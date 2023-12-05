Jump to content
West Indies vs England predictions: Second ODI betting tips and odds

The West Indies can wrap up the series with victory in the 2nd ODI against England at North Sound
Last Updated: 5th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Cricket Writer
West Indies vs England predictions 

England will look to bounce back from their defeat in the opening ODI of the series against West Indies in game two at North Sound on Wednesday (5.30pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Jos Buttler’s men continued their disappointing form following their dismal World Cup defence by losing the opening match of the series by four wickets. 

England put a solid total of 325 on the board as Harry Brook top scored with 71, although no other batter in the line-up passed 50 for the tourists.

In response, Shai Hope produced a brilliant knock to score his 16th ODI century, putting the England attack to the sword. The 30-year-old bludgeoned seven sixes and four boundaries in his unbeaten innings of 109 to steer his side over the line with seven balls to spare. 

Sam Curran had another day to forget with ball in hand, as he was dispatched for 98 from 9.5 overs, England’s most expensive figures in ODI history.  

Despite their recent issues in the 50-over game, England remain the overwhelming favourites with cricket betting sites to win the 2nd ODI.   We’ll look at the result market and more in our West Indies vs England predictions. 

West Indies to inflict more woe on England 

For a team that were a dominant force in 50-over-cricket for the best part of seven years, England have endured a dramatic fall from grace over the last three months.  

Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott were already under immense pressure entering the series after England’s miserable World Cup campaign. 

The opening match of the series re-opened old wounds as Buttler and his team crumbled under the pressure of defending a good total. 

Curran was player of the tournament in England’s World T20 triumph in 2022. But, his form has fallen on a cliff, epitomising his side’s struggles. He could not contain Hope’s onslaught, while Brydon Carse at the other end was not a great deal better.

Good teams find a way to win, see Australia in the Cricket World Cup. Bad teams find a way to lose, and unfortunately England are a vicious cycle where their confidence has been shaken. 

Brook and Rehan Ahmed put forward excellent performances, but support was lacking elsewhere in the side. 

The West Indies have a point to prove after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time. Hope showed that he is one of the most dangerous white-ball players in the world on his day.  

Whereas England look unsure of their approach, the hosts were confident in their abilities as they eased over the line by four wickets. 

That could set the tone, and it’s why after looking at the odds on betting apps, we’re backing the Windies to take the three-match series with a second win on the bounce at odds of 19/10 with BetMGM

West Indies vs England Tip 1: West Indies to win 2nd ODI – 19/10 BetMGM

More fireworks from Hope? 

Hope delivered an emphatic innings to put England to the sword in the opening match of the series. 

The 30-year-old played his role to perfection to get himself into his innings before accelerating towards the close to power his team over the line by a comfortable margin.  

His ability to strike maximums down the ground and over the leg-side made him a difficult player to contain. None of the England bowlers could come up with a solution to stop his onslaught. 

Hope has a great record in ODI cricket, averaging 51.52 in 119 matches. He surpassed the 5,000-run mark in his match-winning knock, highlighting his value in a West Indies team short on experience.  

Hope had played a defining innings against England in Test matches before, but his effort in North Sound was his first meaningful performance in the 50-over game.  

Notably in his last four matches at North Sound, he has scored two centuries and two fifties. 

He has a liking for the ground and we’re backing that to continue for him. Hope is 13/8 with bet365 toscore another innings of 50 runs or more. 

West Indies vs England Tip 2: Shai Hope to score 50 runs or more – 13/8 bet365

Ahmed to continue impressive audition 

Ahmed gave England hope that life after Adil Rashid will be a straightforward transition from one leg-spinner to the next. Rashid has been rested for the series after battling with injuries during the World Cup. 

He has been a key cog in England’s white-ball resurgence since 2015 and has been irreplaceable in the line-up due to his unique skill set. But, Ahmed hinted that the future is in safe hands after his performance in North Sound.

He claimed two wickets from his 10 overs, but perhaps more impressively he went for just 40, while the rest of the England attack was pumped around the ground. 

If Ahmed can continue to offer that control for his skipper, and add the additional element of removing top quality batters, England can at least take something from the series even if it ends in defeat. 

We’re backing Ahmed to take two wickets or more at 5/4 with Betway

West Indies vs England Tip 3: Rehan Ahmed to take two wickets or more – 5/4 Betway

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.