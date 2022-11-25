Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now that Black Friday is finally here, we’re seeing plenty of mobile-phone contract deals from the UK’s major carriers. The annual shopping bonanza is known for ushering in big discounts on products such as vacuum cleaners, air fryers, laptops, TVs and clothing, but it is also an opportunity to pick up a good deal on a new phone contract.

This is great news for anyone looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S22 or Google Pixel 7, so long as your existing contract has ended or finishes between now and Cyber Monday.

Most of the UK’s biggest carriers, including O2, Vodafone, EE, Sky Mobile, Virgin Media, Tesco Mobile, and Three have an impressive range of deals available on SIM-only and pay-monthly contracts. There are even some extra data allowances and other add-on bonuses for new customers up for grabs.

With things such as no upfront charges, complimentary Netflix access, freebies and introductory offers to consider, it can be hard to tell a good deal from a bad one. That’s why our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help filter through the noise and pluck out the Black Friday smartphone deals worth caring about. Keep reading to find out more about the top Black Friday phone deals.

Best Three Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S22: £30 per month, £30 upfront, unlimited data, Three.co.uk

(Carphone Warehouse)

If you use a lot of mobile data, this deal on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 is hard to beat. After a £30 up-front fee, you pay £30 per month for 24 months – that’s £750 over two years, which is actually a little bit cheaper than buying the phone on zero per cent finance directly from Samsung.

For that £30 per month, you’re also getting Three’s advanced phone plan, which gives you unlimited data, minutes and texts. The plan also lets you use the phone as a personal wifi hotspot, and throws in some added roaming features. New customers also get 12 months of Disney+ as a welcome gift.

Buy now

Smarty unlimited data SIM card: Was £20 per month, now £15 per month, Three.co.uk

(Smarty)

Smarty is the SIM-only, no-contract provider owned by (and running on the same network as) Three. For Black Friday, it has a £15 per month deal on an unlimited 5G data SIM card that beats its parent company by £2.50 per month. Plus, unlike with Three’s 24-month contracts, you can cancel whenever you like. EU roaming is included, and unlike Asda’s similarly priced SIM-only deal (£15, Asda.co.uk), there are no speed caps to slow you down.

Buy now

Best O2 Black Friday deals

iPhone 13: Six months free airtime, O2.co.uk

(Apple)

This premium iPhone 13 plan with 150GB of data usually costs £51.98 per month at O2, with £30 up front, though this Black Friday offer gives you six months of airtime for free, meaning you pay £20.99 per month to start off. This is a deal on a slightly more expensive type of O2 plan, which has some extra benefits thrown in. Switch Up lets you switch to a new phone whenever you fancy it, and, on this plan, you can roam in 75 destinations, including the EU, USA and Australia.

Buy now

Best Vodafone Black Friday deals

iPhone 13 pro max 128GB: From £55 per month with £49 upfront, Vodafone.co.uk

(Apple)

Save up to £264 on the iPhone 13 pro max with this deal from Vodafone. While the handset was released last year, it boasts an impressive, and quite large, display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the first in an iPhone of this calibre. In our review of the handset, our reviewer said: “Apple is paying attention to the things that really matter, like battery life, which is exceptionally good this year.”

Buy now

Google Pixel 6: Was £32 per month, now £24 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

(Google)

If you’re searching for a deal on the Google Pixel 6, you can currently save up to £504 with a nominal upfront cost, thanks to Vodafone’s Black Friday sale. When we reviewed the handset, it was praised for its “very good” battery life, and thanks to being pure Android, “it works seamlessly at all times”. Our writer also noted that it “includes special extra apps like a recorder, which is perfect for taking the minutes of a meeting, for instance, because it records and transcribes voices in real time”.

Buy now

iPhone SE (2020): From £19 per month with £19 upfront, Vodafone.co.uk

(Apple)

This is Vodafone’s lowest-ever price on the second-generation iPhone SE and sees the cost of Apple’s affordable 2020 handset fall to just £8 per month after a £19 up-front fee, a total of £307 over 36 months. With the cheapest airtime plan of 6GB costing £11 with this device, you’ll be getting an excellent little Apple phone for just £19 per month.

Buy now

Best Sky Mobile Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Z flip4 5G: £34 per month, with a free Galaxy tab S6 lite tablet, Sky.com

(Samsung)

For Black Friday, you can bag yourself a free Samsung tablet when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 on a monthly contract with Sky Mobile. In our Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 review, we praised the phone’s “beautiful folding display, improved durability, and better battery”. The free gift is two generations old now – the newest model is the S8 – and retails at £299, but it’s an excellent and powerful tablet that’s ideal for watching entertainment and browing the web on the couch.

Buy now

Best Virgin Media Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S22: £24.95 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Carphone Warehouse )

This affordable monthly plan on the Samsung Galaxy S22 isn’t new for Black Friday, but the free extra data is. You now get 4GB of data rather than 2GB, which makes this offer way more appealing to anyone who doesn’t use a whole lot of mobile internet. This is one of the best Android phones you can get, and the interest-free 36 month contract works out a little cheaper than buying the phone in cash.

Buy now

iPhone 14 pro super bundle: £71.95 per month with double data, Virginmedia.com

(Apple)

Virgin Media has a Black Friday deal on its iPhone 14 pro “super bundle”, which comes with the latest iPhone, the latest Apple Watch SE, the latest AirPods pro and the latest iPad air. That means you get a set of Apple tech for £71.95 per month, for 36 months, with nothing to pay up front. For that monthly cost, you get 4GB of data (doubled from 2GB for Black Friday), but pay an extra £2 per month and you’ll have 20GB of data to play with.

Buy now

Best giffgaff Black Friday deals

iPhone 13 SIM-free: Was £799, now £729, giffgaff.com

(Apple)

Giffgaff is offering £70 off the SIM-free iPhone 13 for Black Friday. Last year’s iPhone can be found for £749 at most other retailers, so we’re looking at a £20 discount in real terms, but this is still a decent deal on a great smartphone. The phone is unlocked and will work on any network, but you’ll need to buy a £10 giffgaff goodybag at checkout if you’re not already a customer. Goodybags are what giffgaff calls its monthly rolling phone plans, which you can set to recur or cancel at any time. The £10 goodybag gives you 15GB of data, unlimited texts and calls. You can spread the cost of the iPhone 13 over 24 months with Klarna, with £20 paid up front and £29.55 per month after that.

Buy now

