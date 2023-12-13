Australia vs Pakistan betting tips: First Test predictions and odds

Australia vs Pakistan betting tips
Australia return to Test match action for the first time since the Ashes in the first Test of the series against Pakistan at Optus Stadium.
Pat Cummins’ side successfully defended the urn in England in a 2-2 draw, although the Aussies spurned the chance to secure a first series victory over their rivals overseas since 2001.
England roared back after losing the first two matches, and if not for the weather in Manchester, could well have regained the Ashes.
So, there is room for improvement for the reigning World Test Champions as they begin the defence of their crown over the next two years.
There is naturally a feel good atmosphere around cricket in Australia at the moment after winning both the World Test Championship and the Cricket World Cup in 2023.
But, there will be concerns about the future of the team as several players are approaching the end of their respective careers, notably David Warner at the top of the order.
Pakistan will pose a test for Australia with quality players such as Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, but there have been issues behind the scenes affecting preparation for the series, which could manifest itself on the field if the tourists are not focused.
Australia are overwhelming favourites with cricket betting sites to win the first Test. But, we’ll look at other markets for our Australia vs Pakistan predictions for the contest in Perth.
Warner to make strong start to Test swansong
Warner will begin the end to his Test career in Perth as he is widely expected to retire from the red-ball game at the conclusion of the series.
Like him or loathe him, Warner has had an eventful Test career, featuring the highs of the World Test Championship triumph and three Ashes wins along with the lows of his one-year suspension for the ball-tampering scandal.
The 37-year-old enters the series with 8,487 runs to his name, scoring 25 centuries and 36 half-centuries in 109 matches.
Few Australia openers have better statistics than Warner, although he has never quite shirked the reputation of being a flat-track bully. He has struggled for runs outside of Australia, especially in England and India.
On home soil, his statistics improve dramatically, averaging 58.39 with 19 centuries. The left-hander would dearly love to leave the game on a high note, but his skills are on the wane.
He has scored 1,263 runs in 44 innings over the last three years and has been clinging onto his place in the side.
Warner has an exemplary record against Pakistan, passing 50 in nine of his 16 innings against them, including his career high 335 not out in 2019.
After looking at the odds on betting apps, we’re backing him to continue that record by scoring 50 or more in the first innings at odds of 7/4 with Betway.
Australia vs Pakistan Prediction 1: David Warner to score 50 runs or more first innings – 7/4 Betway
Afridi to make his mark
Although the WACA is no longer the home of Test cricket in Perth, Optus Stadium should still provide healthy assistance for fast bowlers.
Pakistan believe so after not naming a frontline spinner in their starting line-up and there will be a lot of pressure on the pacemen to deliver for the tourists.
Shaheen Afridi has been the outstanding bowler for Pakistan across all formats over the last few years. In 27 matches, the left-armer has claimed 105 wickets with a best of six for 51.
He certainly has a lot of admirers all over the world and can enhance his reputation down under with a strong start in the opener.
Afridi played two matches against Australia on Pakistan’s last tour in 2019 at the age of 20. It was a harrowing experience as Pakistan lost both matches by an innings, including Warner’s assault in Adelaide.
But, Afridi is a better bowler now and will have the opportunity to expose an Aussie batting unit that looked vulnerable against England last time out.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood needs his paceman firing on all cylinders, so we’re taking Afridi to be his side’s top wicket taker in the first innings at odds of 9/4 with Unibet.
Australia vs Pakistan Prediction 2: Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan top wicket taker first innings – 9/4 Unibet
Will Masood start reign with runs?
Masood has inherited the captaincy from Azam following his decision to stand down as skipper in all formats following Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup campaign. Masood has a poor record at Test match level, averaging only 28.51 with four centuries in 30 matches.
The left-hander is a far better player than his record suggests and has excelled in the County Championship for the last two seasons with Derbyshire and Yorkshire both as a batter and captain.
He will be desperate for the chance to make his mark in the series, but will be tested by the vaunted Australia bowling line-up. Masood has spoken of his admiration of England’s ‘Bazball’ approach to Test cricket that had the Aussies creaking towards the end of the Ashes.
So, he will want to make a statement by scoring boundaries and quick runs. We’re taking Masood to score over 4.5 fours in the match at odds of 5/6 with bet365.
Australia vs Pakistan Prediction 3: Shan Masood over 4.5 fours in the match – 5/6 bet365
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.