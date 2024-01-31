India vs England predictions: Cricket betting tips, second Test odds and free bets

India vs England second Test predictions
England will look to capitalise on a wounded India in the second Test to take control of the five-match series at Visakhapatnam on Friday (4am, TNT Sports 1).
Ben Stokes’ side earned one of their greatest wins in the first Test, defeating the hosts at Hyderabad after trailing by 190 runs after the first innings.
Ollie Pope scored one of the best hundreds by an England player in the sub-continent, falling narrowly short of a deserved double ton.
Chasing 231 to win, Rohit Sharma’s team folded as debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley overcame a torrid first-innings display to bowl England to victory by claiming figures of seven for 62.
England now have a platform to take control of the series but will be weary of the hosts having led on their last tour in 2021 before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.
Both sides have injuries ahead of the second Test as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out for the hosts, while Jack Leach will miss the game for the tourists.
Cricket betting sites strongly believe that India will bounce back with a best price of 4/7 available for wagering on a win for the hosts.
England’s odds of 9/4 are an improvement from the first Test, but Stokes and company will have to put in another huge effort in Visakhapatnam.
Gill under pressure
Shubman Gill is a man under the spotlight at No 3 in the India batting line-up. The 24-year-old has excelled in the white-ball game for India’s 50-over team and in the Indian Premier League for both the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
He also boasted an impressive first-class record for Punjab, highlighting the quality of his all-round game. But, Gill has not translated his skills into the Test match arena.
After 29 matches, he averages 29.62 with two centuries and four fifties. Gill scored a brilliant century against Australia in March 2023 in Ahmedabad, but in his 11 innings since, he has failed to pass 50.
He inherited a tough assignment after following in the footsteps of Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the great players of the modern era.
His performance in the first Test was concerning for Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, twice falling to Hartley and scoring a combined 23 runs. With Virat Kohli still unavailable and Rahul now sidelined, India are not blessed with a lot of experience in the ranks.
They cannot afford another sub-par display from a talented player. Gill looked short on confidence in the opener and it will be tough for him to bounce back. After looking at Gill’s run line with betting apps, we’re taking under 29.5 first innings runs at 5/6 with BoyleSports.
India vs England Tip 1: Shubman Gill under 29.5 first innings runs – 5/6 BoyleSports
Look out for golden arm Root
Joe Root proved how much of an asset he can be with the ball in the first Test. As Hartley and Rehan Ahmed struggled, while Jack Leach was hobbled with a knee injury, Root kept England in the game with vital wickets, ending the first innings with figures of four for 79.
The 33-year-old has now surpassed his captain in the ICC all-rounder rankings, moving into fourth place after his performance in Hyderabad.
Root has been underrated as an off-spinner throughout his career and arguably should have been used more often by himself and his predecessor Alastair Cook.
Stokes has put Root at the forefront and the Yorkshireman has delivered for his skipper, producing timely strikes during The Ashes. He was also more than useful in England’s series victory over Pakistan.
With Leach ruled out due to a knee problem, Root will be pressed into duty as a senior option with the ball alongside Hartley, Ahmed and potentially Shoaib Bashir.
After taking four wickets in the first innings in Hyderabad, we’re backing Root to shine with at least two strikes first up in the second Test at 8/11 with Betway.
India vs England Tip 2: Joe Root to take two or more wickets first innings – 8/11 Betway
India to go on the attack again?
India channelled their inner ‘Bazball’ to take the attack to England in the first Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal, especially, put Hartley under pressure with early striking, dispatching the left-armer's first ball in Test cricket for six.
Jaiswal notched three maximums in his knock of 80, while his side totalled nine in their first innings before failing to clear the rope in the second. Sharma and Dravid may feel that their side went into their shells in the chase, allowing Hartley to find a rhythm.
England did lack control in India's first innings when Hartley and Ahmed failed to find their line and length, and without Leach it could be an issue in the second Test. India’s line-up is filled with attacking batters, so they should have no problem scoring sixes.
We believe that India will pass the sixes line of 6.5 set by betting sites, so we’re taking the over at a price of 10/11 with bet365.
India vs England Tip 3: India over 6.5 sixes – 10/11 bet365
