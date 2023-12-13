Australia vs Pakistan betting tips: First Test predictions and odds

But, there will be concerns about the future of the team as several players are approaching the end of their respective careers, notably David Warner at the top of the order. Pakistan will pose a test for Australia with quality players such as Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, but there have been issues behind the scenes affecting preparation for the series, which could manifest itself on the field if the tourists are not focused. Australia are overwhelming favourites with to win the first Test. But, we’ll look at other markets for our Australia vs Pakistan predictions for the contest in Perth.

Warner to make strong start to Test swansong Warner will begin the end to his Test career in Perth as he is widely expected to retire from the red-ball game at the conclusion of the series. Like him or loathe him, Warner has had an eventful Test career, featuring the highs of the World Test Championship triumph and three Ashes wins along with the lows of his one-year suspension for the ball-tampering scandal. The 37-year-old enters the series with 8,487 runs to his name, scoring 25 centuries and 36 half-centuries in 109 matches. Few Australia openers have better statistics than Warner, although he has never quite shirked the reputation of being a flat-track bully. He has struggled for runs outside of Australia, especially in England and India.

On home soil, his statistics improve dramatically, averaging 58.39 with 19 centuries. The left-hander would dearly love to leave the game on a high note, but his skills are on the wane. He has scored 1,263 runs in 44 innings over the last three years and has been clinging onto his place in the side. Warner has an exemplary record against Pakistan, passing 50 in nine of his 16 innings against them, including his career high 335 not out in 2019. After looking at the odds on , we’re backing him to continue that record by scoring 50 or more in the first innings at odds of 7/4 with Betway. Australia vs Pakistan Prediction 1: David Warner to score 50 runs or more first innings – 7/4 Betway

Afridi to make his mark Although the WACA is no longer the home of Test cricket in Perth, Optus Stadium should still provide healthy assistance for fast bowlers. Pakistan believe so after not naming a frontline spinner in their starting line-up and there will be a lot of pressure on the pacemen to deliver for the tourists. Shaheen Afridi has been the outstanding bowler for Pakistan across all formats over the last few years. In 27 matches, the left-armer has claimed 105 wickets with a best of six for 51. He certainly has a lot of admirers all over the world and can enhance his reputation down under with a strong start in the opener.

Afridi played two matches against Australia on Pakistan’s last tour in 2019 at the age of 20. It was a harrowing experience as Pakistan lost both matches by an innings, including Warner’s assault in Adelaide. But, Afridi is a better bowler now and will have the opportunity to expose an Aussie batting unit that looked vulnerable against England last time out. Pakistan captain Shan Masood needs his paceman firing on all cylinders, so we’re taking Afridi to be his side’s top wicket taker in the first innings at odds of 9/4 with . Australia vs Pakistan Prediction 2: Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan top wicket taker first innings – 9/4 Unibet

Will Masood start reign with runs? Masood has inherited the captaincy from Azam following his decision to stand down as skipper in all formats following Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup campaign. Masood has a poor record at Test match level, averaging only 28.51 with four centuries in 30 matches. The left-hander is a far better player than his record suggests and has excelled in the County Championship for the last two seasons with Derbyshire and Yorkshire both as a batter and captain.

