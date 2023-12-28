World Darts Championship Day 11 predictions: Darts betting tips, 9/1 treble and free bets

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan predictions (7:45pm) Price barely got out of first gear with his 3-0 drubbing of Connor Scutt in the second round. The Iceman has reached the quarter-finals on both occasions since his World Championship triumph in 2021, and is as short as 2/13 to beat Brendan Dolan and stroll into the fourth round here. Instead, it’s worth considering a big Welsh win for Price, who carries a 6-4 winning record over Dolan. They haven’t faced each other since 2021 and it was Price who beat Dolan en route to his world title that season. have Price at 5/2 to win this match 4-1 and that seems a likely outcome when you consider the Welshman’s most recent appearance on the oche. PDC World Championship Tip 1: Price to beat Dolan 4-1 – 5/2 at Unibet

Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko predictions (9:00pm) Ricardo Pietreczko deserved his thrilling 3-2 victory over seed Callan Rydz in the second round. He was consistent in his +100 throws and his checkout rate was almost double Rydz’s. The World No.39 is one of the highest-ranking non-seeds at the tournament this year and, had the draw been kinder to him, could have been an outside shout for a semi-final spot. Sadly for Pietreczko it looks like Thursday will be the end of his Ally Pally dream. Humphries has eyes on the title and didn’t break a sweat in his 3-0 victory over Lee Evans.

Humphries has a 3-0 record over Pietreczko and most recently beat him 6-5 at the German Darts Open. The Englishman should win again and by a relatively comfortable margin, despite two of those three previous triumphs going down to the wire. BetMGM have Humphries at 4/5 to win with a -2.5 handicap and that margin of victory feels like a fair reflection given the talent gap between the pair. PDC World Championship Tip 2: Humphries -2.5 vs Pietreczko – 4/5 at BetMGM

Ricky Evans vs Daryl Gurney predictions (10:15pm) Ricky Evans is yet to drop a set in the 2024 World Darts Championship and demolished Nathan Aspinall 3-0 on Saturday. He’s never made it past the third round at the Ally Pally and lost to Gurney 3-1 during the 2022 Worlds. Evans is the understandable underdog here, priced at 13/8 with BetMGM, but it may be worth taking on Gurney here. After all, Evans has only lost four legs over the entire tournament so far. Gurney is favourite courtesy of his ranking and the fact he’s won his last five meetings with Evans. Yet three of those have been close encounters and Evans has arguably deserved more than the results suggest. A win for Evans completes our predictions for Day 11 of the action at the PDC World Championship. PDC World Championship Tip 3: Evans to beat Gurney – 13/8 with BetMGM

