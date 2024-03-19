IPL 2024 predictions: Cricket betting tips, best odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

IPL 2024 predictions Rajasthan Royals to win Indian Premier League – 17/2 BetGoodwin

Yashasvi Jaiswal to win Orange Cap – 10/1 Betway

Tushar Deshpande to win Purple Cap – 25/1 BoyleSports The 17th iteration of the Indian Premier League gets underway on Friday with 10 teams set to battle it out to win the crown. Chennai Super Kings triumphed in 2023 to regain the title courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja’s final over heroics against Gujarat Titans as Chennai landed a joint-record fifth IPL championship. The Mumbai Indians, who also have five titles to their name, and the Super Kings are the top two contenders with to win the 2024 IPL crown and two franchises have set themselves apart from the rest of the field. However, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and last season’s runners-up the Titans could also be in the mix. Here are our predictions for what should be a thrilling 2024 campaign.

Who will win the 2024 IPL? For a team that is used to winning, Mumbai Indians have now gone three years without an IPL title. Rohit Sharma’s men recovered after enduring their worst season to date in 2022 when finishing bottom of the standings by bouncing back to reach the playoffs in the last campaign. They were beaten by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, bringing an end to what had been a promising season. But, promising is not good enough for a franchise that dominated the IPL between 2013 and 2020, winning five titles out of eight. Sharma has been replaced as skipper for the 2024 campaign with Hardik Pandya returning to Mumbai following a two year stint with the Titans, where he led them to the crown in 2022 and a narrow defeat to the Super Kings in the 2023 final. His impact alone will make a huge difference, but there are concerns about the bowling ranks outside of Jasprit Bumrah as Jason Behrendorff has been ruled out of the tournament, while new signings Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee will also miss time. Mumbai’s spinners are not overly prolific so there could be weaknesses in their line-up. Their price of 5/1 with may be worth avoiding due to these deficiencies.

The Super Kings too have injury concerns, missing last season’s top run scorer Devon Conway for a portion of the campaign. Conway’s New Zealand team-mates Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell come into the side and bolster the talented all-rounder group that features Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube. It looks a balanced unit, while Sri Lanka paceman Matheesha Pathirana has the chance to enhance his reputation after a stellar 2023 campaign. Led by MS Dhoni, the Super Kings are the team to beat. How Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the IPL in their history is anyone’s guess. It’s incredible that Virat Kohli has failed to lift the trophy in 16 seasons, despite his pedigree and the raft of talent he has had around him. RCB return another strong squad, captained by Faf du Plessis. Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson fill out a talented player pool, although the lack of a quality spinner could be detrimental to their hopes. Gujarat are weakened after the loss of Pandya, but Kane Williamson will take on the mantle of skipper. Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap last season for his outstanding campaign, finishing as the leading run scorer. Rashid Khan leads the bowling ranks, and although they will be without Mohammed Sham, there’s enough rising talent in the team to make another play-off run.

But for our IPL predictions, we’re intrigued most by Rajasthan Royals. The Royals have a good blend of experience and emerging talent with Yashasvi Jasiwal entering the tournament off the back of a dominant Test series against England. He was not bad in the IPL either last season notching 625 runs. Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson and Dhuruv Jurel form an imposing batting unit. With ball in hand, Rajasthan have the best array of spinners in the IPL featuring Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin and the competition’s all-time leading wicket taker Yuzvendra Chahal. The pace ranks are well stocked too with Trent Boult and Avesh Khan. They could be missing an all-rounder after Jason Holder’s exit, but Riyan Parag could be one to watch. We like the balance of Rajasthan’s line-up, and although they’ve not won the title since they were captained by the late Shane Warne in 2008, we’re backing them at 17/2 with BetGoodwin. IPL 2024 Season Tip 1: Rajasthan Royals to win Indian Premier League – 17/2 BetGoodwin

Talented youngsters lead Orange Cap race India look to be in good hands for the future after Jaiswal and Gill shone in their Test series win over England. There appeared to be a symbolic passing of the torch from Kohli and Sharma to the next generation, which could be pivotal in the success of their respective franchises in 2024 and beyond as Gujarat and Rajasthan look to replace RCB and Mumbai as title contenders. Both Gill and Jaiswal are the leading contenders to top the run charts in the 2024 IPL season. Gill was sensational last term and key to Gujarat’s charge towards the final. He notched 890 runs in the campaign, the second highest total in IPL history behind Kohli’s record-breaking 2016 season. Gill scored three centuries and four fifties in 17 innings, and he could be primed for another run at the record in 2024 as he enters the tournament in good form. The 24-year-old is priced at 10/1 with to be the top run scorer, but we’re going to back his India team-mate rather than Gill for the Orange Cap.

Jaiswal was not a million miles off Gill’s pace last season. He scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.07 with one hundred and five fifties. Perhaps one of the standout statistics was his strike rate of 163.61, which was only bettered by Suryakumar Yadav from players who scored over 500 runs last term. England witnessed his destructive power against the red ball and the other nine franchises in the IPL could be on hand to see Jaiswal dominate the white ball in a successful campaign for him and the Royals. Jaiswal's odds are the same as Gill’s, but it could be his time to don the Orange Cap. IPL 2024 Season Tip 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal to win Orange Cap – 10/1 Betway

Purple Cap race wide open Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the 2024 IPL season after undergoing ankle surgery. He claimed 28 wickets last season to win the Purple Cap as the tournament's top wicket taker ahead of his Titans team-mate Mohit Sharma. The top three spots in the wicket taker standings last season were dominated by Gujarat players as Rashid Khan was just behind the two pacemen. After taking 27 wickets last term, Khan has odds of 12/1 with to claim the Purple Cap in 2024. More will be asked of him this season and he could be worth consideration if he can find his best form. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc, appearing in his first IPL since 2015, are at the top of the betting. Despite Bumrah’s excellence, he has never won the Purple Cap, while Starc’s lack of IPL action for nine years is not encouraging us to take him at a skinny price.

Yuzvendra Chahal is available at 16/1 for a second Purple Cap to go with his 2022 success. But, spinners have only won the Purple Cap three times in the previous 16 tournaments, so we’re going to look elsewhere for our next IPL prediction. Tushar Deshpande had a breakout season in 2023 claiming 21 wickets in 16 games. The 28-year-old was not the most economical bowler as he conceded the most runs in a single IPL season, while his overs cost a staggering average of 9.92 runs. However, he managed to take wickets on a consistent basis and will have a shot at making a deep run with the Super Kings. It’s enough to convince us he’s worth a look at 25/1 with to win the Purple Cap. IPL 2024 Season Tip 3: Tushar Deshpande to win Purple Cap – 25/1 BoyleSports

