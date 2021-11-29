Cyber Monday is here, rounding off the biggest shopping event of the year. And the bargains just keep on coming.

The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action and slashing prices on everything from games consoles to mattresses and electric toothbrushes.

While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the final day of sales, Cyber Monday is of particular interest to anyone that loves interior design, has just moved house, or has had a big appliance go kaput, because KitchenAid appliances, air fryers, coffee machines and fridge-freezers see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.

With all of this discounting action, we know it’s easy to be overwhelmed. So, throughout the day the IndyBest team will be keeping a keen eye out for the best discounts across home appliances and a host of other categories, including TVs and laptops, beauty products, kids’ toys and more.

Here, we will continually be bringing you the best deals from Shark vacuum cleaners to coffee machines. So be sure to bookmark this page for the best savings, and thank us later.

The best Cyber Monday home appliance deals

Dyson cyclone V10 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

When we rounded up the best cordless vacuums for our review, this one easily made the cut. “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction,” praised our writer. We loved how easily it picked up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and we actually found it relatively quiet for such a powerful device. Our only niggle was the price, but now that Argos has sorted that, there’s nothing to stop us from adding it to our basket.

Ring wired video doorbell: Was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

This is the cheapest Amazon’s smart doorbell has ever been, and while it’s the entry-level model, it packs in all of the most important features you would expect. It can be hardwired into your existing doorbell’s electrics, or into a socket. It alerts you to visitors as they approach your door and allows you to see and speak to them live through your smartphone or home smart display, no matter where in the world you might be. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect for more features, such as rolling recordings stored in the cloud.

Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer: Was £220, now £99, Currys.co.uk

Cook up a storm in the kitchen with this air fryer that featured in our review of the best. Owing to its nifty features, including a self-stirring paddle, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustments, “you’re in air-fryer heaven” here. As for its cooking performance, all you have to do is “bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil”, and you’ll “return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries”. A must-have appliance for any foodies among us. Check out our video review of the best air fryers, which this features in.

Delonghi autentica ETAM 29.510.SB bean to cup coffee machine: Was £599, now £369, Currys.co.uk

A caffeine fix can do wonders on dark mornings, and thankfully Cyber Monday is the perfect time to invest in a new coffee machine. This Delonghi appliance is likely to offer you barista-quality Java at home since a similar model landed a spot in our review of the best bean-to-cup machines. Our writer praised its “slim and sleek” design and the fact it “encompasses much of the technology of pricier machines”. This Delonghi autentica features a milk frother for perfecting your latte art. And now with nearly 50 per cent off, you can’t go wrong.

LG FAV310SNE 10.5kg washing machine with 1,400 rpm: Was £599, now £399, Ao.com

Save £200 on this LG washing machine, which comes with a spacious 10.5kg drum capacity and is packed with features, such as a 14-minute quick wash and a “pause and add” mode, which lets you add forgotten clothes to the wash mid-cycle. It’s also designed with the brand’s “AI DD” technology, which automatically adjusts the machine’s settings to your load, meaning it’s kinder on fabrics. Its 10.5kg drum capacity means that it’s great for extra-large households, and big families. A similar LG model featured in our guide to the best washing machines, where it was picked as the best one for “thorough cleaning” and praised for its ability to “get rid of stubborn dirt”.

Ninja foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator: Was £229.99, now £178.99, Argos.co.uk

Steam, saute, grill, bake – is there anything this nifty appliance can’t do? Landing a spot in our best pressure cookers edit, our tester was wowed by its baking function, and appreciated how easy the pressure cooker was to use, adding: “With an easy turn dial control, LED screen and countdown timer, it was a cinch to produce a melt-in-the-mouth beef casserole in half an hour.” They did note that the price was a little steep, but with £51 off right now, the Argos Cyber Monday sale has seen to that.

Bosch 06008A7972 high pressure washer easyaquatak 120: Was £109.99, now £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

Blast through stubborn mud, mildew and stains with this pressure washer from leading brand Bosch, which comes with a host of accessories to help you tackle a range of jobs, from cleaning the patio to washing your car. Handy and compact, the machine and its accessories can be easily transported thanks to its practical handle and low weight of 4.7kg, which also makes it great for storing away when not in use. A similar model featured in our guide to the best pressure washers, where our tester said: “Highlights include the space at the bottom of the pressure washer into which the hose can be tucked, and the wand’s three-part construction, which makes storage easy and quick.” They added: “We also appreciated the chunky trigger, which made it easy to operate even when our hands were wet and soapy.”

Nespresso creatista pro SNE900BSS coffee machine by Sage: Was £679, now £499.95, Johnlewis.com

The only thing hotter than coffee right now is this deluxe appliance. With almost £180 off and Nespresso products selling out fast at John Lewis & Partners, now could be the best time to invest in the cafe-quality coffee machine. Sage claims it can whip up two cappuccinos in 65 seconds, while the fully-automated steam wand means you can perfect your latte art at home. In our review of another Nespresso machine, our tester loved how quiet it was. Since this machine is a quiet mark-awarded product, we think it’ll be just as good. Another thing we love about Nespresso machines is how easy to use they are – and this one is no exception. Adjusting the coffee volume, milk texture or temperature seems like a simple task with the creatista pro.

Philips wake-up light alarm clock: Was £140, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re not a morning person, then the solution is to invest in a sunrise alarm clock. And we’ve got just the one for you. This one has previously featured in our review of the best light-up alarm clocks, where our writer praised the gadget’s ability to mimic a holiday-worthy sunrise. There are 20 brightness settings, different natural sound choices, and an FM radio setting. If that’s not enough to persuade you, the brand is clearly one you can trust as a similar model took a spot in this year’s round-up too. Snap this up now and say goodbye to those groggy mornings.

Shark steam and scrub automatic steam mop S6002UK: Was £149.99, now £109.98, Amazon.co.uk

Steam mops are great for achieving a really deep clean without the need for chemicals, and right now this one from Shark has 27 per cent off. Designed to be used on a range of sealed hard floors including tile, marble, hard wood and stone, it comes with four machine-washable, reusable pads and has two automatic steam settings. A similar model featured in our guide to the best steam cleaners, with our tester voting it as the best one “for versatility”. “Two steam modes – high or low – on this powerful steam cleaner mean that it’s suitable for just about every household clean up,” they said. “We liked this model a lot – it was well built”.

Secret Linen Store violet white 100% linen bedding: Was from £32, now from £25.60, Secretlinenstore.com

There are few things in the world that beat the feeling of fresh sheets on the bed, and now with 20 per cent off this gorgeous set from Secret Linen Store, your next set will feel even better. Featuring in our round-up of the best linen bedding, our tester awarded this set the best buy, saying: “This is a beautiful, vintage-inspired bedding set, evocative of a French chateau of yesteryear. In pure snowy white, it’s as soft on the eye as it is to the touch.”

Sage barista express espresso machine: Was £599.99, now £417.99, Amazon.co.uk

Calling all coffee lovers! You can now snap up this high-tech espresso machine for a fraction of the normal price. Designed to create delicious coffee from bean to cup, the machine comes with a built-in grinder and interchangeable filters. It also uses digital temperature control technology to precisely gauge the temperature of your water, ensuring your espresso tastes great every time. Plus, it has a micro-foam steam wand, which you can use to master latte art, or at least try to.

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Lakeland.co.uk

This handheld vacuum will reach into all the nooks and crannies when you’re in need of a quick clean-up. It charges while it’s stored and gives you up to eight minutes of cleaning time per charge. Plus it comes equipped with crevice and pet hair tools, too. Our reviewer liked that a similar Shark model was “wonderfully lightweight, making it easy to wield in a cramped car” in our guide to the best handheld vacuum cleaners.

Le Creuset 96209400001000 3-ply stainless steel cookware set, five pieces, silver: Was £480, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’re big fans of Le Creuset, with its casserole dishes repeatedly making it into our round-ups. Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the much-loved kitchen brand’s five-piece saucepan set that contains a milk pan, 15cm saucepan, non-stick omelette pan, shallow casserole and deep casserole pan – all with lids. The versatile set allows you to rustle up a whole range of meals for any occasion, while they’re also suitable for ovens, grills and the dishwasher.

Nilfisk core 140 pressure washer: Was £240, now £168, Halfords.com

Pressure washers are handy tools to own when it comes to cleaning a wide range of items, from mildew-covered patio tiles to cars and bikes. However they don’t come cheap, which is why we’re pleased to see this one in Halfords’s early Cyber Monday sale with an impressive £72 off. The Nilfisk core 140 model was described as “an incredibly powerful piece of kit” in our review of the best pressure washers, where it won best buy. “Many of the features are ones we wish we saw more of,” our tester said. “For example, instead of having a safety catch on the trigger, there’s simply an on/off switch next to it – flick it on and the trigger will move freely, while flicking it off will lock the trigger in place.” For all the latest deals and information, read our guide to the Halfords Cyber Monday sale.

Hisense wide American style multi-door fridge freezer with water dispenser: Was £749.99, now £599.99, Very.co.uk

This super spacious fridge freezer is a good choice for families as it has plenty of room to hold all your shopping, including three separately temperature-controlled compartments that you can adjust according to your needs. It also comes with a water dispenser that gives you cooled water at the touch of a button and, thanks to its total no frost technology, you shouldn’t ever need to manually defrost it either. While we haven’t tested this model, Hisense has featured in other IndyBest round-ups, including our guide to the best washing machines, so we can certainly vouch for the brands’ reputability.

iRobot roomba i7+: Was £799.99, now £599.99, iRobot.co.uk

Take the work out of keeping your home clean with the help of iRobot’s Roomba i7+, which currently has an impressive £200 off. Taking convenience to a new level, the robot vacuum learns and adapts to your home and even cleans up after itself – it comes with a clean base, which it automatically empties into at the end of each session. We’re also big fans of this vacuum as it featured in our round-up of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “The combination of suction power, rubber encased foam rollers and a spinning three-pronged brush meant that the i7+ did a great job of clearing the floors,” our writer said.

SodaStream genesis sparkling water maker machine: Was £99.99, now £49.98, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re partial to a fizzy drink but are concerned about the waste you’re creating, you’re going to want to snap up this deal. The SodaStream genesis creates fizzy water with just the touch of a button and you can even decide how much sparkle to add. This model can also be used to create flavoured drinks by adding fruit juice or concentrate, and it comes with a gas cylinder that makes up to 60l of sparkling water.

Black & Decker cordless combi drill with 2 x 18V batteries: Was £120, now £80, Argos.co.uk

Take the stress out of renovating your home with this Black & Decker cordless combi drill. The kit contains 80 accessories, including an assortment of the most common screwdriver bits to tackle any DIY project and two 18v batteries. Perfect for drilling and driving fixings, the drill has two speed settings and a hammer function, which can be used for concrete and masonry drilling. A similar model featured in our round-up of the best cordless drills, with our tester saying it is “a lot more than just a kitchen drawer drill and is more than capable of completing most medium-sized household jobs, from putting up hooks to installing some baby gates”.

Google nest security camera indoor: Was £129, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy peace of mind when away from the house with the nest indoor security camera, which connects to Google’s cloud servers so you can take a look at what’s happening (or not happening, ideally) while you’re out and about anywhere in the world. The camera features in our round up of the best security cameras, where our reviewer praised its intelligent microphone that “can listen for sounds such as glass breaking”. Night-vision is built into this version and there’s no need for fiddly hub boxes or installation, just grab the Nest app on your phone to be connected to your home 24/7. Pay monthly for Nest Aware and you can unlock bonus features such as archived recordings. The outdoor version of the camera (was £134.99, now £107.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also discounted. For more offers on smart home gadgets, head over to our guide to the best Cyber Monday tech deals.

George Oliver punta gorda 2 seater loveseat: Was £323.99, now £236.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Lovers of mid-century design will be dashing to the checkout to snap up this loveseat, which currently has 27 per cent off. The Scandinavian-inspired piece features a frame made from solid birch wood and a grey single-cushion seat with button accents. It’s also accompanied by two matching scatter pillows to encourage you to snuggle in and find your perfect comfy spot.

Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater polka dot kettle: Was £79, now £59, Ao.com

Designed in collaboration with Emma Bridgewater, this kettle features the artist’s quirky and colourful polka dot motif. The kettle includes a removable lid, which should make it easy to fill, empty and clean, and also comes with a washable anti-scale filter to help prevent the build-up of limescale over time. The brand also claims that the appliance is 70 per cent quieter and uses 66 per cent less energy than other kettles. With a different Russel Hobbs model taking the top spot in our guide to the best kettles, you can trust that this super stylish alternative will make a worthy addition to your home.

What is Cyber Monday?

Originally the name “Cyber Monday” described the day when online purchases would peak ahead of Christmas, but now it’s a term used to describe the final day of discounting after the Black Friday weekend. It’s a great opportunity to find those deals you may have missed out on and even to grab a more deeply discounted bargain.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.