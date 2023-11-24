Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron predictions: Boxing betting tips and odds

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron predictions:
Betting sites have priced Katie Taylor as the underdog for only the second time in her career heading into Saturday’s rematch with super-lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron.
Taylor suffered a surprise defeat to England’s Cameron back in May during her first ever professional fight in Ireland.
The Bray native lost her undefeated record along with the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles, but is out for revenge this weekend.
Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron II has all the ingredients for another classic. Taylor, at 37, has her legacy to protect and prove to boxing fans the world over that her defeat in the spring was nothing more than a blip.
Cameron, meanwhile, has pledged to “finish the job” and could be forgiven for looking beyond Taylor to future opponents.
She has already rocked the Irish sensation and Jessica McCaskill in her last two fights, and is the deserved favourite here.
The 3Arena will host the event in Ireland’s capital on Saturday and the locals will be hopeful for a Taylor resurgence, although it will not be straightforward.
It was Cameron who outboxed the more experienced fighter last time and earned a majority decision on the night.
And bookmakers reckon this is another fight that will stretch all 10 rounds. Here are two boxing predictions for Taylor vs Cameron II.
Will the fight go the distance?
Taylor will want to come out early here and get the home crowd behind her.
It was Cameron who delivered the early blows last time out. But Taylor is a smart fighter. Fifteen of her last 17 fights have gone the distance and we shouldn’t expect any change to that on Saturday.
Indeed, seven of Cameron’s last eight have also stretched to a full 10 rounds.
Their clash in Dublin back in May had its flash points but neither fighter was badly rocked.
Taylor has the in-built grit required to claw her way out of losing positions but couldn’t contend with Cameron’s barrage in their first encounter.
BetVictor price this fight at 3/25 to go the distance. Those are very short odds but might be an option to consider placing a single bet on or adding to a boxing acca this weekend.
Taylor vs Cameron Tip 1: Fight to go the distance - 3/25 BetVictor
Who will emerge victorious?
If you’re looking for a straight-up boxing bet here then our prediction is for Cameron to win for the second time.
It’s not just that Cameron dominated much of May’s encounter and deserved her victory by majority decision.
The fact that Cameron has five years on Taylor, is a world champion in two weight classes, and has gone through this all before serves in her favour.
The Northampton fighter has retained titles in her last five fights and rarely looked troubled.
New betting sites had her as the outsider last time largely because it was Taylor, fighting at home after 22 pro bouts elsewhere, who was the headline grabber.
Unibet price Cameron at 13/25 to win here. Those odds suggest a two-in-three probability. Cameron landed 141 punches to Taylor’s 111 in the first fight, and 232 jabs to Taylor’s 88.
The Brit’s accuracy was nowhere near as good as her counterpart but she won by sheer number of shots. It could be possible we get the same outcome on Saturday.
Taylor vs Cameron Tip 2: Chantelle Cameron To Win – 13/25 Unibet
Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.