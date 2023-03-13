Cheltenham Festival tips: Day 1 bets and latest odds

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’.

Look out for the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds with a feverish anticipation for the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and other Grade 1 races.

The Irish trainers will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.

It was all about Rachael Blackmore last year and the queen of Cheltenham is back after claiming the Gold Cup in one of sport’s defining moments in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with tips and best bets to take on Day 1 on Tueday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 1 tips

History will surely be made at Cheltenham when Constitution Hill runs in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. He may well go and win by the widest-ever margin. He will go off the shortest-priced favourite in the first-day highlight for many, many years. It is quite incredible to think he has only had five runs in his life, yet we are already talking about him being superstar material and that is because four of them have been at Grade One level and he has won them by an aggregate of 77 lengths. It seems futile coming up with the case against him and while State Man, in any normal year, would be a worthy favourite, he is up against potentially the best horse for generations.

Henderson has made no secret that he thinks Tuesday will be his best day and Jonbon is taken to confirm his superiority over El Fabiolo in the Sporting Life Arkle. The two met over hurdles at Aintree last season, with Henderson’s runner just coming out on top. The general consensus seemed to be that because it was only El Fabiolo’s second run for Willie Mullins he had overachieved and would improve past Douvan’s full-brother. But do not forget, Jonbon was running just three weeks after meeting with the only defeat of his career behind Constitution Hill in the Supreme, when he undoubtedly had a hard race. Plenty will crab his most recent run at Warwick, but Henderson has come out and said he was nowhere near 100 per cent fit, and also, Aidan Coleman was just caught on the hop by Harry Skelton on Calico. With Dysart Dynamo guaranteed to go off quickly, Coleman will be able to ride a proper race and he is expected to bound up the famous hill.

Byker is an interesting contender for Charles Byrnes in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. He finished third to Sir Allen at Naas in a race that has an excellent record of producing the Boodles winner with Band Of Outlaws, Aramax and Brazil all successful in both. While Sir Allen obviously holds claims, he was getting 7lb off Byker yet will be giving him 3lb on this occasion and there was less than two lengths between them. That should be enough to see him turn the tables.

In the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle a lot depends on which Facile Vega shows up. He has only ever lost once but that was last time out and it was a major blowout as he was beaten 20 lengths by stablemate Il Etait Temps. Mullins claimed it was down to an ill-judged Paul Townend ride, haring off with High Definition, but the latter’s jockey JJ Slevin subsequently said they did not go that quick. Mullins then revealed Facile Vega was lame afterwards, so it will be some training performance to get him back. In any case, Il Etait Temps is improving with each run and the likely helter skelter nature of this race will suit him down to the ground.

The Ultima Handicap Chase usually goes to the home team and while Into Overdrive’s preparation has not been perfect, he is just the type of improving chaser you need for this race. Mark Walford’s stable star has progressed rapidly this season, from winning at the Charlie Hall meeting off just 132 to holding off Gold Cup contender Sounds Russian in the Rowland Meyrick. In between he just found last year’s Brown Advisory winner L’Homme Presse too strong in the Rehearsal Chase but certainly lost little in defeat. Sounds Russian, who admittedly was giving Into Overdrive 15lb, franked the form by going close in the Cotswold Chase and appears set to take his chance in the blue riband later in the week. Walford did want to run in the Sky Bet Chase but a minor setback prevented him from doing so and that may have been a blessing in disguise.

Arguably the most wide-open race of the day is the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, in which two previous Champion Hurdle winners take on defending champion Marie’s Rock. Whether Honeysuckle or Epatante should have the technically easier option is a moot point for another day but they certainly add more interest. Throw in Brandy Love, Love Envoi, Echoes In Rain and Theatre Glory and you have a real dust up. Plenty were disappointed when Brandy Love was beaten on her seasonal return but strictly on the figures she ran a career best and it is hard to get away from how easily she beat Love Envoi last season, so she may well represent the value.

With his stamina proven having gone close in the Irish National, Gaillard Du Mesnil looks almost unopposable in the Wellchild National Hunt Challenge Cup that rounds off the action on day one.

1.30 Il Etait Temps

2.10 Jonbon

2.50 Into Overdrive

3.30 CONSTITUTION HILL (NAP)

4.10 Brandy Love

4.50 Byker

5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

Weather forecast

Expect a little drizzle on day one at Cheltenham on Tuesday, with 19-25 percent chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures vary from 7-8C across the day.

Fans can factor in the likelihood of a ‘soft’ ground for Day 1’s races.

Cheltenham Festival Day 1: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle

Facile Vega 2/1

Marine Nationale 10/3

Impaire Et Pase 5/1

Il Etait Temps 6/1

Gaelic Warrior, Luccia 8/1

Tahmuras 10/1

High Definition 11/1

Diverge, Hunters Yarn 14/1

Chasing Fire 16/1

Inthepocket 20/1

Dark Raven, Doctor Bravo, Rare Edition 25/1

Colonel Harry, In Excess, Nemean Lion, Strong Leader 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 Arkle Chase

El Fabiolo, Jonbon 6/4

Dysart Dynamo 9/2

Saint Roi 8/1

Appreciate It, Banbridge 10/1

Final Orders 12/1

Sir Gerhard 14/1

Hallow Games 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase

Corach Rambler, Into Overdrive 7/1

Nasalam 15/2

Fastorslow 8/1

Oscar Elite, The Goffer, Threeunderthrufive 10/1

Stumptown 11/1

Happygolucky 12/1

Beauport, Coeur Serein, Iron Bridge, Lord Accord, Monbeg Genius, Our Power, Remastered, Tea Clipper 14/1

Adamantly Chosen, Dunboyne, Next Destination, The Big Breakaway 16/1

Cloudy Glen, Empire Steel, Fanion D’estruval, I Am Maximus, Lifetime Ambition, Punitive 20/1

BAR 25/1

3:30 Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill 1/3

State Man 11/4

Vauban 9/1

Epatante, Honeysuckle 14/1

I Like To Move It 16/1

Echoes In Rain 20/1

Love Envoi 33/1

Sharjah, Zanahiyr 50/1

First Street, Pied Piper 66/1

Jason The Militant, Not So Sleepy 100/1

4:10 Mares Hurdle

Honeysuckle 2/1

Epatante 3/1

Maries Rock 3/1

Brandy Love 11/2

Echoes In Rain, Love Envoi 6/1

Queens Brook 8/1

Shewearsitwell 12/1

Telmesomethinggirl 16/1

West Balboa 25/1

Anna Bunina 33/1

BAR 50/1

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Tekao 4/1

Byker, Nusret 5/1

Risk Belle 6/1

Perseus Way, Sir Allen 8/1

Bad, Common Practice, Punta Del Este 12/1

Bo Zenith, Cougar, Jazzy Matty, Metamorpheus, Morning Soldier, Samuel Space, Zanndabad 16/1

Afadil, Jolly Nellerie, Might Mo Missouri Pont Audemer, Shared, Thetys 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 National Hunt Chase

Gaillaerd Du Mesnil Evens

Mahler Mission, Ramillies 6/1

Chemicle Energy, Churchstonewarrior 7/1

Minella Crooner, Mister Coffey 8/1

City Chief 10/1

Tenzing 20/1

Fakiera, Frontal Assault, Gold Cup Bailly, Idas Boy 25/1

Iron Bridge, Jon Snow 33/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 2: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Ballymore Novices Hurdle

Impaire Et Passe 2/1

Hermes Allen 11/4

Gaelic Warrior, Good Land 5/1

Champ Kiely 7/1

Il Etait Temps 10/1

Inthepocket 12/1

Ho My Lord, Tahmuras 14/1

Absolute Notions, Favori De Champdou, Irish Point 16/1

Doctor Bravo, In Excess, Parmenion 20/1

American Mike, Dark Raven, Deep Cave, Diverge 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:10 Brown Advisory Novices Chase

Gerri Colombe 13/8

Mighty Potter 3/1

Sir Gerhard, The Real Whacker 4/1

Thyme Hill 11/2

Gaillard Du Mesnil 6/1

Ramilles 10/1

Galia Des Liteaux, Stage Star 12/1

James Du Berlais, Thedevilscoachman, Thunder Rock 14/1

Bronn, Kilcruit, Minella Crooner 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Coral Cup

Camprond 6/1

HMS Seahorse, Run For Oscar 7/1

Haut En Couleurs 9/1

Langer Dan 10/1

Ballyadam, Winter Fog 11/1

Beacon Edge, Brandy Love, Captain Conby, Fil Dor, Might I, Three Card Brag 12/1

Irish Hill, Theatre Glory 14/1

Benson, Imagine, No Ordinary Joe, San Salvador, Scaramanga, Spanish Harlem, Watch House Cross Yorksea 16/1

3:30 Champion Chase

Edwardstone 13/8

Energumene 15/8

Editeur Du Gite 6/1

Gentleman De Mee 8/1

Blue Lord 9/1

Nube Negra 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Greaneteen 25/1

Funambule Sivola 33/1

Captain Guinness 50/1

Coeur Sublime 100/1

4:10 Cross Country Chase

Delta Work 11/10

Galvin 15/8

Franco De Port 7/1

Back On The Lash 14/1

Aeise Aba, Gin On Lime, Snow Leopardess 16/1

Easysland, Foxy Jacks 25/1

BAR 33/1

4:50 Grand Annual Handicap Chase

Andy Dufresne, Dinoblue 6/1

Last Orders 7/1

Aucunrisque 8/1

Saint Roi 9/1

Third Time Lucki, Unexpected Party 10/1

Coeur Sublime 12/1

Dads Lad, Magic Daze, Rouge Vif, Saint Segal 12/1

Red Rookie , Thyme White 14/1

Elixir De Nutz, Riviere D’etel 16/1

BAR 20/1

5:30 Champion Bumper

A Dream to Share, It’s For Me 7/2

Fun Fun Fun 13/2

Chapeau De Soleil 9/1

Fact To File, Western Diego 10/1

Better Days Ahead, Encanto Bruno, Pour Les Filles, Favour And Fortune, Queens Gamble 14/1

Fascile Mode, Westport Cove 16/1

Loughglynn 18/1

BAR 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 3: Race schedule and latest odds

1.30 Turners Novices Chase

Mighty Potter 5/4

El Fabiolo 5/2

Banbridge 3/1

Appreciate It 4/1

Sir Gerhard 7/1

Balco Coastal, Stage Star 10/1

Dysart Dynamo, Journey With Me 12/1

Adamantly Chosen, James Du Berlais 14/1

Hollow Games, I Am Maximus 20/1

Bronn, Fil Dor 25/1

Ha D’or, Kilcruit 33/1

2:10 Pertemps Network Final

Shoot First 3/1

Thanksforthehelp 11/2

Maxxum, Perceval Legallois, Walking On Air 7/1

The Bosses Oscar 8/1

An Tailliur, Salvador Ziggy 9/1

Shewearsitwell 11/1

Captain Morgs, Good Time Jonny, Steal A March 12/1

Bear Ghylls 14/1

Botox Has, Hector Javilex 16/1

Coltor 20/1

Glimpse Of Gala, Green Book, Itchy Feet, Mill Green, Wakool 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Ryanair Chase

Shishkin 8/11

Blue Lord, Conflated 5/1

Janidil 7/1

Fury Road 8/1

Envoi Ellen 10/1

Fakir D’Oudairies, French Dynamite, Haut En Couleurs 14/1

GA Law 16/1

Hitman 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola 25/1

Fanion D’estruval 50/1

3:30 Stayers’ Hurdle

Blazing Khal 11/4

Maries Rock, Teahupoo 7/2

Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee 11/2

Klassical Dream 9/1

Gold Tweeet, Sir Gerhard 12/1

Ashdale Bob, Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge, Henri Le Farceur 20/1

Dashel Drasher, Haut En Couleurs, Hewick, Sharjah 25/1

4:10 Magners Plate Handicap Chase

So Scottish 3/1

Adamantly Chosen, Il Ridoto 15/2

Haut En Couleurs 8/1

Stage Star 9/1

Balco Coastal, French Dynamite, Frero Banbou, Midnight River 10/1

Datsalrightgino, Fastorslow, Fugitif 12/1

I Am Maximus, Kilcruit 14/1

War Lord 16/1

Mars Harper 18/1

Bold Endeavour, Call Me Lyreen, Champagne Gold, Dads Lad, Elixir Du Nutz, Embitered, Fil Dor, Fusil Raffles, Gemirande, Midnight Run 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Novices Hurdle

Luccia 11/8

Ashroe Diamond 10/3

Lot of Joy 7/1

You Wear It Well 8/1

Magical Zoe, Princess Zoe 9/1

Halka Du Tabert, Under Control 12/1

Jetara 14/1

Ahorsewithnoname, Foxy Girl, Harmonya Maker, Kateira, Ladybank, Nikini 16/1

Endless Escape, Mullenbeg, Saylavee, Zefania, Zenta 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Stumptown 10/3

Mr Incredible 5/1

Angels Down 7/1

Dunboyne 10/1

Iron Bridge 11/1

Amirite, Idas Boy, Royal Thief 12/1

Anightinlambourn, Monbeg Genius, Next Destination 14/1

Annual Inviticus, Beauport, Guetapan Collonges 16/1

Fakiera, Folcano, Punitive, Rapper 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Triumph Hurdle

Blood Destiny 7/4

Lossiemouth 15/8

Gala Marceau 9/2

Comfort Zone 10/1

Bo Zenith 20/1

Rightsotom, Scriptwriter, Tekao, Zenta 25/1

Afadil, Fils De Roi, Jackpot De Choisel, Je Garde 44/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 County Hurdle

Filey Bay 5/1

Gin Coco, Hunters Yarn, Pembroke 8/1

Path D’oroux, Sharjah, Winter Fog 9/1

Colonel Mustard, Pied Piper 12/1

Aucunrisque, Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps 14/1

First Street, Icare Allen, Magnor Glory, Petit Tonnerre, Soul Icon 16/1

Ballyadam 20/1, Fils D’oudairies, Hacker Des Places, Might I, Sa Fureur, Wonderwall 20/1

BAR 25/1

2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

Corbetts Cross 10/3

Embassy Gardens 6/1

Hermes Allen, Hiddenvalley Lake, Three Card Brag 7/1

Sandor Clegane 8/1

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Money’s Star 10/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 11/1

Absolute Notions, Cool Survivor, Dawn Rising, Shanbally Kid 12/1

Rock My Way, Search For Glory 14/1

American Mike, Regal Blue, Seabank Bistro, Stay Away Fay 16/1

BAR 20/1

3:30 Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated, Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick, Minella Indo, Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno, Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen, Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port, GA Law, Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Body 250/1

4:10 St James’ Place Festival Hunters Chase

Vaucelet 2/1

Ferns Lock 7/2

Winged Leader 9/2

Famous Clermont 5/1

Billaway, Chris’s Dream 7/1

Bob and Co, Secret Investor 8/1

Its On The Line 11/1

Dorking Cock, Rocky’s Howya 12/1

Brain Power 14/1

Cat Tiger, Law Of Gold, Le Malin, Not That Fuisse 16/1

Black Op Dandy Dan, Dubai Quest, Go Go Geronimo, I K Brunel, Premier Magic, Shantou Flyer, The Storyteller 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Chase

Allegorie De Vassy 11/1

Impervious 9/4

Jeremys Flame 9/2

Magic Daze 10/1

Galla Des Liteaux 12/1

Elimay, Riviere Detel 14/1

Zambella 16/1

Dolcita 20/1

Fantastic Lady 22/1

Dinoblue, Pink Legend, Telmesomethinggirl 33/1

Maskada 40/1

Darrens Hope, Kapga De Lily, Kissesforkatie 66/1

5:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Imagine, Spanish Harlem 6/1

Cool Survivor, Langer Dan 7/1

Three Card Brag 15/2

Iroko, Might I 12/1

Favori De Champdou, Sa Fureur, San Salvador 12/1

Hacker Des Places 14/1

Benson, Hauturiere, Irish Hill, Riaan, Zoffany Bay 16/1

Blue Sari, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Felix Desjy, Firm Footings, Grozni 20/1

BAR 25/1