Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As we get closer to Christmas, things can start to feel hectic. But before we even get to December, there’s something else coming up in our calendars, and you don’t want to miss it. Black Friday is back for 2022, and there are unmissable deals from a ton of our favourite shops.

Whether you’re looking for new beauty products and clothes, or you’ve got your eye out for deals on laptops, TVs or home appliances, Black Friday will have something for you. The likes of John Lewis, Very and Boots have already released deals for the big day, with even better savings than we saw last year.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

One of the most anticipated brands launching Black Friday deals is Superdry. Last year, the clothes store offered a whole range of great deals online. Black Friday itself isn’t until 25 November, but this year the brand has already gone one step further and slashed 20 per cent off its entire range. Yep, you heard us – Superdry is taking 20 per cent off absolutely everything, both online and in store. And you can take advantage of the deals today.

The store stocks a whole range of warm winter clothes and accessories, so its sale couldn’t come at a better time. But whether you’re on the lookout for puffer coats, festive sparkly dresses, branded T-shirts or Superdry’s signature hoodies, there’s sure to be something for you – and there’s never been a better time to take the plunge.

Read on, because we’ve picked the very best deals from Superdrug to buy right now. Plus, we’ve got everything you need to know about Black Friday, from essential times to the most sought-after early offers. Keep reading to find out more.

Read more:

Best Superdry Black Friday deals 2022

Superdry longline puffer coat: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

If you hadn’t noticed, it is seriously cold in the UK right now. So, one thing that should be on everyone’s Christmas list is a really warm coat – and Superdry has just the thing. Slashed by 20 per cent in the brand’s Black Friday sale, this longline puffer is perfect for the winter months. It’s chic on the outside but has a super soft layer on the inside, as well as a lined hood, popper pockets and elasticated cuffs to keep you warm and dry.

Buy now

Superdry fringed sequin slip mini dress: Was £74.99, now £59.99, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

It’s nearly the festive season, and, for a lot of us, that means it’s time for a brand new festive dress. Well, we’ve got to have something to wear to all those Christmas drinks, right? This fringed shimmery sequin number from Superdry will do the trick, with colourful tassels, a sequin fringe and satin piping. This versatile number will go beautifully with heels and a clutch, but it’ll look great with a jacket and boots too.

Buy now

Superdry lined miller wool overshirt: Was £74.99, now £59.99, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

’Tis the season for layering, and that means shirts, jackets, gilets and puffers. But layering up doesn’t mean you have to skip style – if you have the right clothes. This checkered shirt by Superdry is perfect for the winter months, and fits just right in your normal size, so you can layer up with it. The wool shirt features sherpa lining for extra warmth, as well as pockets and an adjustable cuff.

Buy now

Superdry non-hooded sports puffer gilet: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

Gilets are all the rage this winter, and if you’ve been after one for a while, you might want to take advantage of Superdry’s Black Friday sale, where this gilet is just £55.99 after a 20 per cent price cut. It comes in four colours (blue, yellow, green and black), and in sizes S-XXL. The gilet is water-resistant, so it’s perfect for the current (rainy) weather, and features that classic Superdry embroidered logo on the front.

Buy now

Superdry ribbed scarf: Was £34.99, now £27.99, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

When it’s winter, you need happy colours, right? Bonus points if they come in the form of warm garments. So, we present to you this Superdry scarf, which comes in bright orange, pink, navy and black, so you can choose how much of a statement you want to make. The cable knit, wool blended scarf features that all-important embroidered Superdry logo, and measures 160cm x 25cm. Snap it up while it has 20 per cent off for Black Friday this year.

Buy now

Superdry soft-lined sweatshirt: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

You can never have too many sweaters in winter, so don’t pass up on this soft-lined option, which comes in four cosy colours – black, cream, pink/cream and green. This jumper is perfect for your hot-girl walk around the park, an outdoor workout, or just heading out for a coffee with pals. It’s designed to be loose fitting, and features a zip fastening and a panelled design.

Buy now

Superdry sheer sequin woven midi dress: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

Don’t let the fact that it’s freezing outside stop you from looking glamorous. This effortlessly chic sequin midi dress is perfect for all those Christmas parties and cocktail nights you’ve got coming up, and it will look great with a warm winter coat and heeled boots. Plus, you can wear it two ways, as the jersey body lining is removable. Either way, you’re guaranteed to make the party sparkle.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday used to just be a US thing, originating out of clearance sales following Thanksgiving celebrations, to mark the beginning of the festive shopping period. But, eventually, the tradition carried over to the UK, and now we get an annual Black Friday event over here every year too.

The deals don’t just fall on Black Friday anymore either – offers begin weeks early and can even last for months. This year, the official window starts on Friday 25 November and carries on through the weekend, officially ending on Cyber Monday, on 28 November. But tons of shops have been running deals for a while, including John Lewis, Argos, Currys and Amazon.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines