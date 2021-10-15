Heralded for its famous stand mixers, spotted in the homes of celebs including Kylie Jenner, Eva Longoria, and Mary Berry on the Great British Bake Off, it’s easy to forget KitchenAid has a whole host of other kitchen appliances ready to make cooking just that little bit easier.

Whether you’re wanting to bake brownies, whip up a soup, or treat yourself to a fancy artisanal coffee machine, KitchenAid has everything you need from food processors to fridges.

And with Black Friday coming up, taking place over the last weekend of November, what better time to update your kitchen equipment?

Officially kicking off on 26 November, the day following Thanksgiving, the traditional one day of discounts has since expanded into a whole weekend, and sometimes weeks prior to that too, ending with Cyber Monday on 29 November.

While we all love a money-saving sale, it really does make a difference on those big-ticket items KitchenAid is famous for. So keep your eyes on Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very and John Lewis & Partners for the latest Black Friday deals, or read our cheat sheet below for everything you need to know about KitchenAid’s festive offering.

Does KitchenAid take part in Black Friday?

KitchenAid is being very quiet on the Black Friday front so far, sharing little information as to whether discounts will be live on the site or not across the weekend.

But, as with any big-ticket brand, there are a whole host of third party retailers fighting to provide the best Black Friday discounts.

Argos is asking all customers to sign up for Black Friday updates to be the first to know about its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. And Lakeland has confirmed on its website that KitchenAid will definitely be included in its Black Friday sale, with all offers also coming with a 3-year guarantee.

Very is already encouraging all shoppers to add any products to their “saved items” for speedy shopping as soon as the sale goes live, promising a bigger, better and more exciting sale than ever before. And Currys has even provided a handy “busiest times of day” chart on its dedicated Black Friday page, showing us when’s the best and worst times to shop.

Does KitchenAid take part in Cyber Monday?

As in previous years, we think KitchenAid will still be offering deals on this final day too. With only one store in the UK, which is in London, KitchenAid predominantly sells through its website and third-party retailers. But of course all offers will be available online, as you may not want to lug your mixer around the shops when you can just easily have it delivered to your door.

John Lewis & Partners, who stocks a whole range of KitchenAid appliances, from casserole dishes to kettles, has confirmed it will be taking part in Cyber Monday providing pre-Christmas bargains.

While Amazon, known for its extensive online offering, is always one to bookmark for Cyber Monday deals. Usually, drip-feeding in smaller offerings in the week leading up to the big event, Cyber Monday is where we typically see some of the biggest price cuts happen. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for Amazon prime to make the most of next day delivery. It’s currently free for 30 days.

How much is KitchenAid’s Black Friday discount?

While we don’t yet have specific informaton on what the discounts will be yet, we’re predicting decent discounts again this year. With products ranging in price from £6 for measuring spoons to £899 for a stand mixer, and more for even large appliances, we think the sale will include a lot of the KitchenAid range.

Last year, Currys dropped the price of its stand mixer from £499 to £399, giving us a £100 saving. Lakeland cut prices in half for specific attachments and accessories, and Argos took more than £30 off the hand mixer price, bringing it down from £99.99 to £68.99.

When is KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday traditionally kicks off on 26 November and will run until CyberMonday on 29 November. But as the event has increased year after year, we expect a fair few amount of retailers to begin discounts the week before, or even earlier.

If you can’t wait until then, KitchenAid is offering some discounts on its online store already, including 20 per cent off accessories when you purchase a stand mixer, 10 per cent off any next purchase when you sign up to the newsletter, and free delivery on all orders over £75.

What was in KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale last year?

Looking at last years sale, very few things were off-limits. But, while we didn’t see many large appliances in the event, including fridge freezers, hobs or dishwashers, smaller items including bowls, toasters, and the coveted stand mixers were plentiful.

