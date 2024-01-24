India vs England tips: First Test predictions, betting odds and free bets

India vs England tips Rohit Sharma to score over 70.5 runs in match – 5/6 bet365

Ravichandran Ashwin to take three wickets or more 1st innings

England to have highest opening partnership 1st innings – 5/4 Unibet India and England begin their five-match Test series on Thursday in Hyderabad as the ‘Bazball’ revolution aims to end the hosts’ dominance on home soil (4am, TNT Sports 1). India last lost a home Test series in 2012 when Alastair Cook steered England to a famous win in the sub-continent. Since then, India have been dominant on their own patch in the longest form of the game. They’ve won all 16 series played on home soil over the last 11 years, including 4-0 and 3-1 victories over England. India have lost only three matches out of 46, winning 36, highlighting the challenge for Ben Stokes and company.

Both teams have suffered blows ahead of the series. Star batters Virat Kohli and Harry Brook will miss time due to personal reasons, although both could return later in the series. The two sides will have to shuffle their respective line-ups, while England are facing the prospect of not having Stuart Broad available for the first time since 2007. Mark Wood will lead the bowling attack alongside three spinners, but he and his team-mates are facing a daunting task in the opener in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma’s men are odds-on to win the first Test with . You can find a price of 7/2 for England to cause the upset as they did in the first match of the 2020/21 tour under Joe Root. Here are our predictions for the opening match of the series.

Sharma to lead from the front Without Kohli in the ranks, more responsibility will be placed on the shoulders of Sharma. India are not blessed with a great deal of experience outside of Sharma in their batting line-up. KL Rahul is one of the few batters than has played more than 40 Test matches, but India will be relying on contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. They’ve been hit and miss in their careers in the red-ball game to date, so the onus will be on the skipper to lead from the front.

Sharma has an impressive record against England, averaging 49.20 in nine Test matches. The 36-year-old was the difference between the two sides in the second Test on England’s last tour, scoring a vital century to get India back in the series. He loomed large again in India’s subsequent tour of England in 2021, scoring another century under pressure in the fourth Test to hand his team a 2-1 lead. His absence for the final game of the series scuppered India’s hopes of forcing a rare series win in England. Due to his record against England and the importance of the occasion, we’re backing Sharma to start the series by scoring over 70.5 runs at odds of 5/6 with . India vs England Tip 1: Rohit Sharma to score over 70.5 runs in match – 5/6 bet365

Will Ashwin make his mark? Ravichandran Ashwin has been a curious figure in Indian cricket of late. Despite his outstanding record at Test match level, the 37-year-old has often been overlooked in Sharma’s line-up. It has been the case more overseas than on home soil, and Ashwin is expected to take his place against England at Hyderabad. Ashwin boasts a dominant record in India, taking 337 wickets at an average of 20.87. He tormented England on their last tour and finished with the Player of the Series award after notching 32 wickets in four matches.

If England were concerned by his record against them in India, there should be even more fear of the off spinner given his performances in Hyderabad. Although Ashwin has not featured in a match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium since 2018, he has taken 27 wickets in four matches at an average of 16.03. England have tipped their hand by playing three frontline spinners, so we’re expecting a turning pitch in Hyderabad. That should play into the hands of Ashwin. We’re backing him to take three wickets or more in the first innings at odds of 4/5 with Betway. India vs England Tip 2: Ravichandran Ashwin to take three wickets or more 1st innings – 4/5 Betway

Whose openers will fire in Hyderabad? After years of searching for an opening partnership, England have finally landed on two solid players in the form of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. Are they Andrew Strauss and Cook in their prime? No. But, Stokes put his faith in Crawley and Duckett and was rewarded in The Ashes as the former excelled to dispel his doubters, finishing as England’s highest run-scorer. Duckett also performed well, even though he left runs out on the field. Now, they must adjust to the sub-continent, which will be a challenge for players that like pace on the ball.

India are also working with a relatively new opening partnership with Sharma and Jaiswal. Jaiswal made the perfect start to his Test career with a century on debut against the West Indies, but in his six innings since he has only passed 50 once. He struggled facing South Africa’s attack and England will target the 22-year-old as a weakness. After looking at , we’re giving Duckett and Crawley the edge to score the most runs in the first innings, despite Sharma’s prowess at the other end, at odds of 5/4 with . India vs England Tip 3: England to have highest opening partnership 1st innings – 5/4 Unibet

