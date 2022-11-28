Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Need a new phone? Lucky for you, we’ve spotted more than £100 off the Google Pixel 6a in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

During the final day of this year’s Black Friday sale event, there are thousands of deals to snap up across home appliances, tech, gaming, fashion, beauty, TVs, laptops and much more.

Make the most of this time to get your Christmas shopping sorted and tick off your wish list of items you’ve had your eye on for a while.

As one of the more affordable smartphones on the market, the Google Pixel 6a is jam-packed with premium hardware and software features – we would know, given we tried and tested it ourselves when it launched earlier this year.

It’s perfect timing if you’re in need of an upgrade or your contract has run out. Now, with a sizable saving to enjoy, we couldn’t wait to share all the details on why this deserves to be your closest tech companion.

Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £297.08, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This smartphone from Google has a long list of impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, adaptive battery management, live language translation and Google Assistant abilities.

When our tech expert put it through its paces, they said: “The 6.1in Pixel 6a is a pocket-friendly phone, in the figurative sense as well as the literal one. It unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro.”

With 26 per cent off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale – giving you a £101.92 saving – you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck.

