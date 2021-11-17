Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Shark, Asos, Dyson and more (The Independent)

With just nine days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have done us good by launching their deals in advance.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Amazon’s Echo dot to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.