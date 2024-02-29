Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 5 tips, predictions, odds and free bets

The Premier League Darts is in Exeter, where Michael van Gerwen will once again be the man to beat
Last Updated: 29th of February 2024
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 5 tips, predictions, odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Premier League Darts Night 5 predictions

Michael van Gerwen has hit his straps in the Premier League Darts and heads into Night 5 in Exeter seeking a fourth straight victory (from 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Dutchman responded to bombing in the first round of Night 1 by claiming the top prize in Berlin, Glasgow and Newcastle.

He has now overtaken Luke Humphries as the favourite among gambling sites to win the 2024 Premier League Darts title. He is already on cruise mode as he sails towards making the play-offs in May.

Premier League Darts outright winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Michael van Gerwen
30.77%
9/4
11/5
9/4
11/5
9/4
--
Luke Littler
25.00%
11/4
11/4
11/4
3/1
11/4
--
Luke Humphries
20.00%
7/2
10/3
4/1
10/3
7/2
--
Gerwyn Price
13.33%
6/1
6/1
6/1
13/2
13/2
--
Michael Smith
8.33%
11/1
9/1
9/1
9/1
9/1
--
Teams Best Odds
Michael van Gerwen
9/4 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
9/4 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
9/4 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
9/4 Betway
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
11/5 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/5 Bet365
Luke Littler
3/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
11/4 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/4 BoyleSports
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
11/4 BetVictor
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
11/4 Betway
Luke Humphries
4/1 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
4/1 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
7/2 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/2 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
10/3 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
10/3 BetVictor
Gerwyn Price
13/2 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/2 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/2 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
6/1 BetVictor
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
6/1 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
6/1 Betway
Michael Smith
11/1 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
11/1 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
9/1 Betway
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
9/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
9/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
9/1 Bet365
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Thursday, then, could be another night where the betting focuses on the also-rans. Humphries is the unlucky man who comes up against MVG in the first round in Exeter. Youngster Luke Littler is in the other half of the bracket and looks good to progress to the final.

Betting on darts is never simple and the Premier League leaves no room for error. Nine of the 28 matches played so far have gone to the player with the lower average. That one-in-three hit rate shows just how vital landing those doubles are.

Humphries is arguably the under-performer of the season so far. The world champion has fallen at the first hurdle twice in four attempts. Yet darts betting sites only have him as the slight underdog against Van Gerwen this time.

Luckster Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries predictions 

(7.15pm)

Humphries has beaten Van Gerwen just once in their last seven meetings but the scores show these guys usually run each other close. Four of their last five matches running back to last May have been decided by one or two legs.

Two weeks ago Van Gerwen beat Humphries 6-5 in the Glasgow final despite throwing way below the Englishman’s 101.37 average.

It was the same story for Humphries in his opening-round defeat to Rob Cross last week in Newcastle. He just isn’t nailing those clutch moments when he needs them.

Betting sites price Van Gerwen as a relatively wide 4/5 favourite here. That’s being generous to Humphries (11/10), but we can still squeeze a bit more value out of those prices potentially by backing MVG -2.5 on handicap markets.

Premier League Darts Tip 1: Michael van Gerwen -2.5 vs Luke Humphries – 9/4 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright predictions

(7.45pm)

Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright already feel like the also-rans of the 2024 Premier League Darts. Aspinall’s only wins were in Newcastle where he reached the final against the odds. Wright has lost all four of his quarter-final ties.

This is a tricky match to call. They haven’t clashed on the oche since the World Series Finals back in September, where Aspinall edged the encounter 11-9.

Premier League Darts top four odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Michael van Gerwen
98.52%
--
1/66
--
1/66
--
--
Luke Littler
73.31%
--
4/11
--
4/11
--
--
Luke Humphries
65.23%
--
8/15
--
8/15
--
--
Gerwyn Price
59.99%
--
4/6
--
4/6
--
--
Michael Smith
50.00%
--
1/1
--
1/1
--
--
Rob Cross
38.10%
--
13/8
--
13/8
--
--
Nathan Aspinall
29.41%
--
12/5
--
12/5
--
--
Peter Wright
15.38%
--
11/2
--
11/2
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Michael van Gerwen
1/66 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/66 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/66 BetVictor
Luke Littler
4/11 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
4/11 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/11 Bet365
Luke Humphries
8/15 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/15 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
8/15 BetVictor
Gerwyn Price
4/6 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
4/6 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/6 Bet365
Michael Smith
1/1 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/1 Bet365
Rob Cross
13/8 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
13/8 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/8 Bet365
Nathan Aspinall
12/5 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
12/5 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
12/5 Bet365
Peter Wright
11/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/2 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
11/2 BetVictor
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

The best option, then, is to look away from the final result and focus on the stats markets. Combined, the pair have thrown just 31 maximums in their 10 games played so far this season. That’s 3.1 180s per outing, or just over 1.5 each.

Unibet price under 4.5 maximums at 7/5 and takes our fancy given how both men have laboured so far this season.

Premier League Darts Tip 2: Under 4.5 180s in Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright – 7/5 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross predictions

(8.15pm)

Gerwyn Price is another big name who is yet to make his mark on the Premier League this season. The Welshman made the Night 1 final but has gone out in the opening round twice since then.

Luckily he comes up against an opponent who has laboured against Price over the last few years. Cross may be competing at the top of the PDC rankings but he’s won just one of his last eight meetings with Price, stretching back to February 2020.

Price demolished Cross 6-2 in Cardiff and earned a crushing 6-0 victory at the Players Championship 18 last year. Cross has won three of his four opening-round matches in this Premier League campaign but is yet to go past the semis.

With neither man on top form, the head-to-head record is a better indication of who might come out on top with Price favoured on betting apps. We're happy to side with the books and take Price as our last Premier League Darts prediction of the night.

Premier League Darts Tip 3: Gerwyn Price to beat Rob Cross – 4/6 BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Get a free bet on the Premier League Darts

BetMGM sponsor this year's Premier League Darts and they are currently offering customers £40 in free bets. To claim the welcome bonus, users will need to open an account via the link below, deposit and then bet a minimum of £10 on a sportsbook selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

As well as the welcome bonus, BetMGM customers can take advantage of their Golden Arrows promotion, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

BetMGM also have a reputable online casino with a wide range of table games and UK slots available to play.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, read the terms and conditions first and if you are betting on darts or any other sport, please be GambleAware.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.
Joe Short for independent.co.uk
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.