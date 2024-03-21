Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore tips: IPL cricket betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions Virat Kohli to score 50 runs or more – 9/4 bet365

Ravindra Jadeja to take two or more wickets – 15/8 Betway

Royal Challengers Bangalore to win – 6/5 Betfred Chennai Super Kings begin the defence of their IPL crown in the 2024 season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (2.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket). CSK won their fifth title in 2023 courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja’s last over heroics against Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s men are once again among the leading contenders with for the championship. The Super Kings have managed to keep their title-winning squad largely intact from last season and make a compelling case to go all the way again, especially if they open their campaign with a win over RCB. Virat Kohli enters his 17th season with Bangalore aiming to end their title drought. Despite boasting Kohli in the ranks along with a number of other high profile stars, RCB have failed to win the crown, finishing as runners-up on three occasions. It would be a statement of intent from Faf du Plessis’ side to take down the reigning champions in the season opener. CSK are narrow favourites with , with RCB backed at 6/5, which shows this could be a tight one to kickstart the 2024 campaign.

Kohli to make fast start Kohli should be refreshed and ready to go for the opener after missing India’s Test series against England following the birth of his second child. The 35-year-old was back to his best last season in the IPL after two down years by his high standards. He was on point with the bat, scoring 639 runs at an average of 53.25, including two centuries and six fifties. Although RCB failed to make the play-offs, Kohli could afford to be satisfied with his performance amid criticism.

However, he may still have a point to prove with the next generation on the horizon after the stellar performances of both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in India’s win over England and in last season’s IPL. Kohli has a good record against CSK, averaging 37.88 in 31 matches against MS Dhoni’s men. He’s passed 50 nine times in those games, and given his love of the big occasion we feel he could be primed for another big day in the opener. There is decent value on for Kohli to score 50 runs or more at 9/4, which we’re taking for our first IPL prediction. CSK vs RCB Tip 1: Virat Kohli to score 50 runs or more – 9/4 bet365

Jadeja to shine again Jadeja is one of the great cricketers of his generation. Time and again he sticks up his hand with bat or ball when performing at the highest level. With the IPL crown on the line, Jadeja struck 10 off the final two balls of the match to secure the title for CSK. In terms of value for franchise and country, Jadeja is priceless. The 34-year-old is a proven performer under pressure and rarely lets the side down. CSK will need him firing on all cylinders from the off due to injuries in the ranks. Dhoni’s men will be without pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana for the opener and perhaps beyond after he suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sri Lanka.

After taking 19 wickets in 12 games, his absence will be a blow and put further pressure on Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar. Jadeja was exceptional last season taking a career-high 20 wickets at an average of 21.55. He didn’t take more than three wickets in a game, so his strikes were well spread out across the season. Looking at , we’re backing Jadeja to take two or more wickets in the opener at odds of 15/8 with . CSK vs RCB Tip 2: Ravindra Jadeja to take two or more wickets – 15/8 Betway

Who will win the IPL 2024 season opener? CSK are one of the model franchises of the IPL. They know how to win tight games, which has allowed the team to clinch five titles. RCB, on the other hand, have never won the title and have regulary failed when put under pressure But, every new season hope springs eternal and playing CSK early in the season is a good time for opposing teams, at least over the last three years. Dhoni’s men have lost their last three opening games, including last term’s defeat to Gujarat Titans.

The Super Kings are entering the game without their leading run scorer from last season as Devon Conway is out injured. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell have been drafted into the team, but they could take time to acclimatise. Pathirana’s absence is also a big blow. RCB are in a good place to capitalise with a powerful batting line-up, featuring Kohli, Du Plessis, Will Jacks, Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell. Their pace bowlers are also potent, which makes up for a lack of quality spinner. We believe they could get off to a strong start in 2024 by beating CSK at odds of 6/5 with . CSK vs RCB Tip 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore to win – 6/5 Betfred

