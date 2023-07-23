Women’s World Cup odds: Who are favourites to win the tournament?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The ninth Fifa Women’s World Cup is under way as Australia and New Zealand co-host the 2023 tournament.

England enter the World Cup as one of the favourites as the Lionesses look to build on their victory at the European Championships last summer by winning the game’s biggest prize. They have reached the semi-finals on their last two World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2019 and will be dreaming of going one step further here – although manager Sarina Wiegman has had plenty of injuries to contend with in the build-up.

The United States are the favourites and are looking to win their third consecutive World Cup, while there are also high-calibre teams representing Spain, France and Germany. Australia are the more likely of the host nations to deliver glory on home soil.

Games will be staged in six stadiums across five Australian cities (Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney) and four cities in New Zealand (Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington). The final will take place in Sydney’s 81,500-capacity Stadium Australia, which was built for the 2000 Olympic Games and is currently used as a rugby venue.

Here are the pre-tournament odds to win the World Cup:

USA 5/2

England 5/1

Spain 5/1

Germany 8/1

France 14/1

Australia 15/1

Sweden 19/1

Netherlands 22/1

Brazil 25/1

Japan 33/1

Norway 33/1

Canada 40/1

Denmark 66/1

New Zealand 100/1

Portugal 100/1

China 200/1

Italy 200/1

Switzerland 250/1

South Korea 250/1

Colombia 250/1

Rep of Ireland 500/1

Argentina 500/1

Zambia 500/1

Haiti 500/1

Nigeria 500/1

South Africa 1000/1

Jamaica 1000/1

Costa Rica 1000/1

Panama 1000/1

Morocco 1000/1

Vietnam 1000/1

Philippines 1000/1

Odds via Oddschecker