With November’s arrival, Black Friday – without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, so mark your calendar with the all-important date: Friday 26 November.

The event first originated in the US, when brands and retailers marked the start of the festive shopping period the day after Thanksgiving by slashing the prices of many of their products. Traditionally, sales occurred just on the Friday, with the following Monday being christened Cyber Monday, as it was when online buys would peak ahead of Christmas. The event has grown year on year, with many retailers starting their sales earlier and earlier.

Last year, Amazon went one (big) step further by starting its discounting a whole month early. And this year, Boots has become the first major retailer to launch its Black Friday event, starting online from 1 November and in-store from 3 November. We’re also keeping our eye on other stores including Currys, John Lewis & Partners, AO, Boots, Virgin and O2, as they have form for starting their sales earlier than most.

In the lead-up to the big day and throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday, we'll be scouring the internet to find you the very best offers on everything from fashion and beauty to TVs and homewares and plenty more.

On top of this, our extensive Black Friday buying guides will make sure you will be getting the most bang for your buck. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about your favourite brands, from pre-Black Friday sales to VIP access and launch dates, so be sure to bookmark these.

Read more:

When is Black Friday?

The annual sale will fall on Friday 26 November, and will run over the weekend until 29 November, which is Cyber Monday.

So far, Boots and Superdrug have started their sales early, and we predict Amazon (true to its usual form) will start discounting soon. Meanwhile, retailers including Currys, Argos and John Lewis & Partners are also likely to follow suit and begin early deals well ahead of the main event on 26 November. Stay tuned for other early sales from big-ticket retailers in our Black Friday guides.

Which stores are taking part?

Below we’ve listed all the brands that are taking part this year, as well as our own predictions and everything there is to know about this year’s early-bird sales, from launch dates to the discounts to expect. So bookmark this page and keep visiting it as our IndyBest team updates it with more information as soon as brands announce it.

Main retailers

Aldi

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The supermarket participated in Black Friday for the first time ever last year, offering deals exclusively online on big-hitting items, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, which were the most competitive prices we saw over the entire weekend. To be in the chance of snapping up these deals, bookmark our regularly updated Aldi guide.

Amazon

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

No retailer does the event bigger and better than Amazon. Last year, the online giant launched its sale at the start of November, which was the longest event in Black Friday history. It featured major discounts across TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and more. Make sure to check back to our Amazon Black Friday guide to get the latest on when the anticipated early discounts drop.

AO

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The online electricals retailer began its biggest ever Black Friday sale on 11 November last year, with savings on TVs, coffee machines, washing machines, microwaves and other household goods. The retailer has already launched its dedicated page for this year’s event, so make sure you bookmark it in the lead up to the big day.

Argos

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Expect big savings on everything from toys to homewares and electricals. Usually, Argos begins dropping deals a few weeks before the big event and it’s famed for its Black Friday sale, with 20 products ordered every second in the first hour of the 2020 event. Make sure you refer back to our dedicated Black Friday Argos guide to save on your Christmas present shopping.

Apple

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Tech giant Apple has traditionally resisted taking part in Black Friday. Instead, it tends to offer gift cards with qualifying purchases, so buying certain bigger products at full price could see you rewarded with gift card worth in the region of £40 to £80. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products were discounted last year via third-party retailers. In 2020, we saw reductions on the Apple AirPods pro (£199, Amazon.co.uk) and the iPad pro (£999, Currys.co.uk). With online giants such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and Very beginning their deals weeks ahead of 26 November, we’re likely to start seeing discounts drop soon. Bookmark our Apple guide for updates.

Boots

Date starting 2021: 1 November

1 November Codes: N/A

If you’re looking for discounts on perfume, gifting, skincare and electrical beauty, Boots should be your go-to destination. This year, it’s the first big retailer to launch its Black Friday deals, online from 1 November and in-store from 3 November, with stellar deals on Oral-B, YSL, Revlon, No7 and plenty more. Check out our guide to all the best early Boots deals.

Currys

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The retailer often launches its Black Friday sale early, with great discounts on sought-after products from Beats headphones to Fitbits. There’s also deals on tech and electronics like laptops and TVs, with brands such as Shark, Dyson, Bosch, Philips, Panasonic, Samsung all making an appearance in the Currys Black Friday sale in previous years. Refer back to our guide for all the latest when deals drop.

Halfords

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The hardware store kicked off its Black Friday sale early last year with up to 44 per cent off products such as dash cams, tool sets and stereos. It also offered 20 per cent off selected kids’ bikes and scooters. We’re expecting much of the same this year, so make sure you keep checking back here as we’ll be hand-picking the best deals as they drop.

John Lewis & Partners

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

John Lewis & Partners is one of the biggest contenders in the Black Friday sales, so make sure you bookmark our John Lewis Black Friday guide to stay up to date on the biggest and best savings. The retailer is already ramping up for the big event, having launched its dedicated sale page. Confirmation of its involvement in the sale this early is quite rare: when John Lewis & Partners recommends for you to start adding to your wish list, shoppers should take heed.

M&S

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Despite not officially taking part in the Black Friday sales, in previous years M&S has launched huge clearances during the event, with up to 50 per cent off fashion and fragrance and 40 per cent off furniture. We’re expecting similar offers this year.

Tesco

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

In 2020, Tesco’s Black Friday deals ran from the Tuesday before Black Friday until the following Tuesday 1 December, including half-price deals on Fifa 21 games, Yankee Candle gifts and Lego sets. Tesco also even puts groceries into the sale (including champagne), helping make the contents of your pre-Christmas shopping basket that bit more affordable. There’s no word yet on this year’s sale, but bookmark our Tesco Black Friday guide for the latest updates.

Very

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

With discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your list this Black Friday. The retailer has already announced it will be taking part on a dedicated Black Friday webpage, teasing: “If you thought Black Friday 2020 was good, you’re going to love Black Friday 2021.” While last year’s event will be hard to beat, we’re expecting to see discounts of up to 50 per cent or more this time around. Last year Very kicked things off 15 days early, so check our dedicated Very guide for the latest on when deals drop.

Fashion brands

Asos

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Online retailer Asos takes part in Black Friday every year and, much like last year, we predict that customers will be offered special discounts site wide, both before Black Friday, during, and across the weekend. Despite offering 70 per cent off everything on Black Friday in 2020, the retailer went on to offer an extra 20 per cent off on Cyber Monday, and we’re expecting flash offers in the lead up to the event too.

Missoma

Date starting 2021: 23 November

23 November Codes: N/A

Online jewellery shop Missoma is a go-to destination for all things bling, and it specialises in demi-fine pieces that don’t break the bank. Last year, Missoma’s Black Friday sale did not disappoint, with 25 per cent off across everything meaning you could save on necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and more. This year, it’s confirmed that we’ll enjoy 25 per cent off again, with a secret sale beginning early for newsletter subscribers on 22 November.

Pandora

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

In 2020, Pandora offered 20 per cent off all jewellery, including rings, necklaces and charms, as well as the very popular Disney collection, Harry Potter golden snitch pendant, and the birthstone rings. This was available directly on the Pandora website rather than through other retailers. A real go-to for Christmas presents, this jewellery brand has yet to announce its Black Friday offers this year, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for our Pandora Black Friday guide for more details as they come in.

Topshop

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year, high street favourite Topshop (now found on Asos.com) offered up to 50 per cent off all clothing, and we can expect more of the same this time around. The brand announced its sale a few days ahead of Black Friday, so be sure to check our fashion Black Friday guide for the latest updates. This year we expect its offers to be inline with those found on Asos.

Zara

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Zara is a firm favourite on the British high street thanks to its trendy yet timeless designs. Unlike other fashion retailers, it rarely hosts sales and never offers discount codes, so when it does announce deals, our ears perk up. In 2020, Zara hosted a Black Friday sale that lasted less than 48 hours, ending at 9pm on Black Friday itself, with app users gaining early access. Make sure to bookmark our Zara Black Friday guide for all the latest on the fashion brand’s 2021 sale.

Beauty brands

Beauty Bay

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

In 2020, the beauty retailer kicked off its Black Friday sale a few weeks before the main event, with 30 per cent off selected products across make-up, skincare and haircare. We’re expecting the same this year, and perhaps better discounts closer to the main weekend, but for now, be sure to check back here and on our guide to the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals.

Cult Beauty

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

A popular favourite among beauty lovers, this retailer stocks cult-favourite brands and products. Last year it offered up huge savings on big-ticket items, including on the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx spectraLite faceware pro mask (£430, Cultbeauty.co.uk) which was reduced by more than £100, and the Nuface break the ice platinum mini collection, which fell from £142 to £106.50 (Cultbeauty.co.uk). The store is encouraging everyone to sign up to its newsletter to be “one of the very first to hear about when our utterly unmissable Black Friday 2021 beauty sale will drop”. So, preparation is key – make sure to bookmark our guide.

Escentual

Date starting 2021: 26 November

26 November Codes: BLACK10

The online beauty retailer has confirmed that it will be offering up to 50 per cent off huge brands across skincare, make-up and fragrance this Black Friday, with 10 per cent off RRP across the site with the code. From La Roche-Posay and Avene to Ren and Kiehls, check back in here for the top deals as they drop, and bookmark our Black Friday beauty guide.

Glossybox

Date starting 2021: 26 November

26 November Codes: N/A

Following suit from previous years, the beauty subscription service has teased the relaunch of its limited-edition Black Friday box and mystery beauty boxes, as well as huge discounts on skincare and merch. We won’t spoil all the fun, but the contents usually include false eyelashes, an eyeshadow palette, a face mask and more. You can sign up for the waitlist to be the first to know more, and bookmark our Black Friday beauty and perfume deals, where we’ll be bringing you the discounts worth your attention.

Ghd

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The hair tool experts at ghd are keeping schtum about Black Friday for now, but in previous years we’ve seen impressive discounts on its products. In 2020 we saw the helios professional hair dryer (£159, Ghd.com) reduced from £159 to £143, as well as offers from third-party retailers like Amazon. Check our guide to the best Black Friday ghd deals for the biggest discounts as they go live.

Lookfantastic

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Health and beauty retailer lookfantastic offered up to 50 per cent off a range of products last year on big brands including BaByliss and Elizabeth Arden. Other offers saw 50 per cent off Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighters and selected palettes, and 33 per cent off Sarah Chapman Skinesis and Isle of Paradise. Bookmark our Black Friday beauty guide for news on when this year’s deals could drop.

Nars

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The make-up and skincare brand offered 20 per cent off everything on its site across mascaras, eyeshadow palettes, moisturisers, foundations and more for an entire week during Black Friday 2020. We’re hoping for much of the same this year but so far, Nars is keeping details of its 2021 deals under wraps.

Superdrug

Date starting 2021: 3 November

3 November Codes: N/A

Last year, Superdrug started its sale a few weeks before the big event – and for 2021 it has stayed true to form, dropping its early deals on 3 November both in-store and online for its health and beautycard members. The sale sees savings of up to £350 across electricals, beauty, fragrance and more. If you’re not a member yet, make sure you don’t miss out by signing up here. Deal highlights include this Philips wet or dry electric shaver (was £99.99, now £44.99, Superdrug.com) and the BaByliss smooth radiance 230 straightener (was £49.99, now £24.99, Superdrug.com) – you can find more of the retailer’s great early deals in our beauty Black Friday guide.

The Fragrance Shop

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Offers were available from 20 November to 1 December last year, with up to 80 per cent off big-name perfumes and colognes. While the retailer’s Black Friday page is live, we don’t have any confirmed dates or early deals just yet, so keep checking back on our beauty and perfumes Black Friday guide, where we’ll be compiling the best deals out there as they drop.

Luxury brands

Harvey Nichols

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

For all things luxury, opt for Harvey Nichols this Black Friday. In previous years, it has launched its event in the week leading up to Black Friday, offering 25 per cent off fashion and accessories and 10 per cent off beauty. We think you’ll be able to nab a similarly great deal this year. There’s no word yet on any dates or early deals, but we’ll definitely be in for a treat, so check back here where we fill you in on the top discounts as they drop.

Tech brands

EE

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year the phone company offered big deals on its broadband and phone packages, as well as SIM-only phone handsets and tablets, so we can expect similar reductions this year. We also saw discounts on a range of Apple and Samsung products. Bookmark our EE Black Friday guide to be in with a chance of bagging a bargain.

Now

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

For Black Friday 2021, we can expect to see discounts and bundles for TV and broadband. Last year, we saw reductions on the cinema, entertainment and sport passes, as well as a 25 per cent discount on a Sky Sports pass, and three-month passes were available at a reduced rate. Keep checking back to our dedicated Black Friday Now guide for the latest updates on whether these deals might drop early.

O2

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year, O2 launched its deals a full three weeks early, meaning they ran from 5 November until 2 December. There were offers on phones, tablets and smartwatches, including Apple devices. The retailer also included a range of refurbished devices in the discounts for the first time. Bundle deals had hundreds of pounds off phones like the iPhone 11, and included subscriptions to Deliveroo Plus and Disney+ as well as discounts on Apple AirPods pro. This year, the retailer has already launched its dedicated Black Friday page. Check back here for the latest information and deals as we get them.

Sky

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Sky had a lot of TV, phone and broadband deals during Black Friday 2020. Some of the company’s TV packages were discounted by a massive 50 per cent, saving customers almost £60 a month. The brand will not be waiting around to announce its discounts this year – so keep your eyes peeled and bookmark our guide for the latest updates.

Virgin Media

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Make Virgin your go-to for investing in your home setup; it’s already launched its Black Friday landing page, teasing “epic broadband deals, terrific TV and awesome SIMs”. You can expect to make savings across broadband, television and mobile packages. It started its sale a few weeks early last year, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

Vodafone

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

From smartphones to tablets, Vodafone didn’t disappoint last year with its Black Friday deals. This year’s offers are set to be even bigger, so check back here for all the latest deals on contracts and handsets as they drop.

Sports and fitness brands

Adidas

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Whether you’re after some Stan Smiths, gazelles, ultraboosts or ozweegos, November is the best time to invest in Adidas. Last year the sportswear giant discounted a huge selection of men’s, women’s, and kids’ items by up to 50 per cent, with a big portion of products reduced by around 30 per cent. Check back in on our Adidas Black Friday guide for news on when the deals might start dropping.

Fitbit

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year the fitness company offered up to £40 off selected products on its site, as well as the discounts we found at third-party retailers – Amazon offered a whopping £70 off the Fitbit versa 2 (£159.88, Amazon.co.uk). We can expect more discounts from other major retailers starting their sales early. Check out our sports and fitness guide for all the latest.

Gymshark

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

A beloved brand for gym bunnies, athleisure fans and all those in between, Gymshark has grown to be one of the most recognisable names in the fitness space. We’ve been in touch with the brand to find out more about its Black Friday deals, so if you’re a hardcore fan, be sure to bookmark our Gymshark Black Friday guide for fresh updates. Last year there was 50 per cent off with a further 15 per cent if you spent £70, so we know something big will be in the pipeline for 2021.

JD Sports

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The sportswear retailer kicked off its sale early last year with discounts of up to 60 per cent off trainers, tracksuits, accessories and bags. You could grab impressive deals from big-name brands including Adidas, Nike, Under Armour and Puma, and there are already offers of up to 50 per cent off on the JD site as part of its “mega offers” event – so there’s every chance that Black Friday will be even better than in 2020. The retailer has already confirmed on its website that the sale will last for a whole week, so bookmark our JD Sports Black Friday guide for news on when it drops.

Nike

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year, the sports retailer offered 25 per cent off everything with a code at checkout, meaning you could save on trainers, leggings, running gear, jackets and plenty more. There are no details yet on whether Nike will offer any early deals, but you can check back in on our sports Black Friday guide for all the latest promo codes and dates. Of course, we’re also expecting deals from third-party retailers such as JD Sports.

Gaming retailers

Game

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year, Game had big discounts on the latest games and console bundles during the Black Friday sale, including impressive discounts on the Nintendo Switch. We’re expecting big things this year too and the retailer has already launched its landing page – teasing deals on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and more. Bookmark our gaming Black Friday guide for news on any early deals as we receive them.

Home and garden brands

Dyson

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

There will be plenty of deals to be had on Dyson products over Black Friday, from the retailer’s own site and from third-party retailers including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys, Argos and more. The brand’s vacuums have proved particularly popular in previous years, with the V8 (£299, Dyson.co.uk) on sale in 2020 for £100 less than the usual retail price, and the Dyson bagless small ball animal 2 model available for £199 instead of £249.99 (Dyson.co.uk). Bookmark our guide for the latest updates on Dyson’s cordless vacuum deals.

Emma mattress

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Emma, one of the UK’s leading bed-in-the-box brands (and one of our favourites), sells supportive memory foam mattresses for a better night’s sleep. Last year, it offered an impressive 35 per cent off with a code across the Black Friday weekend, and we’re hoping for the same this year. Make sure to bookmark our guide for updates on when the deals might begin.

GTech

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

British company GTech is promising its biggest ever Black Friday sale this year with up to 70 per cent off. In 2020, the electricals brand launched its sale a few weeks early, so check back in with our Black Friday home and kitchen appliances guide for the latest updates. We can also expect to see discounts from third-party retailers like Lakeland and Amazon.

Made

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Home interiors brand Made is a go-to for many for contemporary furniture pieces, and you can expect to find discounts across furniture, lighting, textiles and accessories. The brand tends to be quite late with unveiling its offers, but last year we saw prices slashed on its range of wardrobes, two-seater sofas, armchairs and more. Check back here for all the best deals as we hear about them.

Nectar

Date starting 2021: 3 November

3 November Code: N/A

Last year bedding brand Nectar treated us to £125 off any mattress along with two free premium pillows with any purchase and 30 per cent off accessories. And this year is already proving to be even better, with its sale running from 3-18 November. There’s up to 40 per cent off its most popular mattresses, including its memory foam model (was £749, now £449.40 Nectarsleep.co.uk) that earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses. Bookmark our mattress Black Friday guide for more deals on beds in boxes.

Shark

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

With savings of up to £200 on Shark’s vacuum cleaners during its Black Friday sale last year, we expect the cost of items to be considerably reduced in 2021. There were also huge discounts on vacuums and steam cleaners across third-party retailers including Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners. You’ll have to be quick off the mark though, as items sell out fast. We recommend that you bookmark our Shark Black Friday guide as we’ll be updating it with all the latest information.

Simba Sleep

Date starting 2021: 26 November

26 November Codes: N/A

There's no better time to save on a new mattress than during the Black Friday sales. Simba, one of our favourite mattress brands, offered up to 35 per cent off all its products over £200 in its 2020 Black Friday event. We’re expecting similarly impressive discounts this year, so make sure to check out our Black Friday mattress guide for all the latest discount details.

Wayfair

Date starting 2021: 19 November

19 November Codes: N/A

The furniture retailer has named its 2021 event its biggest-ever Black Friday, and if last year is anything to go by, it won’t disappoint. Discounts will be starting on 19 November and running until 30 November, with free shipping on orders between 26 and 30 November. This will include rugs from just £19.99, sofas from £259, wall mirrors from £29.99, duvets and cover sets from £14.99 and beds and mattresses from £99.

Kids retailers

Lego

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

As one of the UK’s most popular toy brands, with hundreds of different sets, bricks, characters and more, we’re sure we’ll be seeing discounts across Lego this Black Friday. Third-party retailers including Amazon, Argos, Hamleys, John Lewis & Partners and Very are also all predicted to discount heavily over the Black Friday weekend. On Lego’s dedicated Black Friday page it outlines that a VIP weekend will be taking place a whole week before Black Friday, on 20 and 21 November, with gifts, offers and more set to be revealed on 15 November. Bookmark our dedicated Lego Black Friday guide for the latest on deals as they drop.

Smyths Toys

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

With products from much-loved brands including Peppa Pig, Marvel, Lego and Barbie, there are toys for all ages at Smyths. With discounts of up to 25 per cent off last year, you should be able to make a good dent in that Christmas list this Black Friday. Bookmark our round-up of all the best deals on kids toys and games for all the latest deals as they drop.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.