India vs England tips: Fourth Test predictions, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

For 3/1 shots England, James Anderson will surely be given a break after taking a battering in Rajkot. Ollie Robinson stands by, although a return for Shoaib Bashir appears more likely. With Ben Stokes reportedly bowling at full pelt in the nets, he could offer an extra option with Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood set to stay in the starting XI. Captain Stokes will hope England can produce a positive response to their third Test drubbing in a must-win contest, but they face an uphill battle. Jadeja to play key role again Ranchi has hosted just two Tests previously. The first was in March 2017 with India declaring on 603/9 after Australia had been bowled out for 451. Steve Smith’s tourists were in trouble on the final day but managed to play out a draw. The second was an emphatic innings win for the hosts early on day four against South Africa in October 2019. India declared on 497/9 with the Proteas bowled out for 162 and 133.

Established 2005 Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

In both matches, left-arm orthodox spinners performed well with Jadeja - player of the match in Rajkot last week - taking nine wickets in the draw with Australia. Ravi Ashwin, who returns after leaving Rajkot to be with his ailing mother, had just one victim in those two matches. Shahbaz Nadeem, in the first of his two Tests, had match figures of 4-40 against South Africa after quicks Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav had done the early damage in both innings. Jadeja, who took 12-233 in those two Ranchi Tests and scored half-centuries in both knocks there, is averaging 67 with the bat this series having missed the second Test. He is a proven matchwinner with bat and ball and, looking at the prices on , we’re backing him at 7/1 with Unibet to be player of the match after scooping the prize in Rajkot. India vs England Tip 1: Ravindra Jadeja player of the match - 7/1 Unibet

Back Duckett to deliver Duckett’s rapid-fire century was one of the few crumbs of comfort England could take from the third Test. The left-hander attacked with gusto in the first innings before a lapse in concentration against Kuldeep Yadav, and a run out ended his second knock. Before that, only Bumrah and Ashwin have accounted for him in the series. With left-arm spinners - so dangerous at Ranchi in the past - less threatening to Duckett than most, he should accumulate runs. has an interesting player performance market, unique among , where each run is worth a point, a catch is worth 10 points, and a wicket 20. So far this series, his player performance scores have been 92, 59 and 167 with the Nottinghamshire star taking a catch in each match. Based on this, and with his confidence sky-high after Rajkot, the spread of 65.5 performance points looks low and a bet on the over at 5/6 is one to ponder seriously. India vs England Tip 2: Ben Duckett player performance over 65.5 points - 5/6 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Hartley hopes for more wickets Looking at the previous two Tests at Ranchi, left-arm visiting spinners have also taken their fair share of wickets. For Australia in 2017, Steve O’Keefe took 3-199 compared to Nathan Lyon’s 1-163. Two and a half years later, George Linde was South Africa’s leading wicket-taker with 4-133 as India again batted just once. Hartley can do similar for England having become the mainstay of the attack on this tour following his transformation from zero to hero in the first Test. Jack Leach’s injury leaves him as the only left-arm spinner in the side, and his 16 wickets this series at an average of 33.19 compare favourably with Ashwin’s 11 wickets at 34.82. He can continue to belie his lack of experience on what should be a favourable track, and his price with gambling sites to take three or more wickets in India’s first innings may prove good value. India vs England Tip 3: Tom Hartley to take 3+ wickets 1st innings - 11/8 Betway

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Free bet on India vs England fourth Test If you are interested in following any of our India vs England predictions, check first to see if you can earn for wagering on the fourth Test. are currently offering £20 in free bets to new mobile customers for use on any event on their sportsbook. Sign up using the link below and create a BoyleSports account before going ahead and making a minimum deposit of £10. Then place a first bet of £10 or more at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. Once the wager is settled, you'll be credited with £20 in free bets, while users will also have access to BoyleSports' . Check the terms and conditions of any welcome offer before signing up for . Remember to gamble responsibly if you do have a bet on England vs India, or any other event.