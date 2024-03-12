Best Cheltenham betting offers today: Free bets for 2024 Festival

Bookmakers are constantly rolling out new Cheltenham offers for the 2024 festival and we’ve trawled through the promotions to pick out some the best we’ve spotted so far.
Whether you prefer free bet offers, money-back promotions or price boosts, we’ve picked out something for every type of horse racing punter.
Best extra-place offer
Betfred: Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 5 places instead of 4
Betfred are taking care of their existing customers with multiple offers on every race throughout the entire week.
For us, the pick of the bunch on the opening day is their extra-place offer whereby they will pay out on each-way bets for the first five past the post in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.
The 4.50 race has a big field and the latest Cheltenham odds suggest it’s wide open.
Meanwhile, new Betfred customers can stake £10 on a racing bet at even-money (2.0) or bigger and qualify for £50 in bonus funds, including a £20 free horse racing bet.
Best money-back offer
BetGoodwin: 50% back up to £25 on first day losses
BetGoodwin are one of several betting sites providing multiple sign-up offers for those looking to register to bet on Cheltenham 2024.
The best they have to offer is their 50 per cent back as a welcome bonus up to £25 on any first day losses as a new customer.
To qualify for this bonus, customers must place a minimum of three £10 bets on horses priced at no lower than evens (1/1) in different races.
For example, if none of your three £10 bets were to win, BetGoodwin will give you a free bet of £15.
This offer could be useful on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, a day known to throw up some surprising results. The maximum free bet per customer is £25.
Best free bet offer
BetMGM: Bet £10 get £60 in Free Bets
The BetMGM Cheltenham welcome offer is one of the best sign-up promos available for Cheltenham 2024.
Open to new BetMGM players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account and placing a £10 bet on their sportsbook at 1/1 (2.0) or greater.
Once this bet is settled you will receive £60 credit in the form of six £10 free bets. Four of these are specifically for horse racing while the other two can only be used on accumulators with minimum odds of 3/1.
Meanwhile, BetMGM offer Best Odds Guaranteed betting and this feature extends to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
Best price boost offer
BetGoodwin: Willie Mullins to train 10 or more winners – 1/1
BetGoodwin haven’t held back with their Cheltenham betting offers, so much so that we’ve picked them our here for the second time in this article.
That’s because they’ve boosted the odds on Willie Mullins to train 10 or more winners throughout the week.
The serial winner is expected to be the top trainer once again this year, and BetGoodwin have moved the price on this special from odds-on in to evens.
The minimum bet restriction is also quite hefty at £50.
