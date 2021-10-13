ghd has long been one of the most renowned hair tool brands around. But the initial output when buying a straightener or other tool from the brand can seem steep.

So for us and other hair tool enthusiasts, Black Friday sale is so keenly welcomed; shoppers can often score a great discount on a new ghd item, and it’s widely regarded as the best time to buy.

In previous years, ghd has offered around 20 per cent off on big name items, including straighteners, curling wands, and hairdryers. This year, we’re hoping for some IndyBest favourites to make the cut.

Here’s what we know so far about ghd’s Black Friday deals for 2021.

Read more:

Does ghd take part in Black Friday?

While the brand has not yet revealed anything about its 2021 deals, it can be safe to assume that it should be taking part in this year’s Black Friday shopping event.

This is because in the past, ghd has been heavily involved in Black Friday, offering discounts on some of its most coveted tools, from straighteners to hairdryers.

ghd does have a ”special offers” page live, which may be worth keeping an eye on in case it announces Black Friday deals there.

In the meantime, we will be updating this page with more details as they come, so bookmark it if you’re keen to bag a deal.

Does ghd take part in Cyber Monday?

Again, the brand has not yet confirmed its deals or dates, but it is safe to assume that if it takes part in Black Friday, it will also be doing so in Cyber Monday.

In previous years, ghd’s offers have lasted until midnight on Cyber Monday.

How much is ghd’s Black Friday discount?

At the moment, ghd hasn’t revealed is plans for Black Friday discounts.

There may be a site-wide discount percentage, or one for specific items, as well as special offers or limited edition items.

If last year is anything to go by, you can expect to see around 20 per cent off on big name items.

When is ghd’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

As we’ve still got a good few weeks to go, ghd has not yet begun talking about when its deals will start. As soon as it does though, we’ll be updating this page.

As Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, and Cyber Monday on Monday 29 November, we expect deals to start, latest, on the main day itself.

What was in ghd’s Black Friday sale last year?

In 2020, there were plenty of amazing deals to take advantage of at ghd.

There was a 20 per cent discount off on certain best-selling items, including the helios hair dryer (£159, Ghdhair.com), platinum hair straighteners (£189, Ghdhair.com) and curve creative curl wand (£129, Ghdhair.com).

Other brilliant bargains included the glide hot brush for £111 (a saving of £28), and the max hair straightener for £119 (a saving of £30).

As well as at ghd’s official website, other third party retailers that stock the brand also offered discounts, and are worth keeping an eye on this year. These include John Lewis, Asos, Cult Beauty, Selfridges, Lookfantastic, and FeelUnique.

This year, we are hoping to see discounts on IndyBest favourites including the ghd max styler (£161, Ghdhair.com), which came out this year, and the ghd platinum plus (£189, Ghdhair.com), which was voted best hair straightener by our reviewer.

“Renowned for being the OG hair straightening brand, we have a lot to thank ghd for and its tools just keep getting better,” they wrote.

How much is ghd’s delivery on Black Friday?

ghd hasn’t mentioned if its usual delivery policies will apply to Black Friday orders, but there is no indication it will not either.

This policy sees all ghd orders delivered for free. Orders usually arrive between three and five days. You can browse its full delivery details here.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on other beauty goods, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Unsure which ghd tool to buy? Our straighteners guide will make things a little clearer

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.