Betting > Darts

World Darts Championship Day 11 predictions: Darts betting tips, 9/1 treble and free bets

Our darts tipster has taken a look at Thursday's games and picked out his three best bets at Ally Pally
Last Updated: 28th of December 2023
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
PDC World Championship Day 11 predictions

Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries get stuck into the third round of the 2024 World Darts Championship on Thursday but the big game for darts fans is saved to last.

Ricky Evans vs Daryl Gurney is a mouthwatering match-up, with both men in top form and viable contenders for the quarter-finals.

Evans has won both his matches 3-0 so far, while Gurney’s 3-1 second-round win over Steve Beaton saw him nail a plus-100.00 average.

Dave Chisnall awaits Thursday night’s victor and UK betting sites can hardly split the pair. In fact, so undecided are they on who will win that they’ve sided with Gurney purely on the weight of his PDC ranking.

While darts betting sites continue to drive the odds on Price and Humphries down, the market is still fluctuating on the third match of the night.

Here, then, are three picks heading into Day 11 of the World Darts Championship, which when combined into a treble pays out around 9/1 at BetGoodwin.

Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan predictions

(7:45pm)

Price barely got out of first gear with his 3-0 drubbing of Connor Scutt in the second round. 

The Iceman has reached the quarter-finals on both occasions since his World Championship triumph in 2021, and is as short as 2/13 to beat Brendan Dolan and stroll into the fourth round here.

Instead, it’s worth considering a big Welsh win for Price, who carries a 6-4 winning record over Dolan. 

They haven’t faced each other since 2021 and it was Price who beat Dolan en route to his world title that season.

Unibet have Price at 5/2 to win this match 4-1 and that seems a likely outcome when you consider the Welshman’s most recent appearance on the oche.

PDC World Championship Tip 1: Price to beat Dolan 4-1 – 5/2 at Unibet

Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko predictions

(9:00pm)

Ricardo Pietreczko deserved his thrilling 3-2 victory over seed Callan Rydz in the second round. He was consistent in his +100 throws and his checkout rate was almost double Rydz’s. 

The World No.39 is one of the highest-ranking non-seeds at the tournament this year and, had the draw been kinder to him, could have been an outside shout for a semi-final spot.

Sadly for Pietreczko it looks like Thursday will be the end of his Ally Pally dream. Humphries has eyes on the title and didn’t break a sweat in his 3-0 victory over Lee Evans.

PDC World Championship winner odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Michael van Gerwen
26.32%
--
11/4
--
11/4
11/4
14/5
Luke Humphries
20.00%
--
7/2
--
7/2
7/2
4/1
Gerwyn Price
15.38%
--
11/2
--
11/2
5/1
5/1
Luke Littler
11.11%
--
7/1
--
15/2
13/2
8/1
Michael Smith
9.09%
--
9/1
--
9/1
9/1
10/1
Gary Anderson
6.67%
--
14/1
--
14/1
12/1
11/1
Humphries has a 3-0 record over Pietreczko and most recently beat him 6-5 at the German Darts Open. The Englishman should win again and by a relatively comfortable margin, despite two of those three previous triumphs going down to the wire.

BetMGM have Humphries at 4/5 to win with a -2.5 handicap and that margin of victory feels like a fair reflection given the talent gap between the pair.

PDC World Championship Tip 2: Humphries -2.5 vs Pietreczko – 4/5 at BetMGM

Ricky Evans vs Daryl Gurney predictions

(10:15pm)

Ricky Evans is yet to drop a set in the 2024 World Darts Championship and demolished Nathan Aspinall 3-0 on Saturday. He’s never made it past the third round at the Ally Pally and lost to Gurney 3-1 during the 2022 Worlds.

Evans is the understandable underdog here, priced at 13/8 with BetMGM, but it may be worth taking on Gurney here. After all, Evans has only lost four legs over the entire tournament so far.

Gurney is favourite courtesy of his ranking and the fact he’s won his last five meetings with Evans. Yet three of those have been close encounters and Evans has arguably deserved more than the results suggest.

A win for Evans completes our predictions for Day 11 of the action at the PDC World Championship.

PDC World Championship Tip 3: Evans to beat Gurney – 13/8 with BetMGM

How to earn a free bet on darts

If you wish to back any of our darts betting tips, make sure to check out these new bookmakers, many of which run sign-up offers which include free bets.

For example, BetVictor are giving new customers £40 on free bets that can be used on the PDC World Championship, as well as 50 free spins at their UK online casino.

To qualify, punters must sign up and deposit a minimum of £10. They will then need to wager £10 or more on any sports market at odds of evens (2.00) or better to unlock the free bets. 

Remember to check the terms and conditions before you open a new account with a bookmaker and always gamble responsibly.

Joe Short for independent.co.uk
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.