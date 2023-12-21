World Championship Days Eight and Nine predictions: Darts betting tips, 13/1 treble & free bets

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

There is more confidence in Chris Dobey defeating William O’Connor, despite the Irishman completing a whitewash of Bhav Patel in his first round assignment As for Saturday, the likes of Daryl Gurney, Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall get their first taste of the 2024 World Championship. We’ve taken a lot at all the games on Friday and Saturday to come up with three best bets, which can be put together to make a 13/1 treble at .

Chris Dobey vs William O’Connor predictions (Friday, 10.15pm) Seeded 17th, Dobey is not a bad outside pick to win the 2024 World Darts Championship after a career-best run to the last-eight in 2023. Dobey went on to win the Masters in January and posted a string of solid results. He is due a run at the Ally Pally and is best-priced 4/9 on to beat William O’Connor. Those odds are potentially too slim when you consider O’Connor put in a stellar performance on Wednesday. His 3-0 triumph over Bhav Patel featured 12 +140 throws, a 75 per cent checkout rate, and a 98.74 average.

That was the fourth-highest average in the entire first round. Higher than Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall and Luke Humphries. So, we cannot discount O’Connor here. While Dobey should progress, O’Connor will make a fight of it. BetUK are offering odds of 7/4 on over 4.5 sets on a match that has the potential to go down to the wire. PDC World Championship Tip 1: Over 4.5 sets in Dobey vs O’Connor – 7/4 with BetUK

Callan Rydz vs Ricardo Pietreczko predictions (Saturday, 1.45pm) It’s not often the darts odds back the Pro Tour Order of Merit player against the seed. Yet Ricardo Pietreczko is the favourite to beat World No.30 Callan Rydz on Saturday afternoon. Pietreczko is playing into form, with a flurry of wins earned in recent Players Championship meets. Rydz, meanwhile, has lost three on the bounce and it’s been nearly a month since he stepped up to a competitive oche. The bookies sense something here. Rydz may have beaten Pietreczko 6-5 when they last met at Players Championship 15 but the German potentially has the upper hand. Pietreczko is priced at 4/6 with Betway to do the business and we’re backing him to advance to the next round. PDC World Championship Tip 2: Pietreczko to beat Rydz – 4/6 with Betway

Ryan Searle vs Tomoya Goto predictions (Saturday, 7.15pm) Ryan Searle has enjoyed a fairly steady build-up to this year’s World Darts Championship. The World No.19 could arguably have earned better results had he not come up against Luke Humphries in his last two tournaments. Searle doesn’t have the best record at the Ally Pally but is usually reliable in the early rounds. He is as short as 1/5 to beat Tomoya Goto on Saturday evening. Goto produced a shock on Tuesday with the 3-1 triumph over Ian White. His average was worse than the Englishman’s but he nailed those all-important doubles. Goto is 5/1 for another upset, but a more realistic prospect is he keeps this one close before falling to Searle and we’re backing him on the handicap with a 1.5-set start. PDC World Championship Tip 3: Goto +1.5 – 15/8 at BetMGM

