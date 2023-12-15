West Indies vs England predictions: Third T20I cricket betting tips and best odds

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

England’s batting once again collapsed under pressure, and although Sam Curran offered resistance with a half-century, the tourists were never in position to chase down the required total. As a result, Jos Buttler’s men are staring down the possibility of another series defeat that would further crank up the pressure on both captain and head coach Matthew Mott. There is a lot at stake in the third T20I and cannot split the two sides in the win market, offering 10/11 for both teams to emerge with the victory. We’ll consider that market and others in our West Indies vs England predictions.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

Windies to close out series? The two sides have a huge disparity in confidence levels at the moment. The West Indies are firing on all cylinders and deserve their 2-0 lead. Powell has led his team decisively and made great decisions to take England out of their comfort zone. When the Windies have needed a player to step up, someone has risen to the occasion. King was on point opening the innings, displaying a great range of striking around the ground to keep the hosts on course for a defendable total. Powell then took control late on, smashing Curran’s second over for 30 before he was dismissed for an impressive half-century.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Akeal Hosein then put England on the back foot by dismissing Buttler for five, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was outstanding finishing with one for nine from his four overs. England are all over the place and cannot hang their hat on any player outside of Adil Rashid. The rest of the line-up look bereft of belief, while Buttler appears to need time away from the game. England’s bowling plans have been poor, and their powerful batting unit cannot seem to click. It seems it could be a death knell for Mott’s tenure as white-ball coach. We’re backing the West Indies to notch the win in Grenada and close out the series at 10/11 on . West Indies vs England Tip 1: West Indies to win 3rd T20I – 10/11 Betfred

Joseph to best England again? Alzarri Joseph has been used as a strike bowler by Powell and he has so far delivered six wickets for the Windies in the series. He claimed three wickets for 54 in the opener before following that up with another fine outing for three for 39 last time out. Joseph has been expensive, but he has been productive to remove set batters. The 27-year-old dismissed Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Curran when all three players had made double figures. Joseph has an excellent record in T20s, taking 32 wickets at an average of 18.51 for the Windies. He’s certainly not doing his reputation any harm ahead of a busy schedule of upcoming tournaments, including the 2024 IPL Auction.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Another strong performance against a powerful, but out of form, England line-up could only benefit his cause. Joseph has hit the ground running in this format against England, but already had a strong white-ball record in matches with Buttler’s men, taking 13 wickets in six ODI matches. He seems to have a liking for England’s attacking intent and we’re backing him to capitalise again by taking two wickets or more at 6/4 with Betway. West Indies vs England Tip 2: Alzarri Joseph to take two wickets or more – 6/4 Betway

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Buttler misery to continue Buttler and England’s struggles in white-ball cricket have gone hand in hand over the last three months. He endured a dismal World Cup where he failed to score more than 43 in an innings, and ended the tournament with an average of 15.33. Buttler looks like a player that needs a break from the spotlight as the captaincy seems to be weighing on his mind. Although he has not been supported by his team, he has not made good decisions in the field.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply