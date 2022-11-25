Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking for a great deal on a smartwatch and fitness tracker this Black Friday, but don’t want to splash out on a pricey Apple Watch, then this could be the deal for you.

Speaking of which, the price of the Fitbit versa 3 has been reduced by a massive 40 per cent. More than that though, this is one of Amazon’s limited-time “Lightning deals”, where prices are only reduced for a short amount of time.

In this case, the low price is only available for a matter of hours, with the deal ending at midnight tonight (25 November). These deals also tend to be limited by quantity too, with Amazon’s website currently saying one per cent of Fitbit versa 3 stock has been sold. When the clock strikes midnight, or stock runs dry, the price will return to its normal level.

Fitbit versa 3: Was £199.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

The versa 3 appears in our roundup of the best Fitbit products, and was named the best for smartwatch features, with a score of 8.5/10.

Our reviewer said, “Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why – marketed as the “mass appeal smartwatch”, the third iteration of the versa offers almost everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. Although the versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness through ECG, sleep and blood oxygen saturation sensors.”

The versa 3 has a claimed battery life of up to six days – significantly more than any smartwatch from Apple or Samsung – and it includes smartphone notifications, voice control, music playback to Bluetooth headphones, and the wide range of health and fitness features you’d expect from a Fitbit product.

This deal is specifically for the versa 3 in soft gold with a thistle-coloured rubber strap. It has a 2.2in colour display, integrated GPS for accurate tracking of outdoor runs, and support for over 200 types of workout.

Buy now

