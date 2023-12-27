Jump to content
World Championship Day 10 predictions: Darts betting tips, 9/1 treble & free bets

Our tipster has made three betting predictions as the World Championship returns for day 10
Last Updated: 27th of December 2023
Joe Short
Darts Writer
PDC World Championship Day 10 predictions

Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith are both obvious picks to progress to the 2024 World Darts Championship fourth round on Wednesday. So obvious, in fact, that the value bets are hiding elsewhere.

At 1/8 and 1/7 respectively to win, MVG and Smith should have no problem lighting up the Ally Pally tonight.

Van Gerwen cruised through his opening match of the tournament with a 3-0 triumph over Keane Barry. Smith, the top seed, laboured to a 3-2 win over Kevin Doets but still nailed a 100.09 average from his time at the oche.

Betting on darts should be fairly straightforward this evening if you’re simply gunning on the match odds. One UK bookmaker has priced MVG as having a 92.3 per cent chance of beating compatriot Richard Veenstra.

The longest price on Smith, meanwhile, still gives him an 86.7 per cent chance of defeating Madars Razma.

Therefore, darts betting fans may seek value elsewhere – and a three-fold acca on side bets involving Van Gerwen and Smith is the place to look.

Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra predictions

(Wednesday, 8:45pm)

Van Gerwen had no problem dispatching of Richard Veenstra the last time they met. 

A 6-2 win at the Players Championship 6 back in March halted what had been a fine run for Veenstra. He’d already beaten Gabriel Clemens and rocked Jonny Clayton 6-2 to book a clash with MVG.

But Van Gerwen’s consistency and dead-eye on the doubles was too much for Veenstra.

We could expect the same outcome on Wednesday when they meet in London. Veenstra, 42, is playing in his first PDC World Darts Championship and rumbled Kim Huybrechts 3-0 in the second round with a 99.46 average.

Yet even this form won’t be enough against the three-time world champion. A worthwhile bet, though, is on Veenstra to pinch a set. After looking at betting apps, a 4-1 result to MVG is our pick at 19/10 with Boylesports.

PDC World Championship Tip 1: Michael van Gerwen to win 4-1 vs Richard Veenstra - 19/10 BoyleSports

MVG match treble

Another side bet worth considering here is Van Gerwen to flick a switch and nail a match treble. He appears to be a sure-fire pick to beat Veenstra, and he nailed a smooth 167 highest checkout in his routine win over Barry before Christmas.

Van Gerwen beat Barry 3-0 despite landing just two 180s all night. 

That may come as a surprise to many but the Dutchman doesn’t always need maximums to intimidate opponents into submission. It’s his two-in-three rate on the checkouts that usually do it.

On Wednesday MVG could again avoid the match treble but still cruise past Veenstra. The darts betting sites are aware of this and have priced the favourite fairly high at 6/5 with BetVictor to nail it.

That shows some doubt in the odds setters that punters can exploit.

PDC World Championship Tip 2: Michael van Gerwen match treble - 6/5 BetVictor

Michael Smith vs Madars Razma predictions

(Wednesday, 10.15pm)

Smith and Madars Razma’s careers have gone on different paths since they last met for a head-to-head clash on the oche at the Players Championship in June 2021. 

Smith cruised to a 6-3 victory and went on to reach the World Matchplay quarters a month later. He claimed his first major title in 2022 (Grand Slam) before landing the World Championship crown last year.

Razma’s career hasn’t really kicked on. He’s struggled on the European Tour this year and has never made it past the second round at the Ally Pally.

New betting sites aren’t giving Razma a chance here. In fact, Smith is a decent price at 4/7 with Betway to win with a -2.5 handicap.

Ignore the fact Kevin Doets claimed two sets off Smith in the last round. Doets almost matched the No.1 seed for a 100 average and played remarkably well. Smith could play worse on Wednesday and beat Razma 4-0.

PDC World Championship Tip 3: Michael Smith -2.5 handicap - 4/7 Betway

World Championship betting offers

You can claim free bets for wagering on the World Championship and more online.

BetMGM are offering new customers free bets worth up to £40 for new customers that create an account and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more on the sportsbook.

Be sure to read all the terms and conditions before creating your account and betting £10 online. With all your bets, please gamble responsibly.

Joe Short for independent.co.uk
