

HP DeskJet plus 4130e all-in-one wireless inkjet printer and instant ink with HP+: Was £74.99, now £49, Currys.com

(Currys)

No one enjoys leaving the comfort of their own home to use a printer, so what better time to snap up this one from HP this Black Friday? With nine months worth of HP instant ink included, built-in wifi and the abillity to scan and copy too, this is an impressive saving of £25.99.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next deluxe coffee machine: Was £199, now £50, Nespresso.com

(Nespresso )

Fancy scoring one of Nespresso’s bestselling vertuo coffee machines for just £50? Well, listen up. For the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can get any of the vertuo machines for half price when also purchasing a monthly subscription of either 50 capsules for £25, 70 capsules for £35 or 100 capules for £50. Better still, you’ll get a free Nespresso advent calendar as well. In our review of another vertuo next model, our writer said: “Each of the vertuoline pods is recognised by the machine, so it adjusts the brew time and water:coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button.”

Buy now

Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £325, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Our team of testers is well-versed in the vacuum world, having reviewed everything from cordless vacuums to robot models. In our in-depth review of the Dyson v10 absolute, our writer praised its impressive range of motion and long battery life on the basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.” Thanks to Dyson’s early Black Friday deal, you can get this vacuum while it’s £100 cheaper.

Buy now

Bosch Tassimo finesse, black: Was £119, now £39, Very.co.uk

(Very)

With a saving of £80, there’s no better time for caffeine-lovers hoping to nab an affordable coffee machine this Black Friday. Thanks to its compact size, auto-cleaning function and ability to whip up a cappuccino in minutes, this would be a great addition to small homes and kitchens. We’re big fans of the brand here at IndyBest – read our guide to the best Tassimo coffee machines, in which our reviewer said of the similar Tassimo happy model: “Very easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe parts, the fact that the happy has such a small footprint means it can unobtrusively sit in the corner of a break room or even on your desk.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker: Was £279.99, now £219, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja )

With soaring energy prices, air fryers are unsurprisingly hot property at the moment. While electric cookers cost on average around £1.05 a day to run, air fryers can set you back as little as 17p a day. If you’re looking to save on a model, you’re in luck, as Ninja has slashed the price of its foodi smartlid. Boasting a whopping 11 functions, the appliance is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one. With its 6l size and four portion capacity, it’s perfect for the entire family. In our in-depth review of a similar foodi model, our tester found that it produced “great results”, and the “air fryer basket rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”.

Buy now

Kitchenaid artisan 5KSM125BMH stand mixer: Was £499, now £349, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Made famous by the Great British Bake Off, every budding baker needs a Kitchenaid stand mixer. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best stand mixers, our tester said: “It’s big, it’s heavy [over 10kg] and it’s built to last – our tester’s mum has one she’s been using since the Nineties that still works like a dream.” Praising the robust attachments and the super-solid bowl, they added: “This is a machine that, when properly cared for, can be baking with you for decades.” As for its performance, it’s “impressive” and can do so much more than just mix. Right now, you can save £150, thanks to the Currys Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Silentnight Mia eco 1,000 pocket ortho-firm: Was £509, now £259, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Black Friday is the best time of the year to save on big-ticket items such as mattresses. In the lead-up to the main event, you can save £250 on this Silentnight model. Featuring the brand’s advanced spring system with 1,000 individually responsive springs, it claims to keep you supported and cushioned at night. Finished with a soft knit cover for a firmer orthopaedic feel, the mattress is a great choice for those seeking better back support.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap and powerfins cordless vacuum cleaner IZ300UK: Was £399, now £229, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Shark is one of our favourite vacuum brands for good reason, with its models earning spots in both our cordless vacuums round-up and pet vacuum guide. If you’ve been looking for a reason to invest, you can save £170 right now on the powerfins model, thanks to the Currys early Black Friday sale. With two motorised brushrolls, a duoclean floorhead and anti-hair-wrap technology, you can tackle carpets and hard floors, as well as underneath beds and sofas. There’s 60 minutes of run time and the ability to turn it into a handheld cleaner for even more versatile cleaning.

Buy now

George Foreman large steel grill: Was £119.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save a whopping 69 per cent on this supersize George Foreman grill, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale. With its seven-portion capacity, it’s fit for the entire family. From juicy steaks to grilled chicken or simple cheese toasties, the meal possibilities are endless, whether you’re hosting a barbecue or livening up dinner times. Designed with non-stick plates, it can be easily wiped down after use, while the drip tray helps protect from grease overspills. Finished in a striking dark bronze, the grill can be stored vertically to help save space.

Buy now

Hoover HL5 push and lift upright vacuum cleaner with anti-twist: Was £279, now £199, Hooverdirect.co.uk

(Hoover)

With an £80 saving up for grabs, Black Friday is the best time to invest in this brand new Hoover vacuum model. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, our tester said: “It’s cleverly designed to turn from an upright into a portable vacuum via a foot pedal, so you can blitz everything – from your sofa to your car.” Praising its suction power, soft grip handle, LED headlights to spot hidden dirt and an integrated comb to prevent hair wrapping around the brush bar, they added: “We especially loved the fact the entire box and all its internal components are fully recyclable, without unnecessary polystyrene.”

Buy now

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Shark)

Allowing for more precise cleaning, Shark’s handheld vacuum promises serious suction power. With a high-efficiency motor and up to eight minutes of run time on one charge, it also comes with two accessories for tailoring your clean – a duster crevice tool and multi-surface pet tool for keeping upholstery fluff-free, making this a great option for pet parents. Once full, the cup can be emptied with the touch of a button.

Buy now

Kärcher SC 4 easyfix steam cleaner: Was £289, now £239, Very.co.uk

(Karcher)

Currently reduced by an impressive £50, this Kärcher steam cleaner includes several accessories for versatility, has a speedy heat-up time and a removable 0.8l water tank. Created to steam clean without the use of chemicals, all that’s needed is tap water. Key features include a child safety lock and an icon indicator to signal when the water needs refilling. Designed for use throughout the home, on everything from taps to floors, we featured an upright Kärcher model in our best steam cleaners guide, where our tester said it “made light work of stains on hard wood floors, tiles and vinyl”.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 takes place in the UK on 25 November – so the sale is now underway. Fear not, though, it’s no longer a one-day affair because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

Huge discountsare on offer from most UK retailers on big-ticket brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more. With deals spanning tech, beauty, kids’ toys, fashion and home appliances, you can expect to save on Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips, Dr Martens and Charlotte Tilbury, to name just a few.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Falling this year on Friday 25 November, Black Friday will see most brands continue their sales across the entire weekend, concluding the following Monday, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

