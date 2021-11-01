With not long left until the big Black Friday shopping event, discounts will soon be coming in thick and fast. If you need to find a good deal on some household appliances, this could be the perfect time to get buying.

From our favourite kitchen gadgets, such as air fryers and KitchenAids, to larger tech, if you’ve recently moved home or had a unit go kaput, November is the perfect time to browse.

While a new washing machine is not exactly something most people get excited about – this essential item carries a hefty price tag, so a decent cut can’t be ignored.

Big in terms of size and cost, it can be useful to purchase white goods online, so that they’re delivered straight to your door. And there’s sure to be a washing machine for every budget available during Black Friday, with new designs offering smart functions such as steam cleaning and wifi connectivity.

With some of our favourite retailers, including John Lewis & Patners, Amazon and Currys all stocking our favourite brands, the Black Friday prices are sure to get us in a spin.

You can also trust IndyBest to share top offers on sports kit, gaming accessories, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so be sure to bookmark this page and our Black Friday section to stay in the know.

Read more:

Will there be washing machine deals on Black Friday 2021?

The bottom line is yes, there will be plenty of washing machine deals during Black Friday this year.

John Lewis & Partners, Very, AO and Currys have all confirmed via their websites that they’ll be taking part. And as stockists of top brands such as LG, Samsung and Hotpoint, we’re hoping that we’ll see prices slashed.

Black Friday favourite Amazon is still keeping hush on the deals it will offer during the 2021 event, but if previous years’ discounts are anything to go by, we can expect big things. Prime customers are offered extra discounts and access to lightning deals (read, limited time offers) around half an hour before they go live for other shoppers, so be sure to make the most of your membership and snap up the best deals before they sell out.

If you haven’t signed up to Prime yet, we’d strongly suggest doing so. You can even get a free trial to make the most of during Black Friday.

When will Black Friday washing machine deals start?

Black Friday is officially on the last Friday in November, kicking off on the 26 November this year and carrying through to Cyber Monday on 29 November.

Many retailers begin their discounts up to two weeks in advance, or offer teaser early bird deals in the lead up to the big day.

But if your washing machine has packed in and you can’t wait another month, you can shop some great pre-Black Friday discounts that are already live.

This Hotpoint washing machine with anti-allergy programming has already dropped by £80.99 (£259, Currys.co.uk), and it comes with a dedicated stain-removal system, which is similar to another we reviewed from the same brand earlier this year. Or, you can save a whopping £330 on this Bosch whisper-quiet washing machine (£459.99, Very.com) if you’re in the market for something with more advanced capabilities.

How much will washing machines cost on Black Friday?

On average a washing machine could set you back around £400. With prices starting at as little as £250, and high-end models shooting up to just under £2,000, there’s no knowing just how much discounting we will see come Black Friday. However, if last year’s deals are anything to go by – when Amazon shaved a huge £260 off select Whirlpool models, taking them down to £539.99 – washing machines could see price cuts of up to 30 per cent.

Who has the best Black Friday washing machine deals?

While we can’t say for sure who will have the best washing machine deals this Black Friday, we suspect that the big players like John Lewis & Partners, AO, Currys, Very, Amazon and Argos will have unmissable discounts.

Don’t forget that John Lewis & Partners will price match the discounts offered by other high street retailers at the time of purchase, via its “never knowingly undersold” guarantee. Currys and AO even offer a price promise within seven days of purchase, so if you’ve got your heart set on a particular model, you can always purchase ahead of the Black Friday weekend, and get in contact with the retailer if the price drops further.

What were the best Black Friday washing machine deals last year?

Last year, Currys offered an impressive £150.99 off the LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE 10.5kg washing machine (£549.99, Currys.co.uk) and AO shaved a generous £100 off the Bosch serie 4 WAN28281GB 8kg washing machine (£449.99, Ao.com), which is best for those who are looking for something that offers exceptionally quick washes and built-in fabric features.

For those on the hunt for a spot of luxury, John Lewis & Partners led the way with a mammoth £200 discount on the Miele WEG365 freestanding washing machine (£1,049, JohnLewis.com). It also offered a very comforting 10-year guarantee along with free installation.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on household appliances and other tech offers, try the links below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.