Black Friday deals 2021 - live: Best sales from Ninja, PLT and Elemis, plus Sonos news
Whether you’re after a new whizz vacuum, a discounted Nintendo switch or some Molton Brown goodies, follow along for today’s top offers
PSA: Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – is just one day away, which means brands and retailers are ramping up their deals ahead of the main event.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. Now that we are so close to the big day, we’re seeing standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to the lowest price yet on Apple’s AirPod pros and a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Starting in 15 hours: 80 per cent off everything at Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing has been at it for a while with its Pink Friday warmup sale, featuring major discounts in the weeks leading up to the main event – and we expect no less from a brand that’s famous for its massive sales. On the day itself – which Pretty Little Thing calls Pink Friday rather than Black Friday – there’s a staggering 80 per cent off everything. The countdown on the brand’s website has begun and with only 15 more hours to go, it’s time to have a browse and pick your favourites. Or if you can’t wait, many of the brand’s products are already discounted!
For more fashion deals this Black Friday, have a look at our special guide:
The best early Black Friday fashion deals happening right now
Mango, Office and Liberty have dropped early Black Friday deals and we’ve got the lowdown on the best clothing offers we can expect from Zara, H&M and more
Ninja has launched its Black Friday sale
Ninja has joined the Black Friday madness with up to £70 off limited edition models, up to £114 off cookware bundles and more. We have featured the brand across a range of different review round-ups, so were pleased to see its sale finally dropping.
Ninja Foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
We were happy to see this one, as it was featured in our round-up of the best pressure cookers. Our tester said: “Within days, we were using it so much it never once made it into the cupboard and we started to wonder how we’d ever lived without it.” As a special feature, this cooker includes a built-in air fryer. Our tester found it easy to use and enjoyed the larger capacity which works brilliantly for cooking up a family feast.
Your ultimate guides to the best Black Friday deals
Here at IndyBest we know a thing or two about deal-hunting, it is our job, after all. Throughout the sale, we’ll be handpicking deals on everything from tech and laptops to mattresses and home appliances.
To help make sure you’re always saving as much as you can on your next big-ticket purchase, we’d recommend taking a look at our guides to the best Black Friday deals – there you’ll find only the creme de la creme.
- How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – the best offers for 2021
- Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here
- Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine
- Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games
- Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance
- Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP
- Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price
Good morning deal hunters!
Welcome back to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty.
You’ll be pleased to know the main event is now just one day away and whether you’re looking to save on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or a Shark vacuum cleaner, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
See you bright and early tomorrow shoppers
That's it today from us folks, we hope you've enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Of course, we'll be back tomorrow with more of the same, but if you can't wait until then, check out our guides to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing:
Save £44 on this Corsair gaming keyboard in the Curry’s Black Friday sale
Corsair K60 RGB pro mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £109, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk
Corsair makes some of the best gaming peripherals on the market, and the K-range of mechanical keyboards are no exception. While we haven’t personally tested this one, we featured the newer K70 pro model in our round-up of the best gaming keyboards. The K60 pro is completely customisable, so you can program each key to your liking. You can also light up specific keys so that you can see your controls better, and the Cherry Viola switches will make your clicks more precise and consistent.
The Amazon Black Friday deals to add to your baskets
A major player in the game, the online giant has been slashing its prices across TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more since 8 November for its 2021 Black Friday sale.
In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch, Fitbit and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering deals on its own streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music, as well as on Kindles, 4K TVs and headphones – meaning there’s no better place to bag a bargain.
There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but with so many deals up for grabs it can be tricky to know where to start. Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best Black Friday deals you can snap up right now.
Amazon has dropped its big Black Friday deals early – don’t miss these
Amazon’s Black Friday Week 2021 sale has started – these are the best deals to shop now on Shark, Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo dots, 4K TVs, laptops and more
Plt black friday sale countdown
The wait is nearly over for the hotly anticipated Pretty Little Thing Black Friday sale. Shoppers can expect to find big BIG discounts on womenswear and accessories all the way through till Cyber Monday.
Save £30 on this Dickies jacket in the Size Black Friday sale
Dickies Morristown jacket: Was £95, now £65, Size.co.uk
Workwear brand Dickies makes effortlessly cool designs, and this Morristown jacket is a sure investment for every season. Currently reduced by more than 30 per cent in Size’s Black Friday sale, you can save £30 on the piece. With its cosy cotton composition, this practical button-down has four pockets and looks the part with a striped navy and black pattern and slightly oversized fit, making it ideal for layering during the colder months. The Dickies signature logo on the left pocket is the cherry on top.
50% off Railcards
Going somewhere? There is now 50 per cent off your digital Railcard. That means instead of £30, it’s now only £15 for 1/3 off your travel for an entire year! Simply RAILCARD50 at checkout to enjoy your discount. Bon voyage! Shop now
