Laundry is one of those household chores that there’s no getting out of, which is why it’s so important to make sure you’ve got a washing machine that’s up to the job.

From capacity and energy rating to spin cycle, modern machines can make washing your clothes feel like less of a chore but they don’t always come cheap, which is why we’re delighted to have spotted this Cyber Monday bargain.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now

While a new washing machine is not exactly the most exciting purchase, this one from Samsung comes with an impressive reduction that’s just too good to miss. And, as a fan favourite brand, we predict it will sell out fast.

Here at IndyBest, we’re always on hand to find you the best discounts and, now that Cyber Monday has arrived, our team of deal hunters are here to make your shopping experience as stress-free as possible with savings on everything from tech and toys to gaming, TVs and home appliances.

Ready to snap up a snazzy new washing machine for less? Read on for everything you need to know about Samsung’s impressive discount.

Samsung series 6 WW90T684DLN/S1 washing machine: Was £689.99, now £569.99, Currys.com

(Samsung)

We think it’s fair to say that Samsung has triumphed when it comes to Cyber Monday thanks to this incredible deal.

Reduced by a whopping £120, this series 6 model is everything you could ever really need from a washing machine, with a 9kg capacity that’s big enough to cater to any size household.

The machine also has a host of handy features including “autodose”, which lets you know how much detergent your wash needs, and an “addwash door”, which lets you add forgotten laundry to the wash. It also has a 15-minute quick wash mode that’s ideal for moments where you need to wash an item in a hurry and a steam function that reduces allergens from your clothing and fabrics to keep you comfortable.

Plus, it looks great too. Designed in a sleek grey colour, it’s stylish, smart and won’t spoil your décor, whichever room it ends up living in.

In case you needed more convincing, a similar model from the brand featured in our guide to the best washing machines, with our tester saying: “It can wash a 2kg load in just 15 minutes and offers premium features such as the ‘addwash door’, a small door at the front of the machine which can be used to load in more items at any point in the wash cycle.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.