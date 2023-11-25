India vs Australia predictions: Second T20I betting tips and odds

India vs Australia predictions: Steve Smith to score over 23.5 runs – Evens Unibet

India to win and score most sixes – 2/1 BoyleSports India are looking to take a 2-0 lead in their T20I series against Australia after recording a thrilling final-ball win in the first game at Visakhapatnam. Josh Inglis scored a record-equalling century for the Aussies, smashing 110 off just 50 deliveries, to allow his side to post a daunting total of 208 from their 20 overs. But, India responded as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan blasted fifties, sharing a partnership worth 112 before Rinku Singh saw his side over the line despite a late collapse from the hosts.

Yadav and his team will now aim to secure successive victories over the Aussies to strengthen their position in the five-match series. Australia would have been disappointed to let a strong position slip after reducing the hosts to 22 for two in the chase. Captain Matthew Wade may alter the line-up by bringing in the World Cup final hero Travis Head back into the fold. After India’s triumph, the hosts have been installed as favourites by the , although it could be another close contest in Thiruvananthapuram.

Smith to showcase T20 prowess again? Steve Smith played the perfect innings to complement Inglis’ onslaught at the other end. He ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking and found the boundary when necessary in their partnership worth 130 for the second wicket. The 34-year-old is attempting to define a new role as an opener in the T20 side ahead of the 2024 World Cup after being surplus to requirements in the tournament in 2022. He found form in the Big Bash for the Sydney Sixers last season, scoring 346 runs in five innings at an average of 86.50. Smith scored two centuries and showcased the player that he can be at the top of the order.

He made 52 in the opening match against India, and looked relatively untroubled until he was run out. There will be another opportunity for Smith to impress, especially against a second-string India bowling attack. have set his run line at 23.5 for the contest, which we believe looks generous. So, given his exploits in the opener, we're backing the over at evens with our first India vs Australia prediction.

Will Patel cause Australia problems? Axar Patel missed out on the 50-over World Cup due to injury ahead of the tournament. On his return to action, he was one of the few India bowlers to emerge out of the first match of the series with credit. The left-arm spinner failed to take a wicket, but at least was not blasted around the park like many of his team-mates. Patel’s four overs cost 32 runs and he only conceded five boundaries, bowling 10 dots in the process. Those dot balls were crucial in allowing his side to chase down the target. In his previous three games against Australia, Patel was more influential in the wicket column. He claimed eight wickets across the series in 2022 with a best of three for 17 in Mohali.

Patel notably dismissed Inglis twice in three games, which could be vital for the rest of the series. Batters in world cricket have found that Patel is not the easiest spinner to strike out of the ground. The 29-year-old is almost 6ft and the angle of his deliveries make it hard to get underneath the ball. It could be a decisive factor in game two of the series.

Six hitting key for India India’s ability to clear the top was a huge difference between the sides in the opening match. Australia scored nine sixes in their innings, although eight of those came from Inglis in his exceptional knock. India outscored the Aussies for maximums by spreading the sixes around the line-up as Kishan led the way with five and Yadav was narrowly behind him with four. Yashasvi Jaiswal also notched two, while the power of Ruturaj Gaikwad was wasted at the top of the order by his opening partner with a poor run out. The hosts seemingly have more hitters in their ranks.

