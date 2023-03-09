Cheltenham Festival 2023 Day 3 tips: Best bets and latest odds for Thursday

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cheltenham Festival returns for 2023 this week and Rachael Blackmore will be among the jockeys gunning for more history after her astounding win in the Gold Cup in 2022.

The Irish superstar will be feeling the pressure to repeat her historic triumph but an outstanding card of racing on each of the four days means racing fans have plenty to look forward to.

Cheltenham is famed for its raucous atmosphere but a recent study from the University of Gloucestershire has found that the festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, meaning it retains its popularity for the locals.

Another sub-plot to watch involves the Prestbury Cup as the British trainers will be out for revenge over their Irish counterparts following a one-sided drubbing in 2022, with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with the full race card for Day 3 on Thursday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 3: Race schedule and latest odds

Odds via Betfair

1.30 Turners Novices Chase

Mighty Potter 5/4

El Fabiolo 5/2

Banbridge 3/1

Appreciate It 4/1

Sir Gerhard 7/1

Balco Coastal, Stage Star 10/1

Dysart Dynamo, Journey With Me 12/1

Adamantly Chosen, James Du Berlais 14/1

Hollow Games, I Am Maximus 20/1

Bronn, Fil Dor 25/1

Ha D'or, Kilcruit 33/1

2:10 Pertemps Network Final

Shoot First 3/1

Thanksforthehelp 11/2

Maxxum, Perceval Legallois, Walking On Air 7/1

The Bosses Oscar 8/1

An Tailliur, Salvador Ziggy 9/1

Shewearsitwell 11/1

Captain Morgs, Good Time Jonny, Steal A March 12/1

Bear Ghylls 14/1

Botox Has, Hector Javilex 16/1

Coltor 20/1

Glimpse Of Gala, Green Book, Itchy Feet, Mill Green, Wakool 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Ryanair Chase

Shishkin 8/11

Blue Lord, Conflated 5/1

Janidil 7/1

Fury Road 8/1

Envoi Ellen 10/1

Fakir D'Oudairies, French Dynamite, Haut En Couleurs 14/1

GA Law 16/1

Hitman 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola 25/1

Fanion D'estruval 50/1

3:30 Stayers' Hurdle

Blazing Khal 11/4

Maries Rock, Teahupoo 7/2

Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee 11/2

Klassical Dream 9/1

Gold Tweeet, Sir Gerhard 12/1

Ashdale Bob, Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge, Henri Le Farceur 20/1

Dashel Drasher, Haut En Couleurs, Hewick, Sharjah 25/1

4:10 Magners Plate Handicap Chase

So Scottish 3/1

Adamantly Chosen, Il Ridoto 15/2

Haut En Couleurs 8/1

Stage Star 9/1

Balco Coastal, French Dynamite, Frero Banbou, Midnight River 10/1

Datsalrightgino, Fastorslow, Fugitif 12/1

I Am Maximus, Kilcruit 14/1

War Lord 16/1

Mars Harper 18/1

Bold Endeavour, Call Me Lyreen, Champagne Gold, Dads Lad, Elixir Du Nutz, Embitered, Fil Dor, Fusil Raffles, Gemirande, Midnight Run 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Novices Hurdle

Luccia 11/8

Ashroe Diamond 10/3

Lot of Joy 7/1

You Wear It Well 8/1

Magical Zoe, Princess Zoe 9/1

Halka Du Tabert, Under Control 12/1

Jetara 14/1

Ahorsewithnoname, Foxy Girl, Harmonya Maker, Kateira, Ladybank, Nikini 16/1

Endless Escape, Mullenbeg, Saylavee, Zefania, Zenta 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Stumptown 10/3

Mr Incredible 5/1

Angels Down 7/1

Dunboyne 10/1

Iron Bridge 11/1

Amirite, Idas Boy, Royal Thief 12/1

Anightinlambourn, Monbeg Genius, Next Destination 14/1

Annual Inviticus, Beauport, Guetapan Collonges 16/1

Fakiera, Folcano, Punitive, Rapper 20/1

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

What are the odds for the Gold Cup (3.30pm, Friday 17 March)?

Galopin Des Champs 13/8

Noble Yeats 15/2

A Plus Tard 8/1

Bravemansgame 8/1

Stattler 8/1

Ahoy Senor 12/1

Conflated 12/1

Protektorat 16/1

Hewick 20/1

Minella Indo 20/1

Shishkin 20/1

Sounds Russian 25/1

All others 33/1 or higher

What are the odds for the Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wednesday 15 March, 3.30pm)?

Energumene 13/8

Edwardstone 15/8

Editeur Du Gite 6/1

Gentleman de Mee 10/1

Blue Lord 14/1

Nube Negra 25/1

Greaneteen 33/1

Funambule Sivola 40/1

Captain Guiness 50/1

Chacun Pour Soi 50/1

Coeur Sublime 66/1

What are the odds for the Ryanair Chase (Thursday 15 March, 2.50pm)?



Shishkin 8/11

Blue Lord, Conflated 5/1

Janidil 7/1

Fury Road 8/1

Envoi Ellen 10/1

Fakir D’Oudairies, French Dynamite, Haut En Couleurs 14/1

GA Law 16/1

Hitman 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola 25/1

Fanion D’estruval 50/1

What are the odds for the Stayers Hurdle (Thursday 15 March, 3.30pm)?