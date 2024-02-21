2024 Premier League Darts Night 4 tips, predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Michael van Gerwen -1.5 handicap vs Gerwyn Price - 23/20 at BetMGM After three spectacular evenings in this year’s Premier League Darts, Night 4 takes place in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena. With the table now starting to settle down, there is plenty on the line for the eight players involved (from 7.15pm, Sky Sports Action). In Night 3 in Glasgow last week, Michael van Gerwen defeated world champion Luke Humphries 6-5 in the final. Mighty Mike is now a 5/2 favourite with to retain his Premier League crown having claimed top spot in the standings with 10 points, while Michael Smith, Luke Littler and Humphries fill the remaining play-off positions. There are two all-English clashes in Newcastle, with Smith taking on Nathan Aspinall in the first quarter-final of the night and Humphries meeting Rob Cross. Littler faces Peter Wright, while van Gerwen will come up against Gerwyn Price in the last quarter final of the evening. After closely examining , here are our three Premier League Darts predictions for Night 4.

Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries prediction (7.45pm) Humphries and Cross have already hit 36 180s between them in this year’s Premier League. The world champion is averaging four maximums per game, while Cross has filled the treble 20 bed 12 times. These two players are likely to bounce off each other in this game which makes the total 180s market the most interesting angle to the contest. 10Bet are offering 11/10 for there to be over 6.5 180s. With a fast start, they could reach that mark midway through this contest. Humphries has not quite been at the same level as he was at the Alexandra Palace in the early stages of the new campaign, so expect this to be a tight contest. Cross is as big as 7/4 on to cause an upset, and that may be worth consideration. If it goes close to the distance, this match should see more 180s than any other across the evening. Premier League Darts Tip 1: Over 6.5 180s in Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross – 11/10 with 10Bet

Peter Wright vs Luke Littler prediction (8.15pm) There have been signs over the last couple of weeks of Littler feeling the heat a little bit on the stage. Given how quickly he has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the sport, that was always going to happen. The Nuke is likely to have learned more from his defeats than he has from his victories over the past couple of months. When he has been beaten, it’s been a case of his opponent raising their game, rather than his standard dipping. A match against Wright, a player who is arguably struggling the most of the eight Premier League stars, is a good draw in Newcastle. The Scotsman has lost all three of his matches in this year’s competition, averaging in the 80s in two of those defeats. He will struggle to win many legs should he fail to average close to 100 against the world championship runner-up. Littler is 6/5 with to be King of the Oche in their quarter-final. For the bet to win Littler will need to win the match, post the highest match checkout and the most 180s. Expect a big performance from the Bahrain Masters winner, as he might feel he has a point to prove in Newcastle. Premier League Darts Tip 2: Luke Littler King of the Oche vs Peter Wright – 6/5 at William Hill

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen prediction (8.45pm) No player has made a better start to the 2024/25 PDC season than Van Gerwen. The Dutchman was successful in the Dutch Darts Masters, he has been victorious in two of the three nights of the Premier League, while he was runner-up at the Masters and Bahrain Masters. Mighty Mike has always been a player who thrives on confidence. Throughout his career, he has had golden spells at the oche where he has looked unbeatable. Although his averages are not quite at that level right now, he is producing big moments when he needs them. Van Gerwen can continue to ride the wave he is on against Price in quarter-final four in Newcastle. He defeated the Welshman in the final of this competition last season, coming out on top 11-5. The Dutchman also holds an 18-10 head-to-head record against The Iceman. The handicap market is potentially the best way to play this match on . Van Gerwen -1.5 is 23/20 with the tournament sponsors BetMGM. A 6-4 scoreline or better for the league leader will be enough for this to be a winning selection. Premier League Darts Tip 3: Michael van Gerwen -1.5 handicap vs Gerwyn Price - 23/20 at BetMGM

