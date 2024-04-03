Premier League Darts Night 10 tips, predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Premier League Darts Night 10 tips Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – Evens at BetMGM

Over 6.5 180s in Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen – 5/6 with bet365

Luke Humphries -1.5 handicap vs Michael Smith at 8/11 at BetVictor The Premier League Darts travels to Manchester this week for Night 10 of the competition. The world’s leading players are back from Munich following the German Darts Grand Prix over the bank holiday weekend. World champion Luke Humphries prevailed in Munich, beating Michael van Gerwen in the final. “Cool Hand Luke” takes on Michael Smith in the opening round at the AO Arena as he bids to extend his lead at the top of the standings. Luke Littler was successful on Night 9 of this year’s Premier League. Nuke defeated Nathan Aspinall in the final in Belfast. The Ally Pally runner-up faces Van Gerwen in the quarter finals this week. Those two players have produced some excellent matches already this year and this could be another classic. After studying ahead of Thursday's action, here are our three picks for the last eight matches in Manchester.

Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross tips (7,15pm, Sky Sports Main Event) With two appearances in the final in the last three weeks, Aspinall has been one of the most consistent players in this competition. He was beaten in the final in Nottingham by Humphries, while Littler got the better of him last week in the decider in Belfast. Aspinall is in fourth place in the table, and he will be keen to defend that position in Manchester to give him a good chance of booking his spot in the play-offs at the O2 Arena in May. The man from Stockport takes on Rob Cross in the quarter finals on Night 10. Voltage has been beaten in his opening game in each of the last three weeks of the Premier League.

The bookmakers just favour Cross across their for this contest, which is surprising given the form of the two players. Aspinall is evens with the sponsors BetMGM, and he looks like good value at that price to pick up the win and book a spot in the semi-finals. Premier League Darts Night 10 tip 1: Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – Evens at BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen tips (7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event) Littler and Van Gerwen have been involved in some excellent matches in 2024, most notably the finals of the Bahrain Masters and Dutch Darts Masters. Both of those matches were close, with the two men producing their best darts at the oche. There is just one point separating the two stars in the latest Premier League standings. Littler is in second place on 18 points, with the Dutchman a place back on 17 points. The winner of this tie will fancy their chance of making the final in Manchester. Littler and Van Gerwen have hit 107 180s between them in this year’s Premier League, and you can expect that number to rise on Night 10. With a close encounter expected here, possibly with all 11 legs needed, they can go over the total 180s line on , set at 6.5 by the majority of firms. The Englishman is the 8/11 favourite to win the contest, with Van Gerwen the underdog on the , at a top price of 23/20 with BetMGM. Their latest head-to-head reads 3-3, so the winner of this match will edge in front and get a big confidence boost ahead of their semi-final clash. Premier League Darts Night 10 tip 2: Over 6.5 180s in Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen – 5/6 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries tips (8.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event) It has been a brilliant year for Humphries so far, and just when you think he can’t raise his game any further, he defied all expectations with an outstanding performance in Munich. The world champion blew Van Gerwen away 8-1 in the final, averaging 112.66. It was one of the best displays of his career so far.

Mighty Mike had no answer for Humphries in Germany, and if Cool Hand Luke plays anywhere close to that level in Manchester, Smith will be blown away too. The German Darts Grand Prix winner averaged in excess of 100 in victories over Luke Woodhouse, Ryan Joyce and Danny Noppert in Munich. In his triumph over Woodhouse, he checked out 170, 161 and 140. Humphries has beaten Smith in all their last four encounters, including a 6-2 victory in the final of Night 8 in Dublin. The world number one can have another good night in Manchester and is 8/11 in handicap market for his game against Smith as a -1.5 favourite. For the bet to win, the world champion will need to beat Bully Boy by two legs or more. Any other result and the bet will lose. Premier League Darts Night 10 tip 3: Luke Humphries -1.5 handicap vs Michael Smith at 8/11 at BetVictor

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Free bet offers for Premier League Darts There are seven more nights to go in the Premier League Darts regular season, meaning bettors have plenty of opportunities to unlock some for wagering on the oche action. Tournament sponsors are currently giving new customers £40 in free bets when they open an account via this link, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. As well as the welcome bonus, BetMGM are running a promotion called Golden Arrows, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost for every night of the Premier League Darts. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. If that wasn't enough, BetMGM rank highly amongst fans of for their product, which features table games and the . Before signing up for any , make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the darts, please be GambleAware.