Premier League Darts Night 5 tips, predictions, odds and free bets

Premier League Darts Night 5 predictions Michael van Gerwen -2.5 vs Luke Humphries – 9/4 10Bet

Under 4.5 180s in Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright – 7/5 Unibet

Gerwyn Price to beat Rob Cross – 4/6 BetMGM Michael van Gerwen has hit his straps in the Premier League Darts and heads into Night 5 in Exeter seeking a fourth straight victory (from 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Dutchman responded to bombing in the first round of Night 1 by claiming the top prize in Berlin, Glasgow and Newcastle. He has now overtaken Luke Humphries as the favourite among to win the 2024 Premier League Darts title. He is already on cruise mode as he sails towards making the play-offs in May.

Thursday, then, could be another night where the betting focuses on the also-rans. Humphries is the unlucky man who comes up against MVG in the first round in Exeter. Youngster Luke Littler is in the other half of the bracket and looks good to progress to the final. Betting on darts is never simple and the Premier League leaves no room for error. Nine of the 28 matches played so far have gone to the player with the lower average. That one-in-three hit rate shows just how vital landing those doubles are. Humphries is arguably the under-performer of the season so far. The world champion has fallen at the first hurdle twice in four attempts. Yet only have him as the slight underdog against Van Gerwen this time.

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries predictions (7.15pm) Humphries has beaten Van Gerwen just once in their last seven meetings but the scores show these guys usually run each other close. Four of their last five matches running back to last May have been decided by one or two legs. Two weeks ago Van Gerwen beat Humphries 6-5 in the Glasgow final despite throwing way below the Englishman’s 101.37 average. It was the same story for Humphries in his opening-round defeat to Rob Cross last week in Newcastle. He just isn’t nailing those clutch moments when he needs them. price Van Gerwen as a relatively wide 4/5 favourite here. That’s being generous to Humphries (11/10), but we can still squeeze a bit more value out of those prices potentially by backing MVG -2.5 on handicap markets. Premier League Darts Tip 1: Michael van Gerwen -2.5 vs Luke Humphries – 9/4 10Bet

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright predictions (7.45pm) Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright already feel like the also-rans of the 2024 Premier League Darts. Aspinall’s only wins were in Newcastle where he reached the final against the odds. Wright has lost all four of his quarter-final ties. This is a tricky match to call. They haven’t clashed on the oche since the World Series Finals back in September, where Aspinall edged the encounter 11-9.

The best option, then, is to look away from the final result and focus on the stats markets. Combined, the pair have thrown just 31 maximums in their 10 games played so far this season. That’s 3.1 180s per outing, or just over 1.5 each. price under 4.5 maximums at 7/5 and takes our fancy given how both men have laboured so far this season. Premier League Darts Tip 2: Under 4.5 180s in Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright – 7/5 Unibet

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross predictions (8.15pm) Gerwyn Price is another big name who is yet to make his mark on the Premier League this season. The Welshman made the Night 1 final but has gone out in the opening round twice since then. Luckily he comes up against an opponent who has laboured against Price over the last few years. Cross may be competing at the top of the PDC rankings but he’s won just one of his last eight meetings with Price, stretching back to February 2020. Price demolished Cross 6-2 in Cardiff and earned a crushing 6-0 victory at the Players Championship 18 last year. Cross has won three of his four opening-round matches in this Premier League campaign but is yet to go past the semis. With neither man on top form, the head-to-head record is a better indication of who might come out on top with Price favoured on . We're happy to side with the books and take Price as our last Premier League Darts prediction of the night. Premier League Darts Tip 3: Gerwyn Price to beat Rob Cross – 4/6 BetMGM

