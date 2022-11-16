Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday (or Black November at this point) is back for another year. The shopping bonanza sees thousands of brands and retailers slash prices across TVs, laptops, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. And leading gaming retailer Game has launched their list of early deals before more drop later in the month.

There are a number of bargains to be found, and it’s usually the final opportunity before Christmas to save on recently released titles and gaming-related accessories as well as other licensed merchandise.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

But as good as the deals can be, it can be hard to tell the bad from the good if you’re not familiar with the latest gaming trends. Chances are if you’re looking for some Christmas gifts for the gamer in your life, there’s a lot of products to tredge through and some of the games that can be discounted during the festive period are...discounted for good reason, shall we say.

Which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to separate the gamer-wheat from the gamer-chaff to make sure that the deals that are actually listed are actually worth your time and hard-earned money.

For the best deals we’ve spotted at Game so far during the lead up to Black Friday, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Read more:

The best early Black Friday 2022 deals at Game

Razer kraken X lite: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

If you’re in the market for a pair of affordable headphones that will work across PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch, then there’s a £10 saving on Razer’s kraken X lite. The headphones boast 7:1 surround sound with an adjustable metal headband as well as a 3.5mm audio jack input for universal connectivity across platforms.

Buy now

‘NBA 2K23’ championship edition: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

Game is offering a premium edition of 2K’s flagship basketball sim NBA 2K23 with a decent £20 saving. The championship edition not only includes the base game for Xbox series X/S and Xbox One, but also plenty of digital extras such as a 12-month NBA league pass subscription and other cosmetic upgrades.

Buy now

HyperX alloy core RGB keyboard: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

If you need a new keyboard (with all that RGB-goodness, of course) the HyperX alloy core is currently discounted by £15 making it an even more affordable prospect. With six different lighting effects and three brightness levels, it’s easily customisable to your existing PC set up and at this price, it’s a decent entry-level gaming keyboard for gamers looking for something more than the one that came included with your desktop PC.

Buy now

‘Ms Pac-Man’ quarter scale arcade machine: Was £129.99, now £109.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

This miniaturised cabinet is a quarter of the size of the standard arcade machines but includes a fully playable version of the classic Ms Pac-Man (Pac-Man’s better half) on a bespoke emulator. With a £20 saving, it would make for a great desk toy, or even as a space-saving addition to a games room, complete with era-accurate cabinet art and miniaturised controls.

Buy now

‘Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Game.co.uk

Now this is a game that’s worth picking up if you haven’t already done so. Disco Elysium was one of the best games to come out in 2019, thanks to its excellent world building, old-school RPG elements and elaborate branching narrative. But the final cut edition elevates it even further with fully-voiced performances from its colourful, if troubled, cast of characters.

The Xbox and PS4 versions are available now with a £10 discount that also include a 24in poster and190-page digital artbook. If you have the current generation of consoles (Xbox series X and PS5) then the game will also work on your respective console of choice.

Buy now

Razer viper mini gaming mouse: Was £39.99, now £27.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

A gaming mouse with a decent DPI of 8,500, the Razer’s viper mini may be a suitable pick if you’re on the market for something on the lighter side. The Razer viper 8K edition made our top pick for the best gaming mouse and so we feel confident recommending this miniaturised version of the similar model, praising it for its “ambidextrous design” and “programmable settings”.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

For more intel on who takes part and what products we expect to see on offer, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered hefty discounts last year for Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

As Black Friday always takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, it’s quite an easy event to track in our calendars. This year, Black Friday itself will take place on 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

UK retailers have been hosting sales events for Black Friday for a number of years and, as such, those sales periods have noticeably become longer. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos dropping deals weeks in advance.

While this may sound daunting, it’s here in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

While a number of sales will trickle out throughout the month, the best sales can usually be found on the day itself, on Friday 25 November. However, you can expect a huge number of brands and retailers to kick things off weeks in advance. Amazon, for example, started its Black Friday 2021 sale a whole month early.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

In terms of gaming deals, we spotted plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles (£333, Very.co.uk), including three months of Nintendo Switch Online as well as a copy of Mario Kart 8. We also saw the Oculus (now Meta) Quest 2 on sale for £299 at Currys with a £50 voucher included (Currys.co.uk). However, since Meta recently raised the prices of its VR headsets, it’s less likely that we’ll be seeing it discounted once more, but we’re happy to be proven wrong.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners