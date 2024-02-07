Premier League Darts Night 2 predictions: Betting tips, odds and free bets

Premier League Darts Night 2 predictions Michael Van Gerwen King of the Oche – 49/20 at BetMGM

Michael Smith to beat Gerwyn Price – 11/10 at William Hill

Peter Wright +2.5 handicap vs Luke Humphries – 5/4 at 10Bet Premier League Darts betting fans got a taste of things to come last week with Michael van Gerwen’s shock defeat and yet another victory for Luke Littler. Right now all the attention is on Littler and the guy he beat in the first match in Cardiff last week, Luke Humphries. Remarkably, only a handful of bettors sided with Michael Smith as he careered to victory in the Welsh capital, beating home favourite Gerwyn Price 6-2 in the final. Darts hasn’t been this unpredictable in years and that means there’s all to play for heading into Night 2 in Berlin this Thursday.

Littler is up against fellow Englishman Rob Cross and could end up facing Humphries again in the semi-final at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. MVG has a trickier route to the final but the odds with suggest he will be at the oche come the end of the night. Yet the value bets here might sit away from the headline acts. Price will seek to avenge his defeat in Cardiff when taking on Smith in the first round this week. Humphries and Peter Wright are both seeking their first points after a miserable first outing. BetMGM sponsors the Premier League this season and they’ve gone big on their odds. A quick treble on Thursday pays around 14/1. Here are our three picks.

MVG King of the Oche Van Gerwen is only one seed higher than Aspinall in the PDC rankings but is the firm favourite to win. He’s won all but two of their last 11 meetings stretching back to July 2021, including an 11-4 demolition in the World Series final. Form has escaped Van Gerwen of late and he looked shaky in the loss to Smith last week. He actually nailed a better average than his opponent but just couldn’t hit the crucial doubles. If MVG plays the same this week then we’re in for a long match. However, the former world champion is capable of a spectacular performance from nowhere, and the odds look good on him dominating Aspinall.

BetMGM price an MVG win, highest checkout and most 180s at 49/20. The least likely of the three here is a highest checkout, as Aspinall has a 38 per cent checkout percentage over the past 12 months. But we believe that it is a value bet for this match and worth considering. Premier League Darts Night 2 Tip 1: Van Gerwen King of the Oche - 49/20 BetMGM

Smith to beat Price Smith was in superb form as he demolished Price 6-2 in the Cardiff final a week ago. He’d already overcome the pressure of throwing against Littler, who fluffed his doubles in the semi to bomb out despite a 105.31 average. Smith also saw off Van Gerwen. So it comes as a surprise that have set Price as the 10/13 favourite, and Smith out at 11/10. That suggests a 56.5 per cent likelihood that Price will claim the victory.

That’s not fair either from a ranking perspective or when you look at recent results between the pair. Smith has beaten Price in three of their last four meetings, all in the Premier League Darts over 11 legs. One could argue Smith has the edge on Price and deserves shorter odds. We're backing him to emerge with the win with . Premier League Night 2 Tip 2: Smith to beat Price - 11/10 William Hill

Wright to run Humphries close Another match-up where the odds don’t reflect the head-to-head results comes in the last quarter-final of the night. Humphries is the 2/11 favourite with to effectively crush Wright, yet holds a 3-6 record against the Scot. Wright beat Humphries in three of their four meetings last year, which included a 6-2 crushing in the Players Championship. Indeed, best-of-11 legs seems to suit Wright against the newly-crowned world champion.

Of course, Humphries is an improved player even from last year and his star is on the ascendancy. The value bet could be found in the handicaps, rather than backing him outright to edge Wright. We believe betting on Wright with a +2.5 handicap at 5/4 at 10Bet could be a worthwhile wager. He’s a good shout to push Humphries close and should get at least three legs, if not four, from the match. This bet pays out if Wright loses by two legs or less or wins the contest. Premier League Night 2 Tip 3: Peter Wright +2.5 handicap - 5/4 10Bet

