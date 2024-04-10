Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Littler takes on Rob Cross in the opening round in Birmingham in an all-English clash. World number one Luke Humphries is up against Peter Wright. Van Gerwen will face Nathan Aspinall, while Price comes up against Michael Smith. After studying the markets on , here are our three picks for the quarter-final matches at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. Rob Cross vs Luke Littler tips (7.45pm, Sky Sports Action) What we have seen from Littler over the last two weeks is as good as any player has consistently produced on the PDC Tour this season. The teenager from Warrington has upped his game, and he has sent out a strong message to the rest of the players in the Premier League, that he is the one to beat in the competition. Littler is now at the top of the standings in the table, and he will be keen to defend that position in Birmingham. He is one point above Humphries, who he could meet in the semi-finals on Night 11.

The league leader has won 111 legs in this year’s Premier League, the most by any of the eight players. He is a warm favourite across for this contest, but the 15/8 available with the BetMGM for ‘Nuke’ to be the King of the Oche (win the match, most 180s and highest checkout) could prove good value. Cross is unlikely to have enough to match the world championship runner-up in 180s or finishing, so it could be a one-sided affair. Premier League Darts tip 1: Luke Littler King of the Oche vs Rob Cross – 15/8 at BetMGM

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith tips (8.15pm, Sky Sports Action) Welshman Price was back to his best last week in Manchester, hitting a nine-darter in what was an excellent night for him. The former world champion averaged over 100 in victories over Wright and Smith. Unfortunately for the Iceman, he bumped into an impressive Littler in the final. Price can carry his momentum into the quarter finals in Birmingham where he will face Smith. The former professional rugby league player was hot on the 180s in Night 10, particularly against the Englishman in that 6-3 triumph.

If Price is to make it to the O2 Arena this year, he needs a strong finish to this year’s Premier League, so he should be focussed on picking up some positive results. Smith is two places above him in the table, so victory here will help him close the gap on the Englishman. Price is the favourite on for this contest. His recent form suggests he's worth backing in the handicap market at -1.5 legs, which is available at 6/5 with Hopefully, he can book his spot in the last four with ease with a Price win by two or more legs needed for the bet to land. Any other result, the bet will lose. Premier League Darts tip 2: Gerwyn Price -1.5 handicap vs Michael Smith - 6/5 at BetVictor

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall tips (8.45pm, Sky Sports Arena) Both van Gerwen and Aspinall have produced some huge checkouts in this year’s Premier League. The Dutchman took out 150 on Night 9 in Belfast, while a week earlier, he checked out 132 in Dublin. Aspinall had a maximum 170 finish in Newcastle, while he took out 160 twice in Exeter. This game between the third and fourth-place players in the table has the makings of going all the way to an 11th leg, which backers of over 180s and the highest checkout will take into account. The Englishman has reached two finals in the last four weeks, while Mighty Mike already has three final victories to his name in this year’s competition. go 21/10 for the highest checkout in this match to be over 130.5. With both players capable of taking out a big score, that seems generous. MVG has a 45.60 per cent checkout percentage in the league - the highest of any player - and with the Asp at the top of his game, he may need to take out some big scores in this contest. Premier League Darts tip 3: Over 130.5 checkout in Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall – 21/10 with bet365

