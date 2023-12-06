Big Bash League 13 predictions: Cricket betting tips and odds

BBL13 Predictions Perth Scorchers to win BBL13 – 13/5 bet365

Chris Lynn to be BBL13 top run scorer – 20/1 BetMGM

Jason Behrendorff to take most wicket BBL13 – 22/1 BetVictor Perth Scorchers will aim to secure a hat-trick of Big Bash League crowns as the 13th iteration of the competition begins on Thursday. The Scorchers claimed their fifth title in the 2022/23 campaign by defeating Brisbane Heat in the final by five wickets. Ashton Turner's side once again look the side to beat in the tournament and are the heavy favourites with to win a third crown on the bounce. However, Sydney Sixers proved that they could mount a challenge last season, finishing second in the overall standings and only a point behind the Scorchers at the top.

They lost out to the Heat in the Challenger game before the final and will be determined to go one better this term. The Heat missed out on the chance to secure their second title and first since 2013. They’ve reloaded their roster to make another charge for the post-season. But, the rest of the field needs to catch up to the Scorchers, who are the dominant team in BBL cricket and it will take a special effort to knock them off their perch. Here are our BBL predictions for the 2023/24 season.

Can anyone dislodge the Scorchers? The Scorchers once again reigned supreme in the BBL last season to win their fifth title. Turner and his team were unstoppable on their way to the crown, winning 11 of their 14 matches in the group stage before easing past the Sixers and the Heat to secure the crown. Frighteningly for the rest of the competition, Perth have managed to maintain the majority of their squad for BBL13. Cameron Bancroft has departed, but the core of the team featuring Turner, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Jyhe Richardson and Mitchell Marsh remain in place. The only concern could be international commitments that could see Marsh, Morris and Inglis leave the ranks, but Perth have enough flexibility with their overseas players to account for their absence. Perth are battle-hardened and talented with Cooper Connolly certainly one to keep an eye out for after his 11-ball 25 blast in the final last year.

Sydney Sixers will be hopeful of a stronger challenge this season, although their lack of depth came to haunt them in the play-offs. Steve Smith was outstanding for Sydney during his short stint before he had to leave for international duty, blasting two centuries and a fifty in five matches. Sean Abbott was on point with the ball to finish as the tournament’s leading wicket taker. Outside of the star duo, performances were hit and miss, despite securing 10 wins in the group stage. Smith could be available for the latter stages of the tournament this time around, which would be a huge boost. But, it’s doubtful they have the depth of talent to compete with the Scorchers. The same applies for Brisbane, Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers too. With our BBL prediction, we can’t overlook the Scorchers to win the tournament at odds of 13/5 with . BBL13 Tip 1: Perth Scorchers to win BBL13 – 13/5 bet365

Who will lead the run chart? Hardie was a breakout star for the Scorchers in the 2022/23 campaign. He scored an incredible 460 runs in 15 matches at an average of 41.81 with four half-centuries. Hardie was a model of consistency throughout BBL12 and he will be a key figure for Perth once more in their bid to claim a sixth crown. Inglis was also outstanding during their title run, scoring 431 runs in his 15 innings, also notching four half-centuries. The wicket-keeper was part of Australia’s Cricket World Cup triumph, and has been installed as the leading contender with to lead the run chart. But, there are other contenders worth considering when looking at the betting odds online.

Ben McDermott had a poor campaign for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL12, scoring only 196 runs. In the previous campaign, he smashed 577, scoring two centuries and three fifties in the competition and he was equally effective in BBL10. McDermott might need the Hurricanes to have a strong run in BBL13, although operating at the top of the order, he will have ample opportunity and odds of 14/1 to achieve the feat. We’re going to look elsewhere to a two-time player of the tournament for our prediction. Chris Lynn returned to the Adelaide Strikers last season and performed extremely well, scoring 411 runs in just 11 innings. Lynn made a top score of 87 and notched three half-centuries, posting a strike rate of 141.02. The veteran opener has the experience and quality to have another fine BBL campaign, and we’re backing him to lead the run chart at odds of 20/1 with BetMGM. BBL13 Tip 2: Chris Lynn to be BBL13 top run scorer – 20/1 BetMGM

Which bowler will take the most wickets? Abbott was exemplary for the Sixers last season and took his place as the all-time leading BBL wicket taker with 154 strikes after claiming 29 wickets in 15 games. The 31-year-old was consistent highlighted by the fact that his best figures were three for nine. Abbott will be under pressure again to lead the way for the Sixers, but given his quality with ball in hand, it is hard to look past him to top the BBL wicket column again. He has been installed as the favourite as low as 8/1 with . But, there is value to be found by looking around at the range of other options. Adam Zampa was one of the driving forces of Australia’s Cricket World Cup win, taking 23 wickets in the competition, only Mohammed Shami took more. He has a solid BBL12 campaign for the Melbourne Stars, taking 16 wickets in 14 games. The BBL has not been a hugely happy hunting ground, although he was the joint leading wicket-taker in BBL9. His confidence will be sky-high, so his 18/1 odds are worth considering.

