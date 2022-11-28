The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Google Pixel 6a Cyber Monday deal 2022: Save more than £100
If you’re looking for a smartphone with clever photo-editing skills and a long-lasting battery, this ticks every box
Need a new phone? Lucky for you, we’ve spotted more than £100 off the Google Pixel 6a in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.
As one of the more affordable smartphones on the market, the Google Pixel 6a is jam-packed with premium hardware and software features – we would know, given we tried and tested it ourselves when it launched earlier this year.
It’s perfect timing if you’re in need of an upgrade or your contract has run out. Now, with a sizable saving to enjoy, we couldn’t wait to share all the details on why this deserves to be your closest tech companion.
Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £297.08, Amazon.co.uk
This smartphone from Google has a long list of impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, adaptive battery management, live language translation and Google Assistant abilities.
When our tech expert put it through its paces, they said: “The 6.1in Pixel 6a is a pocket-friendly phone, in the figurative sense as well as the literal one. It unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro.”
With 26 per cent off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale – giving you a £101.92 saving – you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck.
