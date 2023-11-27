Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamers, it’s the final countdown. The Black Friday sales have gone online for Cyber Monday, and it’s your last chance to save money on the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, as well as games and peripherals.

Elsewhere, the IndyBest team has been busy hunting for the best deals across other categories too, including designer fashion at Coggles and beauty at Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals as they drop

Retailers including Amazon, Currys, Very and Game are continuing to discount the latest games. We’ve already seen Amazon and Very reduce the price of the Xbox Series X and PS5 to their lowest prices ever, with more savings to be found on gaming headsets, mice, keyboards and more.

Gaming isn’t the only bit of tech discounted right now in the Cyber Monday sales, either. From laptops and Apple devices to home appliances such as air fryers, microwaves and dehumidifiers, everything you’ve been searching for throughout the year has been cut in price. We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday gaming deals for you to shop now, but remember, most of the deals end tonight.

Read more: The best beginner protein powder to buy on Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals 2023

PlayStation 5 disc edition: Was £479.99, now £389, Currys.co.uk

(Sony )

The PlayStation 5 has received a surprise discount for Cyber Monday, plummeting to just £389.99 between now and 30 November across most retailers. If you’re looking to buy a gift for the gamer in your life, this is a deal worth snapping up while you can.

Buy now

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

The Xbox Series X has just plummeted to its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with a discount of over £120. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” our writer said in their review. Praising the sleek look, they added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get into your house.” Although still available to buy, Amazon says it expects Xbox series X orders to be dispatched “within one to two weeks”.

Buy now

Xbox series S: Was £249, now £187.11, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

Less than £200 for a next-generation game console? We thought that might get your attention. This Amazon deal sees the price of the Xbox series S fall by 24 per cent to just £189. A 4K console with next-gen graphics, the series S is remarkably compact, has 512GB of storage and comes with a single game pad. As ever with Amazon, it’s also available with free next-day delivery.

Buy now

Meta Quest 2 with free £50 Argos gift card: Was £449.99, now £249.99, Argos.co.uk

(Meta)

This is the lowest that the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset has ever been. Plus, it comes with a £50 Argos gift card for you to spend after you buy the headset. Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, we lauded the Meta Quest 2 as a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the most technically advanced virtual-reality headset out there, it’s the first genuinely user-friendly one. “You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” said our reviewer.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED with a free copy of ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and a three-month Switch Online membership: Was £346.97, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

This Switch OLED bundle has been reduced by nearly £50 in the Argos Black Friday sale. It’s the best console that Nintendo has ever made, our review praised its “colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes it the best version yet”. With this deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

Buy now

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £509.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Steve Hogarty / The Independent)

If you already own a PlayStation 5, you should consider the PS VR2 as an alternative to the Meta Quest. The PS VR2 is wired into the console using a long cable, which is more restrictive than the wireless Meta Quest but enables the headset to produce much more believable and immersive graphics. Right now there’s £20 off at Amazon.

Buy now

Razer iksur gaming chair: Was £499.99, now £360.86, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This Razer gaming chair has fully integrated lumbar support, so you can enjoy hours of intense gaming in perfect posture. In our review of the best gaming chairs, our tester praised the “soft, water-resistant fabric” and said that it is “very comfortable”. There’s plenty of height and arm rest adjustability to suit gamers of all shapes and sizes.

Buy now

‘God of War Ragnarok’, PS5: Was £59.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

(PlayStation)

One of our favourite games released last year is currently discounted by 16 per cent. In our five out of five review, we said: “After the dust has settled and the credits have rolled, God of War Ragnarok is as strong a continuation as anyone could have hoped for, and a fitting end to Kratos’s latest chapter. On its own merits, it’s difficult to fault but on the foundations of 2018’s God of War, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.”

Buy now

Logitech G432 wired gaming headset: Was £79.99, now £38.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

If you’re looking to play multiplayer games online and engage in a civil dialogue with your fellow gamers, then a decent headset-mic combo is for you. Luckily, this offering from Logitech is currently half price. The directional microphone will ensure that all your compliments are clearly heard and the 50mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound should help immerse you in the camaraderie of your team as you politely debate strategy. The headset will work across different devices using a 3.5mm headphone jack and its over-ear design should ensure your ears remain comfortable after a long session. The flip-to-mute mic also ensures that the microphone can easily be switched off when you run out of nice things to say in the lobby.

Buy now

Panasonic SC-HTB01 soundslayer gaming soundbar: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

If you’re searching for a soundbar specifically designed for gaming this Black Friday, take a look at the Panasonic SC-HTB01 soundslayer, which featured in our round-up of the best soundbars. In our review, we wrote that while “this tiny soundbar from Panasonic doesn’t look like much, with its miniature size, it’s a surround sound powerhouse when it comes to desktop gaming, slotting neatly underneath any monitor”. They added that it did well at filling a room with sound and that “orchestral game soundtracks sounded epic”.

Buy now

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Wonder, Nintendo Switch: Was £42.95, now £34.36, Ebay.co.uk

(Nintendo)

It’s only just launched, but already we’ve found a way to save 20 per cent on the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game for Nintendo Switch. All you have to do is head to eBay, then use the code “BUYBETTER20” at the checkout, to see the price fall to £34.36. The first 2D side-scroller Mario Bros game since 2012, this is a new and entirely original title that sees the famous Italian plumber and his comrades leave Mushroom Kingdom for a new adventure in neighbouring Flower Kingdom.

Buy now

‘EA Sports FC 24’, Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £27.49, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo )

For the first time ever, Switch gamers aren’t forced to play a legacy version of Fifa. With EA Sports FC 24, Switch fans can play the full-fat game, including ultimate team, just without cross-play and HyperMotion V. Even better, thanks to Nintendo’s Black Friday sale, you can save 50 per cent on the football game right now.

Buy now

“The Last of Us Part I” for PS5: Was £69.99, now £39.98, Game.co.uk

(PlayStation5)

If you were one of the millions obsessed with HBO’s The Last of Us (one of this year’s biggest TV hits), why not check out where it all started? With more than 40 per cent off at Game, you can check out the award-winning single-player, story-led game with enhanced visuals adapted for the PS5. Let the apocalypse begin.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 dual sense wireless controller: Was £59.99, now £38.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Gaming will be even more absorbing with this dynamic vibrating controller, with new and improved dual actuators for immersive in-game actions. Right now, Very is offering 35 per cent off the wireless model, saving you more than £20.

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller, black: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

This deal at Amazon saves almost a third on the official wireless controller for the Xbox series X and series S. Since game consoles tend to only come with one controller, you’re going to need another for multiplayer action, and with the holiday season coming up now’s a great time to snap up a discounted gamepad. These Bluetooth controllers also work with Windows 10 PC, Android smartphones and tablets too.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday is such a sales stalwart that we could forecast when it would fall in 2040 more easily than confirm the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2. That’s because Black Friday takes place at the same time every year – the day after Thanksgiving in the US.

Officially, Black Friday 2023 will take place on 24 November 2023, with the whole shebang concluding on Cyber Monday on 27 November 2023. For those of you wondering about Black Friday 2040? That one will take place on 23 November. Keep testing us, we’ve got all the dates and key information memorised.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on 27 November in 2023. The sale takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals drop?

Unlike Black Friday, which starts earlier and earlier every year, you’re unlikely to see any Cyber Monday deals popping up before 27 November. Many retailers will simply rebadge their existing Black Friday deals as Cyber Monday ones, but some will hold back some special discounts for the big day.

Originally an online-only sale – hence the retro-sounding name – Cyber Monday is historically popular with tech and gaming brands. So, we’ll be keeping a close eye on our favourite tech and gaming retailers to spot the best Cyber Monday deals as they appear.

What were the best Black Friday gaming deals last year?

Last year’s Black Friday was full of impressive gaming deals. The Xbox Series S (£249, Currys.co.uk) was reduced to just £189 (its cheapest price ever), thanks to Currys, while Very dropped a £20 saving on the Xbox Series X (£479.99, Very.co.uk). There was a big saving on the Nintendo Switch neon console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£354.99, Amazon.co.uk) and we also saw deals on the Meta Quest 2 (£299, Amazon.co.uk), with retailers discounting the virtual-reality headset and Resident Evil 4 by £40.

In terms of games, The Last of Us: Part I was discounted by £20 and Fifa 23 saw £15 slashed off the original price. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Splatoon 3 and God of War Ragnarok also received healthy price cuts.

Plus, retailers took chunks out of Razer gaming headsets, keyboards and mice, as well as Samsung gaming monitors. Needless to say, it was a good time to stock up on gear, and we’re expecting even better deals this year.

