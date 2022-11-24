Save £150 on this Shark cordless vacuum cleaner in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This Black Friday, there are hundreds of pounds to be saved across top brands and retailers in the busy lead up to Christmas day.

From TVs and laptops to games and toys, now is the best time to grab a bargain and Amazon is one of the best places to do just that.

The online retailer is slashing prices on electronics, home appliances and more, and now you can save £150 on this vacuum cleaner from Shark, too.

As one of IndyBest’s favourite vacuum brands, Shark models have featured in our pet, bagless, cordless and upright vacuum cleaners round-ups, and we reccommend and trust them for their reliability, easy use and performance.

With such a big saving up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s exclusive Black Friday deal on Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

This Shark vacuum cleaner is an Amazon exclusive and features multiple uniquely designed components to ensure you get the most efficient clean every time.

From anti-hair-wrap technology that prevents hair from getting stuck in the vacuum to different modes for carpet and hard floor and an LED light to spot any pesky, hidden dirt, this vacuum is extremely versatile.

It last for up to 40 minutes at a time and the removable battery can be charged with ease, plus, it can be changed to a handheld model for cleaning cars, crevices, and other high-up, hard to reach areas.

With a free, five-year guarantee and a saving of £150, this Shark vacuum cleaner is worth snapping up this Black Friday.

In IndyBest’s review of a similar cordless cleaner by Shark, our tester said they were “genuinely bowled over by the vacuum’s super-clever Flexology technology.” The flexible design bends easily to clean under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight helps to illuminate hidden dust in every corner.

“The Shark’s other tidy trump card is its anti-hair-wrap technology, which removes hair as it vacuums, so you don’t need to stop and detangle – something we always found ourselves doing in the past after a spin through our long-haired teenager’s bedroom,” our reviewer added.

Save £150 on Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner this Black Friday at Amazon.

