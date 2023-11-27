India vs Australia betting tips: Third T20i predictions and odds

India vs Australia betting tips: Ishan Kishan to score two sixes or more – 7/5 Betway

Adam Zampa to be Australia's Top Bowler – 7/2 bet365

India to post highest opening partnership – 4/5 Unibet India can wrap up the T20i series against Australia on Tuesday after taking a 2-0 lead with a decisive victory in the second match at Thiruvananthapuram. Suryakumar Yadav’s men were dominant in the 2nd T20i, blasting their fifth highest T20 total courtesy of half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. India’s score of 235 for four was imposing for the Aussies, who never put themselves in a realistic position to chase down the total amid the regular fall of wickets.

Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi were on point with the ball to claim three wickets each, allowing the hosts to ease over the line by 44 runs, despite late striking from Aussie skipper Matthew Wade. India will now look to seal the series in Guwahati and given their performances in the opening two matches, Yadav’s side are the favourites with to notch a third win. The Aussies will be determined to keep the series alive to avoid dead rubbers for the remainder of the tour. Here are our India vs Australia predictions for the 3rd T20i.

Kishan to continue six-hitting Kishan was dropped from India’s side at the World Cup to accommodate the return of Shubman Gill, but he has not let that disappointment affect his T20 performances. The 25-year-old has been outstanding in both matches, scoring quick-fire runs to drive his side to back-to-back victories. Kishan scored five sixes in the opener in a partnership worth 112 with Yadav. The left-hander was just as clinical in the second match of the series with a 32-ball 52, scoring another four maximums. Kishan is not only scoring valuable runs, but he is doing so at a rapid rate, easing the pressure on the rest of the line-up.

Australia have not been able to contain Kishan, who has not always performed to his potential in T20 games for India. Although he had been a key player for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, competition at the top of the India order had limited his opportunities. Kishan had only scored four fifties in 29 games before the start of the series. He has certainly taken his chance and we believe he could be primed for another big day against the Aussies. With our first India vs Australia prediction, we’re backing Kishan to score at least two sixes at 7/5 with Betway. India vs Australia Tip 1: Ishan Kishan to score two sixes or more – 7/5 Betway

Australia need Zampa performance After finishing second behind Mohammed Shami in the wicket taking column at the 50-over World Cup, Adam Zampa returned to the Australia ranks in the second T20i. He was economical compared to the rest of the Australia attack, conceding 33 from his overs at a rate of 8.25 runs per over, although he failed to take a wicket. Zampa has the talent to unlock the India batting unit, as he proved at the World Cup for Australia. The 31-year-old started the tournament low on confidence, but found his form to spectacular effect to end the competition with the most wickets by an Aussie bowler.

So far in the series, India’s batters have been able to tee off without fear in the middle overs. Wade needs Zampa to control the innings to give Australia’s batters a chance to compete. Zampa is the bowler that can make inroads and stymie the run rate. After his outstanding efforts in the 50-over game and after looking at we’re backing Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler at odds of 7/2 with . India vs Australia Tip 2: Adam Zampa to be Australia’s Top Bowler – 7/2 bet365

Top order dominance from India again? After a miscommunication between Jaiswal and Gaikwad resulted in disaster for India in the opening match, the two players were in prime form in the second T20i. They scored 77 for the opening stand inside six overs to provide a perfect platform for Kishan and the rest of the line-up to post a mammoth total. Jasiwal was more of the aggressor in the partnership, blasting his fifty from just 24 deliveries. Gaikwad is more than capable of accelerating at the other end, but played his role to perfection. On the other side, Steve Smith and Matthew Short have failed to click.