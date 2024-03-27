Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 9 predictions, tips, best odds and free bets

Premier League Darts moves to Belfast for Night 9 with Luke Humphries out to extend his winning run
Last Updated: 27th of March 2024
Dean Ryan
·
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 9 predictions, tips, best odds and free bets
Premier League Darts Night 9 predictions

The Premier League Darts is in Belfast this week for Night 9 of the competition. We are past the halfway point of the league stage now, so we have a clear picture of who is in good shape to book a spot at the play-offs at the O2 Arena. 

World champion Luke Humphries won his third consecutive night when he prevailed in the final on Night 8 in Dublin. Cool Hand Luke defeated Michael Smith 6-2 to take maximum points from the evening. He sits at the top of the table of 22 points.

Premier League Darts Night 9 winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Luke Humphries
29.41%
--
2/1
2/1
--
--
--
12/5
Luke Littler
19.05%
--
10/3
4/1
--
--
--
17/4
Gerwyn Price
14.29%
--
6/1
9/2
--
--
--
9/2
Michael van Gerwen
14.29%
--
6/1
9/2
--
--
--
11/2
Rob Cross
11.76%
--
13/2
15/2
--
--
--
11/2
Teams Best Odds
Luke Humphries
12/5 Spreadex
Humphries takes on Luke Littler in the opening match of the night in Belfast. It is a repeat of this year's World Championship final which Humphries won 7-4. There is also a fascinating clash between Michael van Gerwen and Dublin runner-up Smith.

Having taken a close look at darts betting sites ahead of Thursday's action, here are our three picks for the matches in Belfast.

Voltage to have too much spark for Wright

Peter Wright’s struggles in this year’s Premier League Darts continue. The Scotsman has won just one of his nine matches, which keeps him rooted to the bottom of the standings on two points. Snakebite was no match for Humphries last week, going down 6-1 to the world champion.

Wright is unlikely to get a change in fortune in Belfast as he comes up against an in-form Rob Cross in the quarter finals. The Englishman beat Gerwyn Price 6-1 in Exeter and got the better of van Gerwen in Brighton.

Premier League Darts Outright Winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Luke Humphries
40.00%
6/4
6/4
6/4
--
6/4
6/4
11/8
Luke Littler
23.08%
10/3
3/1
3/1
--
10/3
10/3
5/2
Michael van Gerwen
21.05%
10/3
7/2
10/3
--
10/3
10/3
15/4
Michael Smith
6.67%
8/1
9/1
9/1
--
8/1
8/1
14/1
Nathan Aspinall
6.67%
11/1
11/1
10/1
--
12/1
11/1
14/1
Teams Best Odds
Luke Humphries
6/4 Betway
Unfortunately for Voltage, he has bumped into Nathan Aspinall in the last two weeks and has been beaten 6-5 on each occasion.

Cross is averaging 98.17 to Wright’s 93.61 in this year’s Premier League Darts. Voltage should have too much for Snakebite in this clash of former world champions and is on offer at 11/8 with Betway to cover a -2.5 start in the handicap market. 

For the bet to win, Cross will need to beat Wright by three legs or more. Any other result and the bet loses.

Premier League Darts Night 9 Tip 1: Rob Cross -2.5 handicap vs Peter Wright - 11/8 Betway

Aspinall overpriced to beat the Iceman

With a victory and a runner-up finish, only Humphries has a better record than Aspinall over the last four weeks in the Premier League. Asp has consistently been producing top-class darts at the oche.

Last season’s World Matchplay champion beat Cross 6-5 in a cracking game last week. Both players averaged over 100 in that clash, but it was the man from Stockport who finished better to take his chances when it mattered.

Leading into Dublin, Price had been struggling for form, but the Welshman was much better in the Irish capital. He defeated van Gerwen in the quarter final before going down to Smith in the last four.

Premier League Darts winning nationality odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
England
80.00%
2/9
2/9
1/4
--
--
2/9
--
Netherlands
22.22%
10/3
7/2
10/3
--
--
10/3
--
Wales
5.88%
16/1
14/1
14/1
--
--
16/1
--
Scotland
0.50%
125/1
150/1
200/1
--
--
125/1
--
The Iceman is seventh in the Premier League standings, so he needs to start finding wins fast.

There is unlikely to be much between these two players in Belfast, and the betting across gambling sites reflects that. It would be no surprise if this contest went all the way to an 11th leg. 

Aspinall has been holding his nerve well in final leg deciders recently, and we're backing him at 11/8 in the match betting with SpreadEx.

Premier League Darts Night 9 Tip 2: Nathan Aspinall to beat Gerwyn Price - 11/8 SpreadEx

Humphries and Littler can play out another classic

The box office clash in Belfast is the Humphries and Littler tie. Since losing to Cool Hand Luke at the Alexandra Palace in London, Littler has won all three of his meetings with the world champion, including on Night 2 of the Premier League in Berlin.

Littler is the only player who can boast such an impressive record against Humphries in 2024. He is 13/10 with bet365 to keep up that excellent head-to-head record, while the league leader is the favourite across betting apps.

Premier League Darts to finish top odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Luke Humphries
80.00%
1/4
1/4
--
--
--
1/4
--
Michael van Gerwen
14.29%
6/1
6/1
--
--
--
6/1
--
Luke Littler
11.11%
8/1
8/1
--
--
--
8/1
--
Michael Smith
5.88%
16/1
16/1
--
--
--
16/1
--
Nathan Aspinall
4.76%
20/1
20/1
--
--
--
20/1
--
Humphries has won his last nine matches in this year’s Premier League. He hit 12 180s in Nottingham on Night 7, while last week in Dublin, he recorded 14 180s. His scoring has been exceptional. With Littler also not shy of the treble 20 bed, this could end up being another classic.

Two of Littler’s three victories over Humphries have finished 6-5. Expect the pair to be involved in another close tussle, which makes the total legs the most attractive market here. We like the 19/20 odds with BetMGM on there being over 9.5 legs in this contest.

Premier League Darts Night 9 Tip 3: Over 9.5 legs in Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries  - 19/20 BetMGM

