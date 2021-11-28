Black Friday deals 2021 - live: The best pre-Cyber Monday deals from M&S, Dyson, Sonos and more
Whether you’re after a new Shark vacuum or a discounted Sonos speaker, follow for top offers on the third day of the mammoth sale
The biggest shopping event of the year – aka Black Friday – is now in its third day and we’ve seen stellar savings so far on everything from Shark vacuums to Samsung TVs and Asos lines. With 2021 panning out to be one of the sale’s best years yet, we’re on hand throughout to bring you the very best deals and discounts.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are handpicking the best offers throughout the sale. We’ve already seen some standout deals on Apple Airpods and Dyson vacuums, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
The Dyson airwrap is still sold out, but we've found an alternative on sale
If you’ve been wondering whether to invest in a coveted Dyson airwrap, we don’t blame you for being put off by the price tag. The good news? We’ve spotted one of our favourite alternatives from ghd on sale.
ghd rise volumising hot brush: Was £169, now £124, ghdhair.com
In our head-to-head review of the ghd device with the Dyson airwrap, our reviewer said: “Working similarly to the way you’d use a hair dryer for a bouncy blow, but with far less effort, you simply brush the rounded barrel wand through dry hair in the direction you want the bounce, or slight curl, to sit.” They praised how their “tester’s hair stayed wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.” When it came to comparing the two devices, our writer said that “if all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.”
Snap up this festive Black Friday saving on an M&S snow globe gin
M&S light up your Christmas hamper: Was £72, now £57, Marksandspencer.com
If you’re not feeling the Christmas spirit just yet, wait until you get your hands on M&S’s decadent Christmas hamper, which now has 20 per cent off this Black Friday. You not only get the sumptuous spiced sugar plum gin liqueur in the fancy snow globe, with a hand-made glass tumbler to enjoy it in, but a light-up candle, a light-up cushion and, of course, a light-up bauble as well. The supermarket’s snow globes are in huge demand, and this is the first offer we’ve seen from M&S that includes one, so snap it up fast.
The Sonos beam gen 2 is at its lowest price ever
Sonos beam gen 2: Was £449, now £399, Richersounds.com
Deals on Sonos speakers are few and far between but we’ve spotted the brand’s beam gen 2 sound bar at its lowest price ever for Black Friday thanks to Richer Sounds. You can save £50 on the device that earned a spot in our round-up of the best soundbars with our reviewer saying that it’s ideal for smaller spaces while still great for bigger rooms, as the audio is much bigger than the product’s looks suggest. “The tone is bright without distorting the source and the voice track is clear,” they said, adding that “it’s a smart soundbar, so you can control it by talking to it, using your choice of voice-activated personal assistant.”
The best Black Friday Dyson deals on hair tools and vacuums
Dyson is one of the most coveted brands during the Black Friday sales and we can see why, with its vacuums and hair tools some of the best around. We’ve done the hard work for you and found the offers to snap up.
Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599.99, now £439.99, Argos.co.uk
Argos has slashed the price of this V11 absolute vacuum by £160 in its Black Friday sale. The appliance came out on top when we compared it to the Dyson V7 model in our review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.
Dyson corrale straightener, prussian blue/copper: £399.99, Boots.com
This is not a money off deal on the hair tool, but you do get a bonus for shopping at Boots – the retailer is offering £10 worth of Advantage Card points when you spend £60 more on electrical beauty, so while it’s not a direct discount, you will get a small amount of cash back in loyalty rewards. In our review, our tester praised the coralle as “a truly innovative tool. It makes styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze.”
Everything we’re shopping in the John Lewis Black Friday sale
John Lewis & Partners is one of the biggest contenders in the Black Friday sales, selling everything from women’s clothing and kid’s toys to furniture and bedding, and the retailer is also home to some of our favourite tech brands, such as Apple and Dyson – and it’s 2021 sale has not disappointed.
Nespresso creatista pro SNE900BSS coffee machine by Sage: Was £679, now £499.95, Johnlewis.com
The only thing hotter than coffee right now is this deluxe appliance. With almost £180 off and Nespresso products selling out fast at John Lewis & Partners, now could be the best time to invest in the cafe-quality coffee machine.
Lego creator 10272 Old Trafford - Manchester United: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com
Now this one is niche, so we wouldn’t recommend adding it to your bag unless you’re absolutely certain that the recipient you have in mind is a Manchester United supporter – that would make for one awkward Christmas morning. But if they are, good news: at 20 per cent off, this mega Lego set is quite the mammoth gift.
Fitbit charge 4, health and fitness tracker, black: Was £118.99, now £89.99, Johnlewis.com
It’s safe to say we’re big fans of Fitbit’s charge 4 smartwatch, which took the crown in our round-up of the best fitness trackers. “Fitbit is still the undisputed king of the tracker realm, and the charge 4 is the best of Fitbit’s dedicated fitness trackers,” said our reviewer.
The best Vodafone Black Friday 2021 deals
Black Friday has arrived and there’s money to be saved on a huge range of products – including smartphone contracts from Vodafone. The network has a range of offers available, saving customers money on their monthly phone bills while including unlimited minutes and texts, plus a healthy dose of super-speedy 5G data.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Was £42 per month, now £17 per month when you trade in, Vodafone.co.uk
You can save a total of £600 on a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G over two years with this Black Friday deal from Vodafone. Just trade in an iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 lite, S10+ or S10e to reduce your airtime bill to £8 per month. Add that to a 36 month phone plan costing £9 per month with a £29 upfront cost and you’ve got a giant discount on the most powerful Android phone you can buy.
iPhone 12 pro max: Was £56 per month, now £28 per month when you trade in, Vodafone.co.uk
The airtime portion of a 24 month iPhone 12 pro max contract has already been cut from £33 to £20 per month for Black Friday. Now, when you trade in an iPhone 11 pro or iPhone 11 pro max you can save another £15 per month, meaning you pay just £28 per month for two years (plus £19 upfront for your new phone). That adds up to a saving of £504 over the course of your contract.
Get the Nintendo Switch console as its lowest price ever in this bundle
Looking for a coveted Nintendo Switch console? Well, you’re in luck, as Argos is offering the most competitive of the gaming device for Black Friday 2021.
Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk
The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.
This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Nintendo Switch at so far
Here are the Black Friday 2021 deals on the Nintendo Switch, Switch lite and Switch OLED, plus games, accessories and bundles from the Nintendo e-shop and more
Welcome back deal hunters
Good morning. Black Friday is now in its third day and we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty – in The Independent’s rolling coverage of the sales
Whether you’re looking to save on Nintendo Switch console, a KitchenAid stand mixer or Apple AirPods, we’re on hand with the very best offers up for grabs – meaning there’s no better place to bag yourself a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
