West Indies vs England predictions: Third T20I cricket betting tips and best odds

West Indies vs England tips:
- West Indies to win 3rd T20I – 10/11 Betfred
- Alzarri Joseph to take two wickets or more – 6/4 Betway
- Jos Buttler under 28.5 runs – 5/6 bet365
The West Indies can wrap up the T20I series against England with a win in the third match at Grenada on Saturday (5.30pm, TNT Sports 2).
The hosts made it two wins from two in the series with a fine performance at the National Cricket Stadium, defeating England by 10 runs.
Brandon King was in fine form at the top of the Windies’ order scoring an unbeaten 82, and he was supported by skipper Rovman Powell to allow the home side to post 176 from their 20 overs.
England’s batting once again collapsed under pressure, and although Sam Curran offered resistance with a half-century, the tourists were never in position to chase down the required total.
As a result, Jos Buttler’s men are staring down the possibility of another series defeat that would further crank up the pressure on both captain and head coach Matthew Mott.
There is a lot at stake in the third T20I and cricket betting sites cannot split the two sides in the win market, offering 10/11 for both teams to emerge with the victory.
We’ll consider that market and others in our West Indies vs England predictions.
Windies to close out series?
The two sides have a huge disparity in confidence levels at the moment. The West Indies are firing on all cylinders and deserve their 2-0 lead.
Powell has led his team decisively and made great decisions to take England out of their comfort zone. When the Windies have needed a player to step up, someone has risen to the occasion.
King was on point opening the innings, displaying a great range of striking around the ground to keep the hosts on course for a defendable total.
Powell then took control late on, smashing Curran’s second over for 30 before he was dismissed for an impressive half-century.
Akeal Hosein then put England on the back foot by dismissing Buttler for five, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was outstanding finishing with one for nine from his four overs.
England are all over the place and cannot hang their hat on any player outside of Adil Rashid. The rest of the line-up look bereft of belief, while Buttler appears to need time away from the game.
England’s bowling plans have been poor, and their powerful batting unit cannot seem to click. It seems it could be a death knell for Mott’s tenure as white-ball coach.
We’re backing the West Indies to notch the win in Grenada and close out the series at 10/11 on UK betting apps.
West Indies vs England Tip 1: West Indies to win 3rd T20I – 10/11 Betfred
Joseph to best England again?
Alzarri Joseph has been used as a strike bowler by Powell and he has so far delivered six wickets for the Windies in the series.
He claimed three wickets for 54 in the opener before following that up with another fine outing for three for 39 last time out. Joseph has been expensive, but he has been productive to remove set batters.
The 27-year-old dismissed Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Curran when all three players had made double figures.
Joseph has an excellent record in T20s, taking 32 wickets at an average of 18.51 for the Windies. He’s certainly not doing his reputation any harm ahead of a busy schedule of upcoming tournaments, including the 2024 IPL Auction.
Another strong performance against a powerful, but out of form, England line-up could only benefit his cause.
Joseph has hit the ground running in this format against England, but already had a strong white-ball record in matches with Buttler’s men, taking 13 wickets in six ODI matches.
He seems to have a liking for England’s attacking intent and we’re backing him to capitalise again by taking two wickets or more at 6/4 with Betway.
West Indies vs England Tip 2: Alzarri Joseph to take two wickets or more – 6/4 Betway
Buttler misery to continue
Buttler and England’s struggles in white-ball cricket have gone hand in hand over the last three months.
He endured a dismal World Cup where he failed to score more than 43 in an innings, and ended the tournament with an average of 15.33.
Buttler looks like a player that needs a break from the spotlight as the captaincy seems to be weighing on his mind. Although he has not been supported by his team, he has not made good decisions in the field.
Buttler did look like he was getting back his touch at the crease with a score of 39 in the opener. But, his issues with timing occurred again in the second match as he popped up a simple catch to be dismissed by Hosein for the second game in a row.
There’s not a lot of conviction in his batting at the moment, and the run line for Buttler has been set a 28.5 for the third match of the series by betting sites.
Due to his lack of form, we’re taking the under at 5/6 with bet365 with our final prediction.
West Indies vs England Tip 3: Jos Buttler under 28.5 runs – 5/6 bet365
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.