Great British Bake Off fans rejoice, for this candy-coloured stand mixer is now in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

Whether you’re wanting to bake brownies, knead dough, or whip up a cake, there’s a whole host of sweet and savoury treats to be made with this kitchen hero.

And when we say a whole host, we really do mean it. This sturdy mixer can process anything from 12 egg whites to 1l of whipped cream or 1kg of flour and even a batch of 108 cookies. Meaning you can cover any bake sale, birthday party, or Christmas cook-athon in record time.

But, of course, this is one of the more expensive home appliances, becoming more of a luxury at close to £600. So it’s safe to say this early Black Friday discount has got us rather excited.

Officially kicking off on 26 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, just like this Kitchenaid one below, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

Read more:

KitchenAid 5413184120696 artisan stand mixer: Was £599, now £445.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

At 26 per cent off, this is a great deal. Even Paul Hollywood may be tempted to bring another mixer into the infamous tent. With 300 watt power, 10-speed settings and a five-year warranty, the mixer really is built to last, meaning you can mix, stir and fold happy for many years to come. For any Schitt’s Creek fans out there, much like David and Moira we’re still trying to work out how to “fold it in” ourselves.

But, thanks to the original planetary action, little thinking is required as all ingredients are thoroughly and quickly incorporated. And with a 3l bowl, 4.8l stainless steel bowl, whisk, paddle, dough hook, flex-edge beater and splatter guard, you’ll have everything you need and more to become a kitchen whizz.

We even reviewed the classic Kitchenaid stand mixer in our best stand mixer round up, naming it best for Bake Off quality. Our reviewer even shared that “as the best-selling stand mixer in the world, KitchenAid has built its reputation as a tried and trusted faithful.”

For now, only the empire red colourway has been treated to this discount, but it is rather snazzy so we can’t complain.

Buy now

Does KitchenAid take part in Cyber Monday?

Of course, this deal is only offered by third-party retailer Amazon for now, and we’re still waiting to hear what offers the brand itself may be dropping. But, as in previous years, we think KitchenAid will still be offering deals across Black Friday and into Cyber Monday.

With only one store in the UK, which is in London, KitchenAid predominantly sells through its website. And all offers will be available online, as you may not want to lug your mixer around the shops when you can just easily have it delivered to your door.

When is KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday traditionally kicks off on 26 November and will run until CyberMonday on 29 November. But as the event has increased year after year, we expect a fair few amount of retailers to begin discounts the week before, or even earlier just like Amazon.

If you can’t wait until then, KitchenAid is offering some discounts on its online store already, including 20 per cent off breakfast sets, 10 per cent of mix and blend sets, 10 per cent off any next purchase when you sign up to the newsletter, and free delivery on all orders over £75.

What was in KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale last year?

Looking at last years sale, very few things were off-limits. But, while we didn’t see many large appliances in the event, including fridge freezers, hobs or dishwashers, smaller items including bowls, toasters, and the coveted stand mixers were plentiful.

Voucher Codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances ahead of Black Friday, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.