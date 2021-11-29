Cyber Monday deals 2021 – live: Post-Black Friday offers on Apple Watches, beauty advent calendars and more
Whether you’re after a discounted Lenovo laptop or an Amazon Fire tablet, follow along for the top offers
Black Friday – aka the best shopping event of the year – is almost over with the sale concluding today on Cyber Monday, meaning it’s your final chance to bag a bargain. From deals on Dyson airwrap alternatives to the first-ever offer on the 3rd gen Apple AirPods, 2021 has been one of the sale’s biggest years yet.
The last day of the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale . We’ve already seen some standout deals but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Supercharge your dental hygiene with this Oral-B electric toothbrush
Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £40, Boots.com
Save a whopping £50 on this electric toothbrush from the pros at Oral-B. If the money you’ll save isn’t enough to convince you, it also has a number of impressive features, including pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, three brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge.
PSA: Get an extra 20% off the Asos sale with this Cyber Monday code
With under two hours left of Cyber Monday, now’s your last chance to save in the Asos sale – and you can get an extra 20 per cent off items by entering the code “CYBERMON” at checkout. Here’s what we’re adding to our basket.
Asos Design scoop neck mini satin slip dress, black: Was £25, now £15, Asos.com
No wardrobe is complete without an LBD and this one is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece. Boasting a scoop neck and back, fixed straps, mini cut and satin-style finish, it’s ideal for the festive season. Team with opaque tights, knee-high boots and a fur coat for a party-ready fit.
Asos Design quilted longline puffer coat in camel: Was £65, now £39, Asos.com
Bang on trend with its quilted design, cocoon yourself in this puffer for winter. Its high neck collar and longline fit make it a statement cold-weather piece and right now, it’s reduced down to just £39, meaning you can save nearly 50 per cent overall.
Sales stressing you out? Subscribe to the Calm meditation app with this deal
Calm meditation app: Was £28.99, now £14.49, Calm.com
Is the incessant torrent of Cyber Monday deals making you angsty? Well get a load of this: popular meditation app Calm is halving the price of its annual subscription to £14.49 per year, and cutting the price of a lifetime subscription from £299.99 to £199.99. The app is a comprehensive suite of feel-good meditations, self-care sessions and Matthew McConaughey narrated bedtime tales. We featured Calm in our round-up of the best sleeping apps, where our tester praised its snooze-inducing properties. “Among its features is a sleep-boosting set of constantly updating mindfulness sessions, which combine bedtime stories, nature sounds and relaxing music to help you switch off and slow down.”
Save 20% on the Benefit beauty advent calendar from John Lewis
Each year both big name beauty brands and heavyweight retailers gather their finest products together and house them in beautiful packaging that’s just dying to be opened in advent form. The end result is a showstopping calendar with a glorious treat behind every door. Of course, we couldn’t talk beauty without bringing up Benefit Cosmetics. Its festive offering always features top of every beauty lovers Christmas list and this year is no different.
Benefit beauty advent calendar: Was £58.50, now £32.50, Johnlewis.com
For Black Friday, John Lewis is offering 20 per cent off the Benefit the more the merrier advent calendar that features 12 products, comprising a mix of minis and fun size goodies. “From its all-star porefessional primer to the trusty hoola bronzer – it is the Aladdin’s cave of treats,” said our tester in our full review of the calendar.
The calendar has got a good mix of some cult classics like the they’re real mascara, and the porefessional primer, which is frankly magic in a bottle, while “ the mini products mean you can try out some new cosmetics without committing to buying the full thing and are incredibly handy for holidays or nights out,” they added. “There’s no denying that Benefit’s advent calendar feels like a real treat.”
Everything we’re shopping in the Pandora Black Friday sale
Stuck on Christmas gift ideas? Here at IndyBest, we’re all about giving you shopping advice. Pandora is usually featured on many wishlists, and with the brand’s highly anticipated Cyber Monday sale you can save some serious cash on presents this year. While Pandora is best known for its charm bracelets, which will have you set for birthdays and Christmases for years to come, the brand has much more to offer, from necklaces to earrings.
It’s the season to sparkle and with 20 per cent off, this selection will do just that
Pandora is offering 20% off everything right now
Want to buy a Sony PS5 console? We’ve got all the UK stock updates
The PS5 has been out for an entire year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.
We’ve been predicting restocks for months now, and have seen patterns emerge among the major retailers. In the months ahead, Sony expects the situation to improve, and hopefully shelves will start filling up nicely. For now, head over to our liveblog for your chance to snap up one of the elusive consoles.
We've got all the details on when the PS5 is going to be back in stock
Our favourite IPL hair removal machine has 22% off for Cyber Monday
One of the sleekest looking hair removal tools on the market, with equally impressive features to match, Jovs’s coveted IPL machine was awarded best buy in our review of the top IPL machines around. And now, you can snap up this stellar saving on the device.
Jovs venus pro IPL machine: Was £319, now £250, Currentbody.com
At 22 per cent off, this device is quite the steal. It offers six different attachments heads, allowing you to tailor your treatment to suit anything from your bikini line to your face.
In our review of the Jovs venus pro, our tester noted that it’s “the first of its kind to feature an anti-ageing skincare treatment, doubling up as a facial device as well as a hair removal tool”. So how does it work? The face attachment doubles up as a facial tool, simply switch to the “skin rejuvenation” mode to activate an LED skincare treatment that claims to firm the skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and create collagen, an impressive feat for one machine.
Puffer up with 20% off The North Face down jacket
The North Face diablo down jacket: Was £250, now £200, Thenorthface.co.uk
If you’re looking to get your winter wardrobe in order then The North Face’s Cyber Monday sale is where it’s at. You can currently get 20 per cent off its clothing and accessories when you spend over £170. And that means you can snap up the diablo for £200.
Stuffed with 700-fill of insulating, responsibly-sourced down, the brand says the puffer jacket delivers warmth with lightning speed, making it ideal for braving the cold weather in the coming months. It’s pretty hardy too, thanks to its ripstop face fabric, which has a durable water repellent finish that provides protection from light moisture. Plus its elasticated cuffs and adjustable hem help to lock in body heat.
Currys is offering a rare deal on the latest Apple Watch series 7
Apple Watch series 7: Was £369, now £349, Currys.co.uk
You don’t often seen discounts on the very latest Apple Watch, but right now there’s cool £20 off the series 7 model at Currys and a few other price-matching retailers. In our review, our tester was smitten by the improvements over the previous model. “Apple Watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from last year’s already-excellent series 6 (was £699, now £629, Amazon.co.uk),” they said. “The design changes are understated but definite improvements, and the user interface has been tweaked to make the most of them – the display really gleams when you choose a favourite photo as the Watch face, for instance.”
Take your gaming to the next level with the Oculus quest 2
Oculus launched its rift product to critical acclaim in 2013, and it was, in many ways, the first of its kind. The head-mounted display changed the way virtual reality worked, and, for the first time, a fully immersive gaming world was possible. And if you want to test the waters, why not snap up this deal from John Lewis on the device.
Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset: £299 with free £50 voucher, Johnlewis.com
In terms of features, the Oculus quest 2 comes in two flavours. The smaller 128GB model usually retails for £299, whereas the larger 256GB model will set you back around £399. But now, while the prices haven’t been lowered, you can pick up a £50 voucher when buying either version from Currys.
The headset’s focus is on accessibility, and it remains the cheapest way for most people to get into virtual reality. It’s lightweight, wire-free and therefore easy to carry around and features a crystal-clear high definition screen.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.