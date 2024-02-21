Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Darts

2024 Premier League Darts Night 4 tips, predictions, odds and free bets

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Newcastle and our darts tipster has three bets for Night 4
Last Updated: 21st of February 2024
Dean Ryan
·
Darts Writer
2024 Premier League Darts Night 4 tips, predictions, odds and free bets
Premier League Darts Night 4 tips

After three spectacular evenings in this year’s Premier League Darts, Night 4 takes place in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena. With the table now starting to settle down, there is plenty on the line for the eight players involved (from 7.15pm, Sky Sports Action). 

In Night 3 in Glasgow last week, Michael van Gerwen defeated world champion Luke Humphries 6-5 in the final. Mighty Mike is now a 5/2 favourite with betting sites to retain his Premier League crown having claimed top spot in the standings with 10 points, while Michael Smith, Luke Littler and Humphries fill the remaining play-off positions.

There are two all-English clashes in Newcastle, with Smith taking on Nathan Aspinall in the first quarter-final of the night and Humphries meeting Rob Cross. Littler faces Peter Wright, while van Gerwen will come up against Gerwyn Price in the last quarter final of the evening.

After closely examining darts betting sites, here are our three Premier League Darts predictions for Night 4.

Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries prediction

(7.45pm)

Humphries and Cross have already hit 36 180s between them in this year’s Premier League. The world champion is averaging four maximums per game, while Cross has filled the treble 20 bed 12 times.

These two players are likely to bounce off each other in this game which makes the total 180s market the most interesting angle to the contest. 10Bet are offering 11/10 for there to be over 6.5 180s. With a fast start, they could reach that mark midway through this contest.

Humphries has not quite been at the same level as he was at the Alexandra Palace in the early stages of the new campaign, so expect this to be a tight contest. Cross is as big as 7/4 on gambling sites to cause an upset, and that may be worth consideration. 

If it goes close to the distance, this match should see more 180s than any other across the evening.

Premier League Darts Tip 1: Over 6.5 180s in Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross – 11/10 with 10Bet

Peter Wright vs Luke Littler prediction

(8.15pm)

There have been signs over the last couple of weeks of Littler feeling the heat a little bit on the stage. Given how quickly he has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the sport, that was always going to happen.

The Nuke is likely to have learned more from his defeats than he has from his victories over the past couple of months. When he has been beaten, it’s been a case of his opponent raising their game, rather than his standard dipping.

A match against Wright, a player who is arguably struggling the most of the eight Premier League stars, is a good draw in Newcastle. The Scotsman has lost all three of his matches in this year’s competition, averaging in the 80s in two of those defeats. He will struggle to win many legs should he fail to average close to 100 against the world championship runner-up.

Littler is 6/5 with William Hill to be King of the Oche in their quarter-final. For the bet to win Littler will need to win the match, post the highest match checkout and the most 180s.

Expect a big performance from the Bahrain Masters winner, as he might feel he has a point to prove in Newcastle.

Premier League Darts Tip 2: Luke Littler King of the Oche vs Peter Wright – 6/5 at William Hill

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen prediction

(8.45pm)

No player has made a better start to the 2024/25 PDC season than Van Gerwen. The Dutchman was successful in the Dutch Darts Masters, he has been victorious in two of the three nights of the Premier League, while he was runner-up at the Masters and Bahrain Masters.

Mighty Mike has always been a player who thrives on confidence. Throughout his career, he has had golden spells at the oche where he has looked unbeatable. Although his averages are not quite at that level right now, he is producing big moments when he needs them.

Van Gerwen can continue to ride the wave he is on against Price in quarter-final four in Newcastle. He defeated the Welshman in the final of this competition last season, coming out on top 11-5. The Dutchman also holds an 18-10 head-to-head record against The Iceman.

The handicap market is potentially the best way to play this match on betting apps. Van Gerwen -1.5 is 23/20 with the tournament sponsors BetMGM. A 6-4 scoreline or better for the league leader will be enough for this to be a winning selection.

Premier League Darts Tip 3: Michael van Gerwen -1.5 handicap vs Gerwyn Price - 23/20 at BetMGM

How to earn free bets for the darts

BetMGM sponsor this year's Premier League Darts and they are currently giving customers £40 in free bets.

To qualify, click this link and register, before depositing and betting a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

As well as their welcome bonus, BetMGM are running a promotion called Golden Arrows in conjunction with the Premier League Darts, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Finally, fans of online casinos will find BetMGM has plenty to offer with a wide range of table games and UK slots available to play.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you are betting on the darts or any other sport, please be GambleAware.

Dean Ryan for independent.co.uk
Dean Ryan @Onthenoseinfo

Dean has been working in the gambling industry for well over a decade, providing his services to the likes of RTE Racing, The Weekender, The Irish Field and RacingFM. He has also worked for gambling operators Tote, 888, BetBright, BoyleSports, BetVictor and Stan James. Dean has an extensive background in customer management, betting and casino product development, strategy and industry trends.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.