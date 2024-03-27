Premier League Darts Night 9 predictions, tips, best odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Premier League Darts Night 9 predictions Rob Cross -2.5 handicap vs Peter Wright - 11/8 Betway

Nathan Aspinall to beat Gerwyn Price - 11/8 SpreadEx

Over 9.5 legs in Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries - 19/20 BetMGM The Premier League Darts is in Belfast this week for Night 9 of the competition. We are past the halfway point of the league stage now, so we have a clear picture of who is in good shape to book a spot at the play-offs at the O2 Arena. World champion Luke Humphries won his third consecutive night when he prevailed in the final on Night 8 in Dublin. Cool Hand Luke defeated Michael Smith 6-2 to take maximum points from the evening. He sits at the top of the table of 22 points.

Humphries takes on Luke Littler in the opening match of the night in Belfast. It is a repeat of this year's World Championship final which Humphries won 7-4. There is also a fascinating clash between Michael van Gerwen and Dublin runner-up Smith. Having taken a close look at ahead of Thursday's action, here are our three picks for the matches in Belfast.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Voltage to have too much spark for Wright Peter Wright’s struggles in this year’s Premier League Darts continue. The Scotsman has won just one of his nine matches, which keeps him rooted to the bottom of the standings on two points. Snakebite was no match for Humphries last week, going down 6-1 to the world champion. Wright is unlikely to get a change in fortune in Belfast as he comes up against an in-form Rob Cross in the quarter finals. The Englishman beat Gerwyn Price 6-1 in Exeter and got the better of van Gerwen in Brighton.

Unfortunately for Voltage, he has bumped into Nathan Aspinall in the last two weeks and has been beaten 6-5 on each occasion. Cross is averaging 98.17 to Wright’s 93.61 in this year’s Premier League Darts. Voltage should have too much for Snakebite in this clash of former world champions and is on offer at 11/8 with to cover a -2.5 start in the handicap market. For the bet to win, Cross will need to beat Wright by three legs or more. Any other result and the bet loses. Premier League Darts Night 9 Tip 1: Rob Cross -2.5 handicap vs Peter Wright - 11/8 Betway

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Aspinall overpriced to beat the Iceman With a victory and a runner-up finish, only Humphries has a better record than Aspinall over the last four weeks in the Premier League. Asp has consistently been producing top-class darts at the oche. Last season’s World Matchplay champion beat Cross 6-5 in a cracking game last week. Both players averaged over 100 in that clash, but it was the man from Stockport who finished better to take his chances when it mattered. Leading into Dublin, Price had been struggling for form, but the Welshman was much better in the Irish capital. He defeated van Gerwen in the quarter final before going down to Smith in the last four.

The Iceman is seventh in the Premier League standings, so he needs to start finding wins fast. There is unlikely to be much between these two players in Belfast, and the betting across reflects that. It would be no surprise if this contest went all the way to an 11th leg. Aspinall has been holding his nerve well in final leg deciders recently, and we're backing him at 11/8 in the match betting with SpreadEx. Premier League Darts Night 9 Tip 2: Nathan Aspinall to beat Gerwyn Price - 11/8 SpreadEx

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Humphries and Littler can play out another classic The box office clash in Belfast is the Humphries and Littler tie. Since losing to Cool Hand Luke at the Alexandra Palace in London, Littler has won all three of his meetings with the world champion, including on Night 2 of the Premier League in Berlin. Littler is the only player who can boast such an impressive record against Humphries in 2024. He is 13/10 with bet365 to keep up that excellent head-to-head record, while the league leader is the favourite across .