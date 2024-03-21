Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Cricket

IPL 2024 weekend predictions: Cricket betting tips, odds, 22/1 acca and free bets

The 2024 IPL season kicks into gear this weekend with four matches and we've got a tip for each game
Last Updated: 21st of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Cricket Writer
Weekend IPL predictions

The 17th IPL season began on Friday with defending Chennai Super Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore and now it’s time for the other eight franchises to get their campaigns started over the weekend. 

The standout fixture comes on Sunday when the Gujarat Titans host the Mumbai Indians in a rematch of Qualifier 2 from the last campaign. The Indians begin the season as favourites with cricket betting sites to return to the IPL’s summit and end their four year title drought. 

Rajasthan Royals will also be looking for a fast start with Jos Buttler in the ranks, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have been widely tipped to improve after finishing bottom of the standings last season. 

We've made predictions for each game in the first round of IPL 2024 fixtures and using the best accumulator betting sites combined our selections into a fourfold that pays 22/1 with Unibet.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals predictions

(Saturday, 10am, Sky Sports Cricket) 

Delhi Capitals are in the midst of a rebuild after failing to capitalise on their three outstanding teams that finished in the top three of the IPL standings between 2019 and 2021. The Capitals were runners-up in 2020 and failed to reach the final in 2019 and 2021.  

Since then, Delhi have endured a decline, although last season the absence of Rishabh Pant loomed large. He has been given the all-clear to return from injuries suffered in a road accident in 2022. The Capitals skipper will hand his side a major boost in a line-up featuring David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs and Prithvi Shaw.

Punjab have failed to qualify for the play-offs in each of the last nine seasons, and head coach Trevor Bayliss faces a challenge in preventing that run from stretching to 10 years. The Kings have returned largely the same side that underachieved last term, notably South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada.  

Despite Delhi's issues last season, Warner was again a standout at the top of the order scoring 516 runs at an average of 36.85. The Aussie has an outstanding record against Punjab, averaging 50.23 in 25 matches against them, including 13 fifties.

It may not be enough for us to consider the top batter market on betting sites, but we will back him to score over 33.5 runs at odds of evens with Unibet.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Tip: David Warner over 33.5 runs - evens Unibet

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction

(Saturday, 2pm, Sky Sports Cricket) 

Both sides need improvement after underwhelming 2023 campaigns. Sunrisers finished in ninth in the standings, while Kolkata were not much better in seventh.

There is an Australian influence hanging over the game as the Knight Riders ended Mitchell Starc’s nine year exile from the IPL by adding the left-arm pacer to their ranks on a huge contract.  

Sunrisers bolstered their roster with the addition of the Australia skipper Pat Cummins along with Travis Head. The battle of the Aussie bowlers could well define the fixture.

Starc last played in the IPL in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and performed to a high standard, taking 34 wickets across two seasons at an average of 20.38.

His record at the international level speaks for itself, there are few bowlers that can strike fear into opposing line-ups than when Starc has the ball in hand, especially in the limited-overs game. 

Although Cummins broke the IPL record for the highest contract paid to an overseas player, he failed to justify his price tag during his three year spell with Kolkata. 

His entire IPL career has been far below the standard expected of one of the great bowlers of his generation. In 42 matches, he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 30.16. 

The difference between the two Aussie quicks could be a decisive factor in this game. Unibet have a head to head market between Starc and Cummins, and we’re backing Starc to take more wickets than his international skipper at odds of 8/13. 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tip: Mitchell Starc to take more wickets than Pat Cummins – 8/13 Unibet 

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants predictions 

(Sunday, 10am, Sky Sports Cricket)

Rajasthan Royals took a step back last season after finishing as runners-up in 2022. They missed the post-season as Buttler failed to match his brilliance of the previous term, although Yashasvi Jaiswal had a breakout campaign. 

The Royals batting unit does look top heavy with Jaiswal and Buttler, but few can doubt its star power and the form of the two players will be key to their potential success.  

Rajasthan also have the best crop of spinners in the IPL with Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa to call on. They will provide a firm test of Lucknow in their opener, even though the Super Giants have won all three of the previous meetings between the two sides.

Devdutt Padikkal was traded to the Super Giants from the Royals in the off-season. Lucknow have a talented batting unit and good all-rounders, but the lack of a top tier pace bowler could loom large.  

The Royals have the chance to capitalise on this weakness through Jaiswal in the opener. We’re backing Jaiswal to continue his outstanding form from India’s Test series win over England by leading the run chart for Rajasthan at odds of 5/2 with William Hill

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Tip: Yashasvi Jaiswal top Rajasthan Royals batter – 5/2 William Hill

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 

(Sunday, 2pm, Sky Sports Cricket) 

The Titans could not have dreamed of a better start to life in the IPL. They won the crown in their inaugural season in 2022 and came within one ball of clinching back-to-back titles, only to be denied by Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliance. 

Hardik Pandya’s departure will leave a void as captain and Shubman Gill will need to step up to lead the team.  

The 24-year-old won the Orange Cap last season, but will have to juggle his batting with his new leadership role. Kane Williamson will be on hand to provide support after missing almost the entire campaign last season. 

Mohammed Shami’s absence could be a huge loss after he was ruled out for the campaign, which will put pressure on Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma to maintain their high standards from last season.

Mumbai bounced back from their worst season in 2022 by returning to the post-season last year. Pandya will line up against his former side after being traded back to the Indians to replace Rohit Sharma as skipper. 

Sharma remains in the ranks, but the Indians do have injury problems as Suryakumar Yadav could be unavailable for the opener, while Jason Behrendorff will miss the campaign.  

New signings Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka could also miss the early stages of the term. It leaves an awful lot on the plates of Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla.  

As we saw in the meeting between the sides in Qualifier 2 last season, the depth of Mumbai’s bowling options could cost them. After looking on betting apps, we’re backing the Titans to emerge with the win in their opener at 11/10 with SpreadEx 

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Tip: Gujarat Titans to win – 11/10 SpreadEx

How to get free bets on the IPL

By signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets and more for wagering on the IPL and other sports. 

BoyleSports are offering new customers £20 in free bets for signing up via their mobile device. All you have to do is create an account, deposit £10 and bet £10 on any sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. 

Check out all the terms and conditions before using BoyleSports’ sign-up offer. If you do bet on the IPL or any other sport this weekend, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

