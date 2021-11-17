Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Early UK offers have arrived at Dyson, Amazon, Joules and more
Whether you’re after a discounted Nintendo Switch or Peloton bike, follow along for today’s top offers
With just nine days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have done us good by launching their deals in advance.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Amazon’s Echo dot to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
PSA: Dyson has dropped its early Black Friday deals
This is not a drill – it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. Dyson has finally dropped some of its early Black Friday discounts. These will be popular so you’ll want to checkout as fast as possible.
Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £399, now £299, Dyson.co.uk
Save £100 right now on Dyson’s slightly older v10 absolute model that’s already significantly cheaper than the brand’s latest launches. In our review of the appliance, our tester praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life on basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding that “the swivel motion on the heads is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.”
Save £150 on the Dyson V11 vacuum in Currys Black Friday sale
Bulking? Save on MyProtein in early Black Friday deals
Popular for its protein powders, MyProtein has slashed the price of everything by 45 per cent, plus there’s an extra 35 per cent off its bestsellers with the code: EXTRA.
MyProtein impact whey protein, 1kg: Was £29.99, now £13.27, Myprotein.com
Whey protein powders are a great supplement for any gymgoer looking to maximise muscle growth and recovery, and this one from MyProtein has been good to us by slashing the price of its impact mix. There are plenty of flavours to choose from, including cookies and cream, banana, and chocolate, as well as unflavoured. Simply add one large scoop to 150-250ml of water or milk in your shaker, 30 minutes before and/or after your workout, and jobs a good’un.
Amazon slashes price of Echo show for Black Friday
Amazon’s own-brand devices are a hot commodity during sale events as they’re good value even at full price. We’ve just spotted this whopping deal on the Echo show 8.
Amazon Echo show 8, 1st gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
As Amazon released its second-generation Echo show 8 model earlier this year, there’s a great saving to be had on the older version of the same device. Released in 2019, this tech-heavy model gives you rich stereo sound, allows you to set alarms, ask for weather and news updates, display pictures and access streaming services such as Spotify. Plus, if you connect your EE or Vodafone mobile phone account, you can also answer calls on your show.
Refresh your make-up bag with Boots this Black Friday
Boots was one of the first to kick off the early Black Friday sales, and we have to say, the deals have been up there with some of the best. Here’s what we’ve already bought:
Bobbi Brown glam packed must-haves star gift set: Was £82, now £35, Boots.com
Bobbi Brown is an all-star here at IndyBest, with the brand winning itself a place in numerous beauty round-ups. If you are looking to try some of the brand’s bestsellers, this set is a great way to go without bursting the bank. While it includes a number of great products, the shadow stick impressed us enough to gain itself a place in our round-up of the best eyeshadow sticks for quick and effortless make-up, and the mascara was the “best for staying in place all day” in our review of the best mascaras.
Good morning deal-hunters
Happy humpday!
Welcome back to today’s rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals – i.e. your ultimate guide to all the latest news and discounts as they drop. Yesterday we saw everyone’s favourite jewellery brand, Monica Vinader, kick off its early sale, with a whopping 25 per cent off everything, and Amazon slashed the price of a KitchenAid.
Today we’re expecting more of the same. So sit back, relax and get ready to get shopping lists ticked off.
Arm candy to treat yourself to this Black Friday
There’s something about jewellery that always makes it feel like a gift, even if we buy it to – as Matthew McConaughey so delicately puts it in the famous 00’s rom-com How To Lose A Guy In10 Days – “frost ourselves”. If you want to do just that, here are the top jewellery deals we have on our radar right now.
Michael Kors Jaycie ladies watch: Was £189, now £95, Very.co.uk
Fans of designer labels will know just what a bargain this is. The famous Michael Kors branding can be spotted from miles away on both the buckle-fastening leather strap and gold-coloured three-handed face, and at almost £100 off, you’re getting a rare deal on a big name in fashion.
Monica Vinader signature thin bangle: Was £250, now £175, Monicavinder.com
All you have to do to access this deal is sign up for the Monica Vinader mailing list, which gives you early access to 25 per cent off Black Friday offers. This elegant bangle is available in sterling silver, 18ct gold vermeil or 18ct rose-plated gold vermeil. We like it even better for its use of recycled gold and silver.
Sky offering 50% off 60GB data plan for Apple and Samsung phones
Only ten more days to go until Black Friday, but Sky has upped its game with an early sale this year – allowing you to save on broadband and mobile phones. Discounts include 50 per cent off phone plans for the latest models from Apple and Samsung.
The coveted iPhone 13 pro is among the deals, meaning a bargain price for the all-new smartphone. In our review of the 13 pro, our tester said: “The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”
But Android fans are not left behind, with an equally impressive deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. Our reviewer noted: “In some ways this phone seems like a gentle upgrade over last year’s S20 but the big drop in price, snazzy design and strong cameras make the S21 highly appealing.”
Mattresses, bedding and more: Woolroom launches Black Friday deals
A mattress is a big purchase that requires some consideration – which is why a lot of us put it off. But a good mattress will give you around seven to eight years of peaceful sleep and, as a good night’s sleep is in everyone’s favour, is an investment worth making. This newly launched Black Friday deal from Woolroom is simply too good to miss.
Woolroom Lincoln 5750 mattress: Was £1,159, now £753.35, Woolroom.com
Featured in our best mattresses review, this is our favourite one yet from Woolroom. Our tester said its material “makes for such a supportive, instantly relaxing feel that you’ll drift off to the land of nod before you know it. We also appreciate this mattress being completely natural – thanks to its hand-selected British wool together with the outer fabric containing soft merino wool blended with natural viscose – and does not contain any chemicals.
Black Friday is nearly here and we’ve got the lowdown on the best mattress deals we can expect for 2021 and those you can shop now, from Emma and Simba
